Wilmot Raceway Wash Out April 30….Try Again May 7

From Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, April 30, 2022)–Mother Nature wins the planned Saturday, April 30 2022 Season Opener for Wilmot Raceway..

The weeklong forecast for wet stuff was hoped to change, but unfortunately did not forcing Wilmot officials to join several area and Midwestern tracks to cancel.

The new opening night is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 featuring AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars.

Grandstands are slated to open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing at 6:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $15.00 ages 12 and over, $5.00 ages 7-11, 6 and under admitted free. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. with pit passes $27.00.

Wilmot Raceway’s 1/3-mile clay oval will host a couple special events coming up in the early season. On Sunday, May 15 is the Diamond 44 Dirt Kings Late Models with Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints, Fec’s Place/Pfeiffer Trailer Sales IRA Lightning Sprints and Modifieds.

On Friday, May 20 is the Annual Interstate Racing Association/All Star Sprint Challenge highlighted by Tony Stewart’s traveling Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions and the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprints at the IRA’s original home track. Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints and IRA Lightning Sprints are on the all sprint car program.

Advance tickets are available by going to the track website www.wilmotraceway.com, go to the race date and click on tickets.

Persons who had purchased tickets for the April 30 rain out will receive a refund to their bank account.

For the latest update information on race event status, check the website, official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page or trackside raceline 262-862-2090.