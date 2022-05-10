CORY BROWN EARNS THIRD CONSECUTIVE ADOBE MOUNTAIN WMR WIN

By Steven Blakesley

Glendale, Ariz. (May 7, 2022) – Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown scored his third consecutive Adobe Mountain Speedway victory on Saturday night in Glendale with the Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction.

Brown and Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse won the eight lap heat races on the 1/5th mile dirt bullring north of Phoenix. Brown drew the pole after the top four drivers participated in a redraw, starting alongside Phoenix’s Lonnie Oliver. Hawse started the feature in third.

The 20-lap race was led from the green flag by Brown while fourth-starting Drake Edwards advanced to second by lap five. Edwards spun and got collected by Oliver for a caution on lap 12. Hawse and Surprise, Ariz’s Kyle Huttenhow emerged second and third on the restart and never relinquished those positions, either.

Brown topped Hawse, Huttenhow and Goodyear, Ariz. drivers Tyler High and Chloe High as the top-five finishers.

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction returns to NorCal for a double-header weekend on May 13 and 14, racing at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway then making its first 2022 stop at Petaluma Speedway.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

May 7, 2022 – Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 20 Kyle Hawse; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 29 Cory Brown

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 29 Cory Brown, 2. 20 Kyle Hawse, 3. 57 Kyle Huttenhow, 4. 33AZ Tyler High, 5. 3AZ Chloe High, 6. 22 Lonnie Oliver, 7. 27AZ Randy Dutra, 8. 86 Drake Edwards