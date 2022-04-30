USAC Sprint Car Program at Haubstadt Rained Out

From Richie Murray

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (April 30, 2022) — The 10th running of the Spring Showdown featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and Midwest Sprint Car Series, scheduled for Saturday, April 30, at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway, has been canceled due to severe thunderstorms that are forecasted to arrive during the night’s racing event.

Using an immense amount of vigilance with costs in mind and the severity of the weather set to arrive, Tri-State Speedway and USAC officials have determined that making a decision early on race day was the prudent choice in this instance for the safety of race teams and race fans planning to attend the event.

“We’ve never been in favor of canceling a race ahead of time, and don’t intend to be in the future,” Tri-State Speedway promoter Tom Helfrich stated. “But in this instance, it is the responsible thing to do.”

USAC racing returns to Tri-State Speedway four more times in 2022. The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship is back on July 30 for Indiana Sprint Week and on September 17 for the Haubstadt Hustler. The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship is in action at The Class Track on June 5 for Indiana Midget Week and on October 8 for Harvest Cup.

This Sunday night’s May 1 Sumar Classic is on as scheduled with the USAC Silver Crown season opener at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track. The 19th running of the event begins with pits opening at 1pm Eastern, the front gates opening at 2pm, the drivers meeting at 4pm and practice beginning at 5pm, followed by Fatheadz Qualifying, the last chance qualifying race and the 100-lap Sumar Classic feature event. Tickets are $30 for the grandstands, $20 for the infield and $35 for the pits. Kids age 10 and under are free.

USAC’s AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season gets back on track next weekend on May 6-7 with #LetsRaceTwo at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship & the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars.