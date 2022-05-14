USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour RAINED OUT at Southern Raceway on Friday Night

Due to, unexpectedly, a near monsoon coming just prior to heat races at Southern Raceway and nearly 2 inches of rain in about 40 minutes the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car and USCS 600 Sprint Car Series event has been RAINED OUT tonight (Friday, May 13th.

The Saturday, May 14th portion of the Military Appreciation Weekend at Southern Raceway including the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and Stinger divisions.

For more info go to Southern Raceway’s Facebook page. or call 850-623-2333. For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com

or the USCS Racing Facebook