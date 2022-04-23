Macedo, Miller, and Westbrook Victorious During Frankart Classic at Attica

ATTICA, Ohio (April 22, 2022) — Cole Macedo, Jamie Miller and Dylan Westbrook won feature during the Gene Frankart Classic Friday night at Attica Raceway Park. Macedo overcame multiple last race restarts to build up momentum after a restart with two laps to go, driving by Jordan Ryan on the final lap for the victory. Zach Hampton, Tyler Gunn, and Caleb Griffith rounded out the top five.
Miller diced with Bryan Sebetto through the mid-stages of the 305 sprint car feature until Miller a pair a slower cars, allowing him to drive away for the victory. Sebetto, Paul Weaver, Bryce Lucius, and Logan Riehl rounded out the top five.
In the Ohio Logistics National Racing Alliance feature, ASCS National Tour competitor Westbrook was able to hold off Nate Dussel for the victory. Max Stambaugh, Randy Hannagan, and Jared Horstman rounded out the top five.
Gene Frankart Classic
Attica Raceway Park
Attica, Ohio
Friday, April 22, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 18-Cole Macedo
2. 25R-Jordan Ryan
3. 35H-Zach Hampton
4. 68G-Tyler Gunn
5. 33W-Caleb Griffith
6. 97-Greg Wilson
7. 35-Stuart Brubaker
8. 29-Zeth Sabo
9. 3J-Trey Jacobs
10. 5T-Travis Philo
11. 47BC-Emerson Axsom
12. 12G-Corbin Gurley
13. 49I-John Ivy
14. 41-Thomas Schinderle
15. 16-D.J. Foos
16. 8-Zach Ames
17. 9Z-Duan Zablocki
18. 14H-Zane DeVault
19. 12-Kyle Caprodice
20. 99-Skylar Gee
21. 19P-Paige Polyak
22. 09-Craig Mintz
23. 14-Danny Sams
24. 23-Chris Andrews
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 26-Jamie Miller
2. 01-Bryan Sebetto
3. 31-Paul WeaverJ
4. 32-Bryce Lucius
5. 9R-Logan Riehl
6. 12F-Matt Foos
7. 61-Tyler Shullick
8. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek
9. 2-Brenden Torok
10. 5-Kody Brewer
11. 15K-Creed Kemenah
12. 20I-Kelsey Ivy
13. 7M-Brandon Moore
14. 36-Seth Schneider
15. 19R-Steve Rando
16. X-Mike Keegan
17. 3X-Brandon Riehl
18. 22-Justin Lusk
19. 701-Corey McKillips
20. 4-Brian Peterson
21. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr.
22. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.
23. 13S-Drew Sieferd
24. 27-Caleb Crispen
National Racing Alliance
Feature:
1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook
2. 1-Nate Dussel
3. 71H-Max Stambaugh
4. 22H-Randy Hannagan
5. 17H-Jared Horstman
6. 28-Shawn Valenti
7. 2-Ricky Peterson
8. 11G-Luke Griffith
9. 7T-Jake Hesson
10. 85-Dustin Daggett
11. 22M-Dan McCarron
12. 16C-Tylar Rankin
13. 66-Danny Smith
14. 23-Devon Dobie
15. 88N-Frank Neill
16. 49-Shawn Dancer
17. X-Mike Keegan
18. 11H-Harli White
19. 15-Dan Ninticoke
20. 7C-Phil Gressman
21. 24D-Danny Sams
22. 2S-Kyle Sauder