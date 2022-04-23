Macedo, Miller, and Westbrook Victorious During Frankart Classic at Attica

ATTICA, Ohio (April 22, 2022) — Cole Macedo, Jamie Miller and Dylan Westbrook won feature during the Gene Frankart Classic Friday night at Attica Raceway Park. Macedo overcame multiple last race restarts to build up momentum after a restart with two laps to go, driving by Jordan Ryan on the final lap for the victory. Zach Hampton, Tyler Gunn, and Caleb Griffith rounded out the top five.

Miller diced with Bryan Sebetto through the mid-stages of the 305 sprint car feature until Miller a pair a slower cars, allowing him to drive away for the victory. Sebetto, Paul Weaver, Bryce Lucius, and Logan Riehl rounded out the top five.

In the Ohio Logistics National Racing Alliance feature, ASCS National Tour competitor Westbrook was able to hold off Nate Dussel for the victory. Max Stambaugh, Randy Hannagan, and Jared Horstman rounded out the top five.

Gene Frankart Classic

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, April 22, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 18-Cole Macedo

2. 25R-Jordan Ryan

3. 35H-Zach Hampton

4. 68G-Tyler Gunn

5. 33W-Caleb Griffith

6. 97-Greg Wilson

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker

8. 29-Zeth Sabo

9. 3J-Trey Jacobs

10. 5T-Travis Philo

11. 47BC-Emerson Axsom

12. 12G-Corbin Gurley

13. 49I-John Ivy

14. 41-Thomas Schinderle

15. 16-D.J. Foos

16. 8-Zach Ames

17. 9Z-Duan Zablocki

18. 14H-Zane DeVault

19. 12-Kyle Caprodice

20. 99-Skylar Gee

21. 19P-Paige Polyak

22. 09-Craig Mintz

23. 14-Danny Sams

24. 23-Chris Andrews

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 26-Jamie Miller

2. 01-Bryan Sebetto

3. 31-Paul WeaverJ

4. 32-Bryce Lucius

5. 9R-Logan Riehl

6. 12F-Matt Foos

7. 61-Tyler Shullick

8. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek

9. 2-Brenden Torok

10. 5-Kody Brewer

11. 15K-Creed Kemenah

12. 20I-Kelsey Ivy

13. 7M-Brandon Moore

14. 36-Seth Schneider

15. 19R-Steve Rando

16. X-Mike Keegan

17. 3X-Brandon Riehl

18. 22-Justin Lusk

19. 701-Corey McKillips

20. 4-Brian Peterson

21. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr.

22. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.

23. 13S-Drew Sieferd

24. 27-Caleb Crispen

National Racing Alliance

Feature:

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook

2. 1-Nate Dussel

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh

4. 22H-Randy Hannagan

5. 17H-Jared Horstman

6. 28-Shawn Valenti

7. 2-Ricky Peterson

8. 11G-Luke Griffith

9. 7T-Jake Hesson

10. 85-Dustin Daggett

11. 22M-Dan McCarron

12. 16C-Tylar Rankin

13. 66-Danny Smith

14. 23-Devon Dobie

15. 88N-Frank Neill

16. 49-Shawn Dancer

17. X-Mike Keegan

18. 11H-Harli White

19. 15-Dan Ninticoke

20. 7C-Phil Gressman

21. 24D-Danny Sams

22. 2S-Kyle Sauder