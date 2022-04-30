Chase Johnson Wins at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, CA (April 29, 2022) — Chase Johnson won the winged 360 sprint car feature Friday night at Ocean Speedway. Joey Ancona, Jake Andreotti, Rickey Sanders and J.J. Ringo rounded out the top five.

Ocean Speedway

Watsonville, California

Friday, April 29, 2022

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 88A-Joey Ancona, 11.275[17]

2. 28-Chase Johnson, 11.355[15]

3. 17-Rickey Sanders, 11.428[14]

4. 22-Keith Day Jr, 11.453[7]

5. 2K-JJ Ringo, 11.458[3]

6. 8-Jeremy Chisum, 11.486[4]

7. 72W-Kurt Nelson, 11.550[12]

8. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 11.556[20]

9. 12-Steel Powell, 11.559[23]

10. 72JR-Chris Nelson, 11.569[21]

11. 92-Kyler Shaw, 11.570[8]

12. 50-Bryce Eames, 11.576[13]

13. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.666[10]

14. 88-Koen Shaw, 11.668[24]

15. 61-Travis Labat, 11.713[19]

16. 72S-Bradley Dillard, 11.730[22]

17. 7H-Jake Haulot, 11.765[5]

18. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 11.772[16]

19. 3M-Adam Kaeding, 11.776[11]

20. 25Z-Jason Chisum, 11.916[1]

21. 6D-Josh Chisum, 11.989[6]

22. 4-Tuesday Calderwood, 12.215[9]

23. 34B-Glenn Bryan, 12.792[18]

DNS: 96S-Brandon Sampson, 12.792

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 72JR-Chris Nelson[1]

2. 72W-Kurt Nelson[2]

3. 22-Keith Day Jr[3]

4. 88A-Joey Ancona[4]

5. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[5]

6. 3M-Adam Kaeding[7]

7. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[8]

8. 72S-Bradley Dillard[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7P-Jake Andreotti[2]

2. 2K-JJ Ringo[3]

3. 28-Chase Johnson[4]

4. 92-Kyler Shaw[1]

5. 7H-Jake Haulot[6]

6. 25Z-Jason Chisum[7]

7. 88-Koen Shaw[5]

8. 34B-Glenn Bryan[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 50-Bryce Eames[1]

2. 12-Steel Powell[2]

3. 17-Rickey Sanders[4]

4. 8-Jeremy Chisum[3]

5. 21X-Gauge Garcia[6]

6. 61-Travis Labat[5]

7. 96S-Brandon Sampson[8]

8. 6D-Josh Chisum[7]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]

2. 28-Chase Johnson[2]

3. 17-Rickey Sanders[3]

4. 7P-Jake Andreotti[4]

5. 50-Bryce Eames[6]

6. 72JR-Chris Nelson[5]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 88-Koen Shaw[1]

2. 61-Travis Labat[2]

3. 3M-Adam Kaeding[4]

4. 72S-Bradley Dillard[3]

5. 25Z-Jason Chisum[5]

6. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[7]

7. 96S-Brandon Sampson[9]

8. 6D-Josh Chisum[6]

9. 34B-Glenn Bryan[8]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 28-Chase Johnson[2]

2. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]

3. 7P-Jake Andreotti[4]

4. 17-Rickey Sanders[3]

5. 2K-JJ Ringo[8]

6. 72W-Kurt Nelson[10]

7. 50-Bryce Eames[5]

8. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[13]

9. 61-Travis Labat[15]

10. 88-Koen Shaw[14]

11. 12-Steel Powell[11]

12. 8-Jeremy Chisum[9]

13. 7H-Jake Haulot[16]

14. 3M-Adam Kaeding[18]

15. 72JR-Chris Nelson[6]

16. 21X-Gauge Garcia[17]

17. 72S-Bradley Dillard[19]

18. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[21]

19. 96S-Brandon Sampson[22]

20. 22-Keith Day Jr[7]

21. 25Z-Jason Chisum[20]

22. 92-Kyler Shaw[12]