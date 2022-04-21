Macri Spins and Wins at Bridgeport During “Invasion of the Posse”

BRIDGEPORT, N.J. (April 20, 2022) — After a wild sequence of events on the final lap, Anthony Macri was able to pick up the feature victory during the “Invasion of the Posse” event Wednesday night at Bridgeport Speedway. Brent Marks led the first 29 laps until breaking rear end gears going down the backstretch on the final circuit. Macri made contact with Marks, spun around, but remained under power to maintain the lead. Macri held on during the final restart to take the victory over Kyle Reinhardt. Justin Peck recovered from an incident earlier in the event and having to go to the work area to finish in the third position. Christopher Bell and Freddie Rahmer rounded out the top five.

Invasion of the Posse

Bridgeport Speedway

Bridgeport, New Jersey

Saturday, April 20, 2022

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt, 12.915

2. 55-Alex Bowman, 13.092

3. 5g-Briggs Danner, 13.149

4. 5-Tyler Ross, 13.217

5. 15-Lynton Jeffery, 13.322

6. 67-Justin Whitall, 13.345

7. 44b-Dave Brown, 13.419

8. 28F-Davie Franek, 13.937

9. 15b-Mark Bitner, 14.495

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 13-Justin Peck, 12.853

2. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.016

3. 11a-Austin Bishop, 13.199

4. 10x-Ryan Smith, 13.294

5. 39-Chase Dietz, 13.319

6. 4b-John Brentfleck, 13.760

7. 85-Ricky Dieva, 13.783

8. 33-Riley Emig, 0.000

Qualifying Flight C:

1. 19m-Brent Marks, 12.705

2. 39-Anthony Macri, 12.920

3. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.002

4. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.169

5. 10-Jo Kata, 13.325

6. 5w-Lucas Wolfe, 13.489

7. 1x-Chad Trout, 13.612

8. 13s-Jon Stewart, 13.621

9. 33-Riley Emig, NT

10. 24T-TJ Greve, NT

Heat Race #1:

1. 55-Alex Bowman

2. 5g-Briggs Danner

3. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt

4. 5-Tyler Ross

5. 15-Lynton Jeffery

6. 28F-Davie Franek

7. 67-Justin Whitall

8. 44b-Dave Brown

9. 15b-Mark Bitner

Heat Race #2:

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer

2. 10x-Ryan Smith

3. 13-Justin Peck

4. 11a-Austin Bishop

5. 39b-Christopher Bell

6. 39-Chase Dietz

7. 85-Ricky Dieva

8. 4b-John Brentfleck

DNS: 33-Riley Emig

Heat Race #3:

1. 39-Anthony Macri

2. 19m-Brent Marks

3. 11-Parker Price Miller

4. 48-Danny Dietrich

5. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

6. 1x-Chad Trout

7. 10-Jo Kata

8. 24T-TJ Greve

9. 13s-Jon Stewart

Dash:

1. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt

2. 19m-Brent Marks

3. 13-Justin Peck

4. 55-Alex Bowman

5. 39-Anthony Macri

6. 51-Freddie Rahmer

B-Main:

1. 67-Justin Whitall

2. 10-Jo Kata

3. 85-Ricky Dieva

4. 44b-Dave Brown

5. 4b-John Brentfleck

6. 15b-Mark Bitner

7. 24T-TJ Greve

8. 33-Riley Emig

A-Main:

1. 39m-Anthony Macri

2. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt

3. 13-Justin Peck

4. 39-Christopher Bell

5. 51-Freddie Rahmer

6. 10x-Ryan Smith

7. 11-Parker Price Miller

8. 5g-Briggs Danner

9. 55-Alex Bowman

10. 19m-Brent Marks

11. 5-Tyler Ross

12. 11a-Austin Bishop

13. 67-Justin Whitall

14. 44b-Dave Brown

15. 10-Jo Kata

16. 85-Ricky Dieva

17. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

18. 1x-Chad Trout

19. 48-Danny Dietrich

20. 15b-Mark Bitner

21. 15-Lynton Jeffery

22. 4b-John Brentfleck

23. 39-Chase Dietz

24. 28F-Davie Franek