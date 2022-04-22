Macri Continues Hot Streak With Victory at Bloomsburg

From Tyler Altmeyer

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (April 21, 2022) – For the first time in the facility’s history, Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, hosted 410ci sprint car competition, welcoming the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 to sanction the historic event, simultaneously initiating another edition of the Pennsylvania Posse and All Star rivalry.

Defending his home state proudly, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri earned top honors in the inaugural event, scoring a $6,000 payday in the process while padding his All Star stat sheet that now includes four Series victories, earning his first at Port Royal Speedway in 2020. Impressive enough, Macri has been victorious in his last four sprint car starts, aiming to keep that streak alive in Friday’s Tommy Hinnershitz Classic at Williams Grove Speedway.

Although top dog at the end of the 30-lap program, Macri had his work cut out for him. In fact, a jumped start during the initial green forced Macri to go back a row, commencing the All Star main event from the third position rather than the pole where he was scheduled to start. Despite the setback, Macri eventually rebounded, getting by race leader and All Star full-timer, Bill Balog, with a bold move through traffic on lap 17. Macri pulled even will Balog at the exit of turn two, and by the time the duo drag-raced off of four, Macri was the one to lead the pair back to the flagstand.

“The pressure keeps adding up,” Macri said of his consecutive victories, ultimately attempting a weekend sweep. “I guess we have a huge target on our back now. This is pretty remarkable. We’ve won four in a row at Port Royal before, but to win four in a row at four different tracks is pretty incredible. My guys work their butts off and I couldn’t be more proud of them. All I can do is keep trying my best when I’m behind the wheel.”

Scott Bogucki, who inherited the lead when Macri was sent back a row, led the first nine circuits before surrendering his power to Balog. Unfortunately for Bogucki, in his attempt to reclaim the lead from Balog, he made contact with the turn one wall and rolled to a stop; he was OK.

Balog held on to finish second at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, followed by Justin Peck, Tyler Courtney, and Zeb Wise.

UP NEXT:

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their weekend sweep through Pennsylvania Posse Country with Williams Grove Speedway’s annual Tommy Hinnershitz Classic on Friday, April 22. The $6,000-to-win program will be flanked by Port Royal Speedway’s $10,000-to-win Keith Kauffman Classic on Saturday, April 23.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Contingency Awards/Results: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | April 21, 2022:

Event: First-Ever All Star Visit to Bloomsburg

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 28

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Zeb Wise | 13.422

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Parker Price-Miller | 13.249

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Anthony Macri

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Scott Bogucki

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Bill Balog

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Anthony Macri

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Christopher Bell

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Davie Franek

Tezos A-Main Winner: Anthony Macri

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Dominic Scelzi (+8)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Dominic Scelzi

Qualifying

Group (A)

11-Parker Price Miller, 13.250; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.285; 3. 55X-Alex Bowman, 13.291; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.306; 5. 7-Scott Bogucki, 13.314; 6. 13-Justin Peck, 13.321; 7. M1-Mark Smith, 13.328; 8. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.406; 9. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.470; 10. 19-Chris Windom, 13.481; 11. 44-Dylan Norris, 13.486; 12. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.492; 13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.560; 14. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.569; 15. 10X-Ryan Smith, 13.586; 16. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.589; 17. 27-Devon Borden, 13.612; 18. 39-Christopher Bell, 13.633; 19. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 13.645; 20. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.657; 21. 4-Cap Henry, 13.657; 22. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr., 13.672; 23. 39D-Chase Dietz, 13.704; 24. 21-Dominic Scelzi, 13.747; 25. 8-Billy Dietrich, 13.922; 26. O7-Bradley Howard, 13.957; 27. 28F-Davie Franek, 14.147; 28. 5-John Walp, 14.513

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 2. M1-Mark Smith [2]; 3. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [5]; 5. 19-Chris Windom [3]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [6]; 7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [8]; 8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [7]; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich [9]; 10. 5-John Walp [10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

7-Scott Bogucki [1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 3. 10-Zeb Wise [2]; 4. 44-Dylan Norris [3]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [5]; 6. 27-Devon Borden [6]; 7. 28-Tim Shaffer [7]; 8. 39D-Chase Dietz [8]; 9. O7-Bradley Howard [9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

17B-Bill Balog [2]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [1]; 3. 19M-Brent Marks [3]; 4. 10X-Ryan Smith [5]; 5. 55X-Alex Bowman [4]; 6. 4-Cap Henry [7]; 7. 21-Dominic Scelzi [8]; 8. 28F-Davie Franek [9]; 9. 39-Christopher Bell [6]

Dash (6 Laps)

39M-Anthony Macri [2]; 2. 7-Scott Bogucki [1]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog [4]; 4. 11-Parker Price Miller [6]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [5]; 6. 55X-Alex Bowman [3]

B-main (10 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

39-Christopher Bell [1]; 2. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [4]; 3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [2]; 4. 21-Dominic Scelzi [5]; 5. 28-Tim Shaffer [3]; 6. 39D-Chase Dietz [6]; 7. 28F-Davie Franek [7]; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich [8]; 9. O7-Bradley Howard [9]; 10. 5-John Walp [10]

A-main (30 Laps)

39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog [3]; 3. 13-Justin Peck [7]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [5]; 5. 10-Zeb Wise [9]; 6. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 7. 55X-Alex Bowman [6]; 8. 19M-Brent Marks [10]; 9. 44-Dylan Norris [11]; 10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [16]; 11. M1-Mark Smith [8]; 12. 4-Cap Henry [18]; 13. 26-Cory Eliason [15]; 14. 21-Dominic Scelzi [22]; 15. 10X-Ryan Smith [13]; 16. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [21]; 17. 28-Tim Shaffer [23]; 18. 27-Devon Borden [17]; 19. 19-Chris Windom [14]; 20. 39D-Chase Dietz [24]; 21. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [20]; 22. 39-Christopher Bell [19]; 23. 7-Scott Bogucki [2]; 24. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [12] Lap Leaders: Scott Bogucki (1-9), Bill Balog (10-16), Anthony Macri (17-30)