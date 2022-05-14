The AFS Badger Midget Series Returns Home for 75th Angell Park Opener

By Quinn McCabe

May 12, 2022- Sun Prairie, WI– The AFS Badger Midget Series returns

home to Angell Park Speedway for the seventy-fifth year of racing at the sto-

ried facility Sunday Night May 15.

The Angell Park Speedway season opener is a Wisconsin racing tradition

that brings much fanfare and excitement to the city of Sun Prairie. Billy Wood

and Kevin Olson each have five Angell Park Speedway (APS) opening night

feature victories to lead all drivers. Over the past several years, weather and

scheduling have conquered victory lane in the month of May. The last driver

to win an AFS Badger Midget series feature in May was Robbie Ray in 2016.

The historic ⅓ mile clay oval will play host to the AFS Badger Midget Series,

the MSA 360 Sprints, and the Wisconsin Dirt Legends. Pit gates will open at

2:00 pm with grandstands opening at 4:00 pm and opening ceremonies at

6:00 pm Sunday night at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI.

Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for

additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2022 sea-

son