Cannon McIntosh Secures POWRi Victory at Lucas Oil Speedway

From POWRI

WHEATLAND, Mo. (May 14, 2022) — Cannon McIntosh would master the diamond of dirt tracks dramatically to earn his seventh career Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League presented by Realty Connect feature victory in an intense twenty-five-lap thriller of the 11th Annual Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown.

Early Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League competition of the twenty-two entries would find Jade Avedisian clock the quickest hot-lap time with a 15.684-second lap. Bryant Wiedeman, Cannon McIntosh, and Jace Park would all notch heat racing victories with McIntosh earning the high-point qualifier award after racing from starting sixth to finishing first to earn the feature’s first starting spot.

Launching the field on the initial green flag launch would find Cannon McIntosh and Bryant Wiedeman battle closely into the first pair of corners with Wiedeman riding the outside momentum to the front of the field to lead the initial lap with Jace Park, Chance Crum, and Ryan Timms closely behind.

Battling up-front would see Jace Park take the lead away from Wiedeman only to then have Chance Crum grab the preferred spot in a flurry of fast-paced green flag laps as the pole-sitting McIntosh would fade to outside the top-five early.

Cruising to a comfortable lead by the mid-way point of the feature, Chance Crum would see the advantage evaporate due to caution flags and a quick-gaining McIntosh to set the stage for an outside shootout to the final checkers.

Finding a diamond-formation-run to gain speed on the exit of the corners, Cannon McIntosh was able to get around the very speedy Crum to earn the feature victory with Chance Crum placing a very impressive runner-up after the hard-fought multiple-lap battle.

“I knew we would be better in the end; I’ll admit that I messed up the start a lot, but I was able to claw back late to gain momentum off the top, said Cannon McIntosh in Lucas Oil Speedway Victory Lane. Adding “This is a strong core team; we’ve been so close this year and to be able to get it done finally at this track means so much to this team.”

Hard-charging to challenge at the front of the field would find Alex Sewell placing third as Jace Park raced his way into the fourth finishing position with Brenham Crouch rounding out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five in the intense feature finale.

POWRi National Midget League, POWRi West Midget Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[5]

2. 17-Alex Sewell[2]

3. 26-Chance Crum[7]

4. 84-Jade Avedisian[6]

5. 40-Chase McDermand[8]

6. 71M-Gavin Miller[4]

7. 15-Branigan Roark[3]

DNS: 52J-Corey Joyner

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]

2. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]

3. 97-Brenham Crouch[5]

4. 83-Dominic Gorden[4]

5. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[2]

6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]

7. 89-Todd McVay[1]

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Jace Park[3]

2. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]

3. 97K-Ryan Timms[6]

4. 61-Jacob Denney[2]

5. 7-Shannon McQueen[7]

6. 21-Emilio Hoover[1]

7. 17B-Austin Barnhill[5]

Lucas Oil/Realty Connect A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 26-Chance Crum[5]

3. 17-Alex Sewell[9]

4. 87-Jace Park[4]

5. 97-Brenham Crouch[8]

6. 97K-Ryan Timms[7]

7. 84-Jade Avedisian[10]

8. 40-Chase McDermand[11]

9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]

10. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]

11. 61-Jacob Denney[14]

12. 83-Dominic Gorden[13]

13. 21-Emilio Hoover[18]

14. 71E-Mariah Ede[6]

15. 7-Shannon McQueen[12]

16. 71M-Gavin Miller[16]

17. 15-Branigan Roark[20]

18. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[17]

19. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[15]

20. 89-Todd McVay[21]

21. 17B-Austin Barnhill[19]

22. 52J-Corey Joyner[22]