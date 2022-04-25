Wlliams Grove Has 410 Sprints And URC 360 Sprints Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will present the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the URC 360 sprint cars coming up this Friday night, April 29 at 7:30 pm.

The URC program will be a 358/360 sprint challenge race, allowing the regular Williams Grove 358 sprint cars to compete along with the URC cars.

The race will be a non-point event for the 358 sprints.

The URC field will be competing for $1,500 to win in a 25-lap main event while the 410 sprints race in another $5,500 to win feature.

April 29 will feature the URC stars in the circuit’s only appearance of the season at Williams Grove Speedway.

URC history at Williams Grove dates back to 1948 when Lucky Lux won the first URC sanctioned event at the oval.

Throughout the last decade, Mark Smith and the late Greg Hodnett have combined to win over 50% of the URC races staged at Williams Grove.

Anthony Macri is the most recent series winner at the track, having scored in 2020.

Reigning series champion Jason Shultz of Carlisle scored for URC in 2019.

In 410 sprint racing action at the track so far this season a repeat winner has yet to occur.

Four races have produced four different winners in the form of Justin Peck, Dylan Norris, Macri and most recently Brent Marks in the All Stars Tommy Classic on April 22.

Adult general admission for April 29 is set at $20 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

The track will host a Hoosier Diamond Series World of Outlaws tune up race coming up on Friday, May 6 along with action for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.