Gold Cup Returns to Glory at Silver Dollar Speedway

CHICO, Calif., May 10, 2022 — The 68th running of the historic Gold Cup Race of Champions, presented by Riebes Auto Parts, is sure to be memory-making with top ticket value for fans and more prize money for drivers. The annual marquee dirt track tussle at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico is September 7-10, highlighted by three consecutive nights of action from the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and Sliver Dollar Speedway co-promoter Kyle Larson has committed to race opening night, September 7. “The excitement and prestige of Gold Cup are just awesome. Winning it in 2011 and 2012 boosted my racing resume and helped get my name known outside of California. I grew up at the Gold Cup watching my racing heroes. I have fond memories and look forward to making new ones.”

Just-released four-day ticket packages are now on sale at www.silverdollarspeedway.com and by phone at 530-966-4020. For track camping reservations, call 530-966-4020. The direct link is as follows https://www.eventsprout.com/event/silver-dollar-speedway-gold-cup?t=99201

On track racing kicks off Wednesday night September 7th, with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT) and the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Series. The top 32 in points for the SCCT, and top 20 in points for the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Series will be invited to participate. Thursday and Friday the World of Outlaws Nos Energy Drink Sprint Car Series takes center stage. The finale on Saturday night will feature a 40-lap main event paying the winner a staggering $25,000. New track management SLC Promotions confirms a $2,000 payday for each driver that starts the A-main finale on Saturday.

New for 2022, each day’s grandstand ticket or pit pass includes FREE admission to that evening’s special event: Concert by Curb Records singer/songwriter Tim Dugger (Wednesday night), Glow Party (Thursday night), Miss Gold Cup Bikini Contest (Friday night). The JP’s Paint & Auto Body fan appreciation BBQ, hosted by the Gold Cup BBQ Crew, is a Gold Cup tradition and takes place Saturday afternoon. Additional guests and activities will be announced later this summer.

Three-time World of Outlaws champion and current series points leader Brad Sweet, himself a co-promoter at Silver Dollar Speedway, plans to play both host and hero. “It’ll be great to return to Northern California and you bet I want to Gold Cup! Both Kyle (Larson) and I grew up less than two hours from the track. It’s partly why we, and our friend and fellow racer Colby Copeland, invested to improve the fan experience, concessions, kids’ zone, merchandise, track and prize money.”

TICKETS

CAMPING

Please call (530) 966-4020 to reserve camping spot.

RACING

September 7th Wednesday night features the Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT) Top 32 in points and the Hunt Wingless Series Top 20 in points.

September 8, 9, and 10 The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Thursday and Friday accumulated points will line up Saturday heat races. Top four in points locked into the dash. Saturday night A main is 40 laps, $25,000 to win. $2,000 to start.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval race track located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Cup, David Tarter Memorial and the Fall Nationals.

silverdollarspeedway.com

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.