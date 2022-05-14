Griffith leads wire to wire in non-stop AFCS feature at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – It’s been awhile since Cale Griffith visited victory lane at Attica Raceway Park. That streak ended Friday, May 13 as the Sandusky, Ohio driver, who was the 410 sprint champion at the track in 2014, lead all 30 non-stop laps Friday for the Eric Phillips 34th Anniversary Classic presented by Integrity Auto and Truck Sales of Bucyrus on American Powersports/Edward Jones Mike Neill Financial Advisor Night.

The win wasn’t easy as Griffith had to deal with lapped traffic with Cole Macedo glued to his rear bumper. It was Griffith’s fourth career win in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 sprint division and was worth $4,000. Macedo’s second place finish solidifies his position atop the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

“It’s been awhile. I was kind of watching the board there and in the middle of the race the cushion got kind of gnarly down here (in turns three and four) so I just got away from it. I didn’t want to run against it because …last week I got a big bite of cushion on the last lap and did a tail dragger getting into turn one. I didn’t want to be in a bad position. This is big for those guys (crew)…all the work they’ve done. Ten years ago on Friday the 13th it was two months from now I broke this leg…blew it in half so this is a pretty big deal for us. I’ve personally struggled on these tires. We’ve had a few slip away there at Fremont, we had one last year that we raced like crazy with my pal Chris Andrews…he was just a little better than us that night. I have to thank Jeff Ward, Mike for doing all this , my dad and my brother for filling in, Gary, Duane and Jack for putting the AFCS on….man this is big,” said Griffith aboard his Jeff Ward Demolitions/Griff’s Engines backed machine.

Bellevue, Ohio’s Ryan Missler, a five time Attica late model champion, held off Rusty Schlenk in a heated battle then survived a caution with just three laps to go to claim the Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model victory. It was Missler’s 17th career late model win at Attica, placing him fourth on the track’s all-time win list for the division.

“When the cushion is like that here you’re bound to beat up some sheet metal. What a race…I’m tired. I just can’t thank enough everybody that helps me out. We’re busier than heck at work…busier than we’ve ever been. I have to thank Weekley Electric, MGX Technologies, HAFTAL, Kepling Flooring, Jackson Farms, my wife, my father-in-law and Evan who help me out a crap ton. It feels to get our first win of the year and hopefully many more,” said Missler beside his Rocket Chassis, Handy Graphics, York Fabrication, Stakt Products, Big D’s Pizza, Elite Motorsports, Accuforce, SCS Gearbox, Maga Lifts, Missler’s Sweets backed machine.

Fremont, Ohio’s Matt Foos took the lead on lap seven and held off Jamie Miller on a one lap shoot-out to score the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint A-main win. It was Foos’ 5th career win in the division. The victory also inches Foos closer in the battle for the NAPA Auto Parts of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales title.

“We had a really good car. Put ourselves in a good position starting up front…starting fourth is good in any division because everything is so tough. I knew we were good but I’ve gotten complacent before and stayed up on the rim and not moved around but my brother made sure I didn’t do that again. I knew Jamie (Miller) was behind me and I figured the best defense was to block the top because he’s so good on the top. I felt like if I got a good enough start he couldn’t slide me. I love my dad and he’s a wizard with the wrenches and he makes everybody on this team’s jobs easier. But it feels so good to get one without him…don’t take that the wrong way but it’s a confidence booster that we know what we are doing. I think we have our stuff together. We’re doing some R and D stuff with Doug Berryman and he’s got us on point,” said Foos beside his Level Performance, Mitten Painting, Fremont Fence, Rohr Total Lawn Care, DJ Johnson & Family, M&L Excavating, Level Utilities, Chuck’s Budget Brakes, The Car Spa, Berryman Racing Shocks, Kear’s Speed Shop, 818 Club backed #12.

Griffith bolted into the lead for the 30 lap 410 sprint feature while Macedo, Byron Reed and Craig Mintz battled for second. Macedo took second on lap 10 with Reed fending off Mintz for third while John Ivy and Paige Polyak battled for fifth. Griffith blasted the cushion to maintain the lead while Macedo tried every lane to stay close.

Heavy lapped traffic came into play with eight laps to go and Macedo was within a couple of car lengths of Griffith while Reed, Mintz, DJ Foos, Polyak and Travis Philo gave chase. Griffith stayed patient in traffic and drove to the win over Macedo, Reed, Foos and Philo.

Cautions plagued the first half of the UMP late model feature with Missler holding the lead over Devin Shiels who had scored the first to feature wins of the year at the track, and Rusty Schlenk. The trio raced side by side and nose to tail the first half of the race. Schlenk moved into second on lap 17 and closed on Missler and drove to his inside numerous times until a caution flew with just three laps to go. Missler got a great restart and pulled away as Schlenk faded. Missler drove to the win over Shiels, Doug Drown, Schlenk and Justin Chance.

Cautions kept the field close the opening laps of the 305 sprint A-main with Kasey Jedrzejek leading Brandon Moore, Foos, Kelsey Ivy, Jim McGrath, Jamie Miller and Paul Weaver. Foos took second on lap four and quickly closed on Jedrzejek and took the lead on lap seven. Foos ran a steady pace continuing to lead Jedrzejek, Moore, Miller and Weaver with Miller taking third on lap 15.

After taking the white flag, Miller drove into second just before Moore and Weaver made contact battling for fourth with Moore spinning, setting up the one lap sprint to the win. Foos got an excellent restart and took the victory over Miller, Weaver, Jedrzejek and Ivy.

Attica Raceway Park will host the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Friday, May 20 with the 305 sprints also in competition for the Kistler Engines Classic.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 13, 2022

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 12.754; 2.5T-Travis Philo, 12.869; 3.23-Chris Andrews, 12.884; 4.18-Cole Macedo, 12.929; 5.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.982; 6.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.035; 7.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.036; 8.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.041; 9.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.063; 10.5-Byron Reed, 13.077; 11.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.086; 12.2+-Brian Smith, 13.156; 13.09-Craig Mintz, 13.183; 14.49I-John Ivy, 13.186; 15.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.200; 16.22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.207; 17.8M-TJ Michael, 13.213; 18.8-Zach Ames, 13.285; 19.00-Jamie Miller, 13.437; 20.12G-Corbin Gurley, 13.486; 21.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.576; 22.7N-Darin Naida, 13.971; 23.6J-Jonah Aumend, 14.005; 24.17-Reece Saldana, 14.856;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 3. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 5. 8-Zach Ames[5] ; 6. 00-Jamie Miller[6] ; 7. 7N-Darin Naida[7] ; 8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[2] ; 2. 49I-John Ivy[1] ; 3. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[3] ; 5. 12G-Corbin Gurley[6] ; 6. 8M-TJ Michael[5] ; 7. 2L-Landon LaLonde[7] ; 8. 17-Reece Saldana[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 19P-Paige Polyak[1] ; 2. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7] ; 5. 23-Chris Andrews[3] ; 6. 22B-Ryan Broughton[8] ; 7. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 8M-TJ Michael[2] ; 2. 7N-Darin Naida[4] ; 3. 22B-Ryan Broughton[3] ; 4. 00-Jamie Miller[1] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[9] ; 7. 2L-Landon LaLonde[5] ; 8. 17-Reece Saldana[8] ; 9. 6J-Jonah Aumend[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2] ; 2. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[7] ; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[9] ; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[12] ; 7. 09-Craig Mintz[3] ; 8. 19P-Paige Polyak[5] ; 9. 49I-John Ivy[6] ; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8] ; 11. 68G-Tyler Gunn[10] ; 12. 12-Kyle Capodice[11] ; 13. 12G-Corbin Gurley[14] ; 14. 8M-TJ Michael[16] ; 15. 2+-Brian Smith[20] ; 16. 8-Zach Ames[13] ; 17. 7N-Darin Naida[17] ; 18. 23-Chris Andrews[15] ; 19. 22B-Ryan Broughton[18] ; 20. 00-Jamie Miller[19]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Qualifying

1.31-Paul Weaver, 13.676; 2.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.828; 3.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.934; 4.19R-Steve Rando, 14.008; 5.12F-Matt Foos, 14.054; 6.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.104; 7.26-Jamie Miller, 14.135; 8.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.144; 9.5M-Mike Moore, 14.155; 10.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.157; 11.X-Mike Keegan, 14.161; 12.2-Brenden Torok, 14.179; 13.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.211; 14.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.221; 15.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.253; 16.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.263; 17.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.284; 18.13S-Drew Siferd, 14.299; 19.36-Seth Schneider, 14.376; 20.5-Kody Brewer, 14.428; 21.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.461; 22.51-Garrett Craine, 14.592; 23.63-Randy Ruble, 14.593; 24.86-Zack Miller, 14.634; 25.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.756; 26.77X-Jamin Kindred, 14.786; 27.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.806; 28.78-Austin Black, 14.955; 29.97X-Rodney Hurst, 15.138; 30.16-Lee Sommers, 16.011; 31.22-Justin Lusk, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[1] ; 2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3] ; 3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[2] ; 6. 78-Austin Black[7] ; 7. 51-Garrett Craine[6] ; 8. 16-Lee Sommers[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 2. 31-Paul Weaver[4] ; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[5] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 7. 86-Zack Miller[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 2. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1] ; 3. 12F-Matt Foos[4] ; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[2] ; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[8] ; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[6] ; 8. 77X-Jamin Kindred[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[3] ; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl[4] ; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1] ; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[5] ; 5. 97X-Rodney Hurst[7] ; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6] ; 7. 34-Jud Dickerson[2]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Mike Moore[1] ; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah[2] ; 3. 78-Austin Black[3] ; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[4] ; 5. 13S-Drew Siferd[6] ; 6. 51-Garrett Craine[5] ; 7. 16-Lee Sommers[7] ; 8. 77X-Jamin Kindred[8]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 3. 97X-Rodney Hurst[2] ; 4. 86-Zack Miller[5] ; 5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[4] ; 6. 34-Jud Dickerson[6] ; 7. 22-Justin Lusk[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[4] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 3. 31-Paul Weaver[7] ; 4. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[1] ; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[20] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[13] ; 8. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[6] ; 9. 36-Seth Schneider[18] ; 10. 32-Bryce Lucius[14] ; 11. X-Mike Keegan[10] ; 12. 15K-Creed Kemenah[19] ; 13. 9R-Logan Riehl[8] ; 14. 2-Brenden Torok[15] ; 15. 5M-Mike Moore[17] ; 16. 3M-Logan Mongeau[12] ; 17. 97X-Rodney Hurst[22] ; 18. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 19. 3X-Brandon Riehl[9] ; 20. X15-Kasey Ziebold[11] ; 21. 63-Randy Ruble[16] ; 22. 78-Austin Black[21]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com

Qualifying

1.44-Colin Shipley, 15.177; 2.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.205; 3.56-BJ Gregory, 15.229; 4.12-Doug Drown, 15.349; 5.50-Ryan Missler, 15.369; 6.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.409; 7.34-Herb Reich, 15.499; 8.49-Brian Ruhlman, 15.566; 9.92-Justin Chance, 15.567; 10.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.579; 11.71DS-Drew Smith, 15.614; 12.27-Ken Hahn, 13.623; 14.94-Mike Bores, 15.669; 15.59-Larry Bellman, 15.709; 16.51-Devin Shiels, 15.728; 17.101-Chester Fitch, 15.874; 18.30-Nate Potts, 16.105; 19.28-Kent Brewer, 16.308; 20.69R-Doug Baird, 16.643; 21.42*-Bob Mayer, 16.857; 22.23-Ryan Shepherd, 17.255; 23.16-Steve Sabo, 17.269; 24.0-Cameron Tusing, 17.586; 25.11-Austin Gibson, 18.449;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[1] ; 2. 71DS-Drew Smith[2] ; 3. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 4. 44-Colin Shipley[4] ; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[6] ; 6. 69R-Doug Baird[7] ; 7. 42*-Bob Mayer[8] ; 8. 30-Nate Potts[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[1] ; 2. 34-Herb Reich[2] ; 3. 56-BJ Gregory[4] ; 4. 1N-Casey Noonan[3] ; 5. 59-Larry Bellman[5] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[6] ; 7. 0-Cameron Tusing[7] ; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[2] ; 2. 12-Doug Drown[3] ; 3. 49-Brian Ruhlman[1] ; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[4] ; 5. 94-Mike Bores[6] ; 6. 27-Ken Hahn[5] ; 7. 101-Chester Fitch[7] ; 8. 23-Ryan Shepherd[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 101-Chester Fitch[6] ; 2. 27-Ken Hahn[3] ; 3. 69R-Doug Baird[1] ; 4. 23-Nate Potts[9] ; 5. 42*-Bob Mayer[4] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[2] ; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[8] ; 8. 0-Cameron Tusing[5] ; 9. 30-Nate Potts[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[1] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 3. 12-Doug Drown[8] ; 4. 91-Rusty Schlenk[7] ; 5. 92-Justin Chance[9] ; 6. 56-BJ Gregory[10] ; 7. 1N-Casey Noonan[12] ; 8. 44-Colin Shipley[6] ; 9. 49-Brian Ruhlman[11] ; 10. 59-Larry Bellman[14] ; 11. 101-Chester Fitch[16] ; 12. 27-Ken Hahn[17] ; 13. 28-Kent Brewer[13] ; 14. 34-Herb Reich[5] ; 15. 69R-Doug Baird[18] ; 16. 71DS-Drew Smith[2] ; 17. 5M-Ryan Markham[4] ; 18. 94-Mike Bores[15] ; 19. 42*-Bob Mayer[20] ; 20. 23-Nate Potts[19]