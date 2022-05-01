Henry Slides by Marks on Final Lap to Win at Sharon

From Tyler Altmeyer

HARTFORD, Ohio (April 30, 2022) – It was down to the wire for Cap Henry and Lane Racing in Sharon Speedway’s annual Buckeye Cup, ultimately scoring their first Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of the 2022 season with an epic final corner dive and drag race over Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks. Henry, who led just the final half-straightaway of the 30-lap Buckeye Cup program, made his winning move when Marks attempted to clear a bundle of slower traffic in the final corner, opening the door for Henry to squeeze through on the bottom and out sprint Marks to the line.

The victory, earning the Republic, Ohio, native a $6,500 payday, $500 of which on behalf of Krill Recycling, bumps Henry’s career total to seven with “America’s Series,” this being the first at Sharon Speedway. Brent Marks, who led lap 29, held on to finish second, followed by Parker Price-Miller, Zeb Wise, and George Hobaugh. Hobaugh led the first 28 laps before handling issues allowed multiple cars to slip by. At one time, his lead was commanding, stretching to nearly a full straightaway over Henry and Marks until caution flags appeared on lap 23. Marks ultimately slipped by Hobaugh to lead lap 29.

“I saw Brent (Marks) miss the bottom there in the final two corners and I drove this thing in there as hard as I could…harder than I have the whole race. I think we bumped tires there coming off of four. I didn’t do it on purpose…I just wanted to try and win one,” Cap Henry said in Sharon Speedway victory lane, ace of the Blake’s Hard Cider No. 4. “You never want to get too confident, but this team has been doing all of the right things. We started the year off a lot better than we did last year. I’m just so proud of everyone involved.”

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Sharon Speedway

Hartford, Ohio

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.683[39]

2. 4-Cap Henry, 14.700[4]

3. 19M-Brent Marks, 14.721[21]

4. 11-Parker Price Miller, 14.899[31]

5. 10-Zeb Wise, 15.016[16]

6. 10B-Dave Blaney, 15.072[6]

7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 15.080[15]

8. 99-Skylar Gee, 15.089[8]

9. 13-Justin Peck, 15.154[29]

10. 17B-Bill Balog, 15.180[20]

11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 15.182[18]

12. 6-Ryan Smith, 15.235[28]

13. 73-Scotty Thiel, 15.346[30]

14. 70-Sammy Swindell, 15.433[3]

15. 19-Chris Windom, 15.485[1]

16. 42-Sye Lynch, 15.600[32]

17. 28-Tim Shaffer, 15.692[13]

18. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 15.736[19]

19. 26-Cory Eliason, 15.802[38]

20. 40-George Hobaugh Jr, 15.818[12]

21. 17-Josh Baughman, 15.874[9]

22. 13M-Brandon Matus, 16.032[25]

23. 08-Danny Kuriger, 16.170[22]

24. 11B-Carl Bowser, 16.430[24]

25. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 16.543[33]

26. 29S-Dan Shetler, 16.675[27]

27. 97-Greg Wilson, 16.679[41]

28. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 16.692[40]

29. 33-Brent Matus, 16.710[35]

30. 23-Darren Pifer, 16.733[2]

31. 12-Darin Gallagher, 16.792[26]

32. 07-Bradley Howard, 16.814[5]

33. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau, 16.841[17]

34. 5K-Adam Kekich, 16.890[14]

35. 31C-Chase Metheney, 17.024[11]

36. 35-Jared Zimbardi, 17.037[36]

37. 6F-Bob Felmlee, 17.125[37]

38. 11M-Nathan McDowell, 17.979[10]

39. 35W-Jeremy Weaver, 18.020[23]

40. 29-Logan McCandless, 18.063[7]

41. 7-Scott Bogucki, 59.999[34]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10B-Dave Blaney[1]

2. 4-Cap Henry[4]

3. 99-Skylar Gee[2]

4. 70-Sammy Swindell[3]

5. 17-Josh Baughman[6]

6. 19-Chris Windom[5]

7. 23-Darren Pifer[7]

8. 07-Bradley Howard[8]

9. 29-Logan McCandless[9]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[3]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

3. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

4. 28-Tim Shaffer[2]

5. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[5]

6. 5K-Adam Kekich[6]

7. 11M-Nathan McDowell[8]

DNS: 31C-Chase Metheney

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

3. 19M-Brent Marks[4]

4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[3]

5. 13M-Brandon Matus[5]

6. 08-Danny Kuriger[6]

7. 11B-Carl Bowser[7]

8. 35W-Jeremy Weaver[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 6-Ryan Smith[2]

3. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

4. 42-Sye Lynch[5]

5. 73-Scotty Thiel[3]

6. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]

7. 29S-Dan Shetler[7]

8. 12-Darin Gallagher[8]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

3. 97-Greg Wilson[2]

4. 35-Jared Zimbardi[6]

5. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[3]

6. 7-Scott Bogucki[8]

7. 33-Brent Matus[5]

8. 6F-Bob Felmlee[7]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[1]

2. 4-Cap Henry[2]

3. 19M-Brent Marks[9]

4. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

6. 13-Justin Peck[5]

7. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

8. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]

10. 10B-Dave Blaney[6]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 19-Chris Windom[2]

2. 08-Danny Kuriger[7]

3. 13M-Brandon Matus[4]

4. 11B-Carl Bowser[11]

5. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[6]

6. 29S-Dan Shetler[12]

7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]

8. 7-Scott Bogucki[10]

9. 07-Bradley Howard[17]

10. 6F-Bob Felmlee[18]

11. 35W-Jeremy Weaver[19]

12. 29-Logan McCandless[20]

13. 73-Scotty Thiel[1]

14. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[5]

15. 11M-Nathan McDowell[15]

16. 33-Brent Matus[13]

17. 23-Darren Pifer[14]

18. 17-Josh Baughman[3]

19. 5K-Adam Kekich[9]

DNS: 12-Darin Gallagher

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[2]

2. 19M-Brent Marks[3]

3. 11-Parker Price Miller[5]

4. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

5. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[1]

6. 13-Justin Peck[6]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9]

8. 6-Ryan Smith[13]

9. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

10. 10B-Dave Blaney[10]

11. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

12. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[11]

14. 97-Greg Wilson[15]

15. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[25]

16. 70-Sammy Swindell[16]

17. 28-Tim Shaffer[18]

18. 42-Sye Lynch[17]

19. 08-Danny Kuriger[22]

20. 19-Chris Windom[21]

21. 22-Brandon Spithaler[19]

22. 07-Bradley Howard[26]

23. 35-Jared Zimbardi[20]

24. 13M-Brandon Matus[23]

25. 11B-Carl Bowser[24]

26. 99-Skylar Gee[14]