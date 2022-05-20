Silver Dollar’s Gold Cup Race of Champions Back to Three-Day Event, Paying $25,000-to-win

By Brian Walker

CHICO, CA – May 19, 2022 – A marquee event for decades, new promoters at Silver Dollar Speedway are committed to bringing the Gold Cup Race of Champions back to national glory, and that begins this season with big changes coming.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series portion of the historic 68th running will expand back to a three-day format from Thursday-Saturday, September 8-10. Drivers will be accumulating points across two prelim nights before battling for an updated purse of $25,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start in the Gold Cup finale.

GOLD CUP TICKET PACKAGES (Sept. 7-10)

Four-day ticket packages are now on sale at the link above and available for purchase by phone at (530) 966-4020. You can also make your camping reservations at the number listed.

New for 2022, each day’s grandstand ticket or pit pass includes FREE admission to that evening’s special event: Concert by Curb Records singer/songwriter Tim Dugger (Wednesday night), Glow Party (Thursday night), Miss Gold Cup Bikini Contest (Friday night). The JP’s Paint & Auto Body fan appreciation BBQ, hosted by the Gold Cup BBQ Crew, is a Gold Cup tradition and takes place Saturday afternoon. Additional guests and activities will be announced later this summer.

While The Greatest Show on Dirt takes center stage from Thursday-Saturday, the week officially begins on Wednesday, September 7 with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Series. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, two-time Gold Cup winner (2010-11), and SDS co-promoter, Kyle Larson, is set to compete in the SCCT 360 show.

Three-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion and current Series points leader Brad Sweet, himself a co-promoter at Silver Dollar, plans to play both host and hero. The 75-time winner has earned multiple wins at the Chico, CA bullring, but still pursues that elusive Gold Cup finale in his Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #57.

“It’ll be great to return to Northern California, and you bet I want to win Gold Cup,” Sweet said. “Both Kyle [Larson] and I grew up less than two hours from the track, so it has always been special to us. It’s why we, and our friend & fellow racer, Colby Copeland, invested to improve the fan experience, concession, kids zone, merchandise, track, and prize money.”

Reigning Gold Cup champion Logan Schuchart will be back at the 1/4-mile this September with hopes of becoming the first back-to-back winner since Kyle Larson did it more than a decade ago in 2010-11. Former winners Rico Abreu and Donny Schatz will also be looking to add another Gold Cup to their legacy this fall.

A legion of other superstars such as Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, David Gravel, James McFadden, Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Kasey Kahne, and more, will be chasing their first taste of Gold Cup success.

The expanded Gold Cup Race of Champions marks the beginning of a two-week fall fling in California for the World of Outlaws. Following Silver Dollar, the Series will venture to Keller Auto Speedway for the Tom Tarlton Classic on Friday, September 16, and then Placerville Speedway for the 49er Gold Rush Classic on Saturday, September 17.

For the latest on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), Case Construction Equipment (Official Construction Equipment), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider) and VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel); contingency sponsors include ACME Trading, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, My Place Hotels and Slick Woody’s (Quick Time Award); manufacturer sponsors include Dirt Car Lift, FIREBULL, Intercomp, K1 Race Gear, Racing Electronics, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.