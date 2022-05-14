By Quinn McCabe
May 12, 2022- Sun Prairie, WI– The AFS Badger Midget Series returns
home to Angell Park Speedway for the seventy-fifth year of racing at the sto-
ried facility Sunday Night May 15.
The Angell Park Speedway season opener is a Wisconsin racing tradition
that brings much fanfare and excitement to the city of Sun Prairie. Billy Wood
and Kevin Olson each have five Angell Park Speedway (APS) opening night
feature victories to lead all drivers. Over the past several years, weather and
scheduling have conquered victory lane in the month of May. The last driver
to win an AFS Badger Midget series feature in May was Robbie Ray in 2016.
The historic ⅓ mile clay oval will play host to the AFS Badger Midget Series,
the MSA 360 Sprints, and the Wisconsin Dirt Legends. Pit gates will open at
2:00 pm with grandstands opening at 4:00 pm and opening ceremonies at
6:00 pm Sunday night at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI.
Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for
additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2022 sea-
son
The AFS Badger Midget Series Returns Home for 75th Angell Park Opener
By Quinn McCabe