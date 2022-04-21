Macri Spins and Wins at Bridgeport During “Invasion of the Posse”

BRIDGEPORT, N.J. (April 20, 2022) — After a wild sequence of events on the final lap, Anthony Macri was able to pick up the feature victory during the “Invasion of the Posse” event Wednesday night at Bridgeport Speedway. Brent Marks led the first 29 laps until breaking rear end gears going down the backstretch on the final circuit. Macri made contact with Marks, spun around, but remained under power to maintain the lead. Macri held on during the final restart to take the victory over Kyle Reinhardt. Justin Peck recovered from an incident earlier in the event and having to go to the work area to finish in the third position. Christopher Bell and Freddie Rahmer rounded out the top five.
Invasion of the Posse
Bridgeport Speedway
Bridgeport, New Jersey
Saturday, April 20, 2022
Qualifying Flight A:
1. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt, 12.915
2. 55-Alex Bowman, 13.092
3. 5g-Briggs Danner, 13.149
4. 5-Tyler Ross, 13.217
5. 15-Lynton Jeffery, 13.322
6. 67-Justin Whitall, 13.345
7. 44b-Dave Brown, 13.419
8. 28F-Davie Franek, 13.937
9. 15b-Mark Bitner, 14.495
Qualifying Flight B:
1. 13-Justin Peck, 12.853
2. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.016
3. 11a-Austin Bishop, 13.199
4. 10x-Ryan Smith, 13.294
5. 39-Chase Dietz, 13.319
6. 4b-John Brentfleck, 13.760
7. 85-Ricky Dieva, 13.783
8. 33-Riley Emig, 0.000
Qualifying Flight C:
1. 19m-Brent Marks, 12.705
2. 39-Anthony Macri, 12.920
3. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.002
4. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.169
5. 10-Jo Kata, 13.325
6. 5w-Lucas Wolfe, 13.489
7. 1x-Chad Trout, 13.612
8. 13s-Jon Stewart, 13.621
9. 33-Riley Emig, NT
10. 24T-TJ Greve, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. 55-Alex Bowman
2. 5g-Briggs Danner
3. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt
4. 5-Tyler Ross
5. 15-Lynton Jeffery
6. 28F-Davie Franek
7. 67-Justin Whitall
8. 44b-Dave Brown
9. 15b-Mark Bitner
Heat Race #2:
1. 51-Freddie Rahmer
2. 10x-Ryan Smith
3. 13-Justin Peck
4. 11a-Austin Bishop
5. 39b-Christopher Bell
6. 39-Chase Dietz
7. 85-Ricky Dieva
8. 4b-John Brentfleck
DNS: 33-Riley Emig
Heat Race #3:
1. 39-Anthony Macri
2. 19m-Brent Marks
3. 11-Parker Price Miller
4. 48-Danny Dietrich
5. 5w-Lucas Wolfe
6. 1x-Chad Trout
7. 10-Jo Kata
8. 24T-TJ Greve
9. 13s-Jon Stewart
Dash:
1. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt
2. 19m-Brent Marks
3. 13-Justin Peck
4. 55-Alex Bowman
5. 39-Anthony Macri
6. 51-Freddie Rahmer
B-Main:
1. 67-Justin Whitall
2. 10-Jo Kata
3. 85-Ricky Dieva
4. 44b-Dave Brown
5. 4b-John Brentfleck
6. 15b-Mark Bitner
7. 24T-TJ Greve
8. 33-Riley Emig
A-Main:
1. 39m-Anthony Macri
2. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt
3. 13-Justin Peck
4. 39-Christopher Bell
5. 51-Freddie Rahmer
6. 10x-Ryan Smith
7. 11-Parker Price Miller
8. 5g-Briggs Danner
9. 55-Alex Bowman
10. 19m-Brent Marks
11. 5-Tyler Ross
12. 11a-Austin Bishop
13. 67-Justin Whitall
14. 44b-Dave Brown
15. 10-Jo Kata
16. 85-Ricky Dieva
17. 5w-Lucas Wolfe
18. 1x-Chad Trout
19. 48-Danny Dietrich
20. 15b-Mark Bitner
21. 15-Lynton Jeffery
22. 4b-John Brentfleck
23. 39-Chase Dietz
24. 28F-Davie Franek