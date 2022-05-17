Annual Open Practice Set for this Saturday, May 21

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 16, 2022) – Oswego Speedway will open its 71st season with the annual Open Practice session scheduled to take place this Saturday, May 21 from 1 to 5pm.

All 2022 divisions, including Supermodifieds, Winged Supermodifieds, SBS, 350 Supers, Sport Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Sport Compacts, will be permitted to take part in the session.

Practice will be held in group format and rotate throughout the afternoon.

Pit gates will open at 11:30am with grandstands opening for the start of hot laps at 1pm. Hot laps will end at 5pm.

Grandstand admission is FREE for all spectators and pit passes are $30.

After practice, the Speedway will then shift gears towards May 28 with the return of the historic ‘Port City 150,’ headlined by the 75-lap Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 40-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 35-lap Memorial Weekend Special for 350 Supers.

Tickets for all 2022 events, including Opening Night, remain available online. For those who do not wish to use the online system at all, the track box office and ticket windows will be open on raceday as usual. The same applies to those purchasing pit passes.

The Speedway is also pleased to announce the return of reserved season ticket availability for its 71st season. The cost of a season ticket for all events is $250 excluding Classic Weekend.

2021 season ticket holders have until next Saturday, May 28 to renew season tickets. You can do this by visiting the box office beginning this Saturday, May 21. The box office will be open for practice day and throughout Opening Week.

Season campers are reminded that 2022 renewals are due by this Sunday, May 22. Again, the box office will open for practice Saturday, May 21 at which time you can pay for camping. Fans can also email oswegospeedway@gmail.com to renew season camping or reserve camping for any race weekend.

Finally, Speedway teams are encouraged to purchase their tickets for the Season Kickoff Party and Celebration of 2021 Champions this Friday, May 20 from 6 to 10pm at Bayshore Grove.

To order any tickets, you can visit OswegoSpeedway.customsoftwarecreations.com, or click the ‘buy tickets’ link on the OswegoSpeedway.com homepage.

For more information on the Speedway, you can LIKE Oswego Speedway on Facebook by visiting Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway, or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

