COTTAGE GROVE, Or. (April 28, 2022) — The program scheduled for Friday at Saturday at Cottage Grove Speedway was cancelled due to rain. Cottage Grove officials indicated with the forecast calling for at least a half of an inch to an inch of rain from tonight into tomorrow getting the program in would prove difficult. Wanting to save race teams money on fuel, they decided to cancel early. Cottage Grove Speedway returns to action Saturday, May 7th, 2022 featuring winged limited sprint cars.