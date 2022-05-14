FRIDAY’S U.S. 36 USAC SPRINT RACE RAINED OUT

From USAC

Osborn, Missouri (May 13, 2022)………The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association event at Osborn, Missouri’s U.S. 36 Raceway, scheduled for Friday, May 13, has been canceled due to saturated grounds following overnight rain.

The event will not be rescheduled.

“We were really looking forward to having USAC National Sprint Car racing at U.S. 36 Raceway but, unfortunately, our unlucky season with the weather has continued,” stated track promoter Jon Boller. “We look forward to bringing USAC back in 2023.”

USAC’s AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season resumes this Saturday night, May 14, at Odessa, Missouri’s I-70 Motorsports Park for the first time in over a quarter-century.

Saturday’s event features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship along with Show Me Vintage Racing.

Gates open at 5pm Central on Saturday with the drivers meeting at 5:30pm and cars on track at 6pm followed immediately by qualifying and racing.

Advance tickets for the show at I-70 Motorsports Park are now on sale at: https://tickets.thefoat.com/I70MotorsportsPark/USAC+Sprints+%26+Show+Me+Vintage/tickets/event-239597/. Adult general admission tickets are $25.