Larson Dominates World of Outlaws Feature at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (May 20, 2022) — Kyle Larson put on a driving clinic at Attica Raceway Park Friday, May 20 for the Kistler Engines Classic. The Elk Grove, California native and defending NASCAR champion, changed his restart tactics after every yellow flag and dominated the 40-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature for the $10,000 payday.

The victory was the fourth career win at Attica for Larson, his 25th World of Outlaws win and second series win of 2022.

“I let one slip away earlier this week so it’s great to rebound with this win. Paul Silva has this car running so good. I was nervous with Carson (Macedo) starting along side of me so I tried to change it up on every restart. I love racing in Ohio and Attica…these fans are amazing,” said Larson beside his Finley Farms/Tarlton & Son/Folkens Bros. Trucking/FloRacing/JVI Group backed #57.

Macedo challenged Larson on every restart but after a couple of laps Larson was always able to pull away. The second place finish for the Lemoore, California racer was even more special as his crew chief, Phil Dietz and his wife Brooke were home with their new born baby.

“My guys stepped up tonight. We were able to communicate with Phillip who is enjoying being a new dad so it really was a total team effort. Kyle is just so good and his timing on the restarts…he did something different each time and after a lap or two I just couldn’t stay with him,” said Macedo of his Albaugh Your Alternative/MVT/Tarlton & Son/Saich Family/Liquid Trucking backed #41.

For Australian James McFadden, the third place finish after a wild race-long battle with Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet, was a huge step in the right direction for his Roth Motorsports team.

“It felt like we went from ninth to fifth back to ninth back to third every lap. It’s been a rough couple of weeks and it feels good for the team to get a podium finish. The longer we raced the better I got tonight,” said McFadden beside his Roth Enterprises/HR Livestock Transportation backed #83.

Fremont, Ohio’s Bryan Sebetto was out of racing for nearly four years. Then he went to a local race and the bug bit him again. He teamed up with long-time friends to put a 305 sprint car together and it paid off as he led all 25 laps for a $1,000 payday. It was Sebetto’s 13th career win in the 305 sprints at Attica.

“I stayed away from racing because I knew if I went I’d want to get back in. Sure enough, we went to the Jim Ford Classic last year and I told my wife I wanted to race and she said go for it. Kevin, Seth and all the guys have been such a huge help and I finally got to team up with Guy Myers as crew chief,” said Sebetto beside his Precision Overwatch, Depot Pizza, JLH General Contractor, Queen of Clean, KH Suspension, CA Kustoms backed #01.

Logan Schuchart and Larson brought the field to green for the 40-lap World of Outlaws feature with Larson rocketing out to the lead over Schuchart, Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston and David Gravel. Larson quickly displayed his dominance, pulling away to an over two second lead in just four laps. But, the battle behind him was entertaining involving Schuchart, Macedo, Haudenschild and Gravel. Macedo and Schuchart traded the runner-up spot lap after lap.

Larson found the back of the pack by lap eight while Schuchart and Macedo continued to battle hard for second with Haudenschild and Gravel doing likewise for fourth. Gravel’s night took a turn for the worse on lap 11 as his mount suffered a flat right rear tire. On the double file restart Macedo dove to Larson’s inside but could not complete the pass and “Young Money” drove away from the field.

Heavy lapped traffic came into play at the half way point with Larson leading Macedo, Haudenschild, Schuchart, Sweet and Buddy Kofoid. A caution on lap 21 for Spencer Bayston gave Macedo another opportunity at Larson but Larson was just too strong. There were two drivers on the move though, 18th starter Craig Mintz and 19th starter Jacob Allen who had worked their way into the top 10.

Another caution on lap 25 gave Macedo another opportunity but Larson was just too strong as he drove away as Sweet moved into third. A caution for Ian Madsen on lap 29 saw the running order Larson, Macedo, Haudenschild, Sweet, McFadden, Mintz and Allen. The final caution flew on lap 31 but once again Larson got a terrific restart and drove away to the win with Macedo second and a wild battle the last five laps for third went to McFadden over Haudenschild and Sweet.

Sebetto grabbed the lead at the drop of the green for the 305 A-main but last week’s winner Matt Foos stayed close with Bryce Lucius, Kasey Jedrzejek and Paul Weaver battling hard for third. Following a lap four caution, Sebetto got an excellent restart while Foos had to contend with Jedrzejek and Weaver. A caution on lap nine gave Foos another shot but Sebetto maintained the lead.

By lap 10 Sebetto held only a two car length advantage but Foos had his hands full with Weaver and Jamie Miller. Over the next 10 laps Sebetto maintained a slight advantage as Foos and Weaver traded the runner-up spot lap after lap. A caution with six laps to go gave Foos and Weaver a shot at Sebetto but he was too strong and drove to the win over Foos, Weaver, Miller and Jedrzejek.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, May 20, 2022

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Qualifying A

1. 5-Spencer Bayston, 12.809[6]

2. 83-James McFadden, 12.828[3]

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.852[5]

4. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.935[10]

5. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 12.937[18]

6. 49X-Ian Madsen, 12.955[4]

7. 23-Chris Andrews, 12.969[19]

8. 5T-Travis Philo, 12.980[2]

9. 18-Cole Macedo, 13.040[1]

10. 8-Zach Ames, 13.057[8]

11. 12-Kyle Capodice, 13.079[11]

12. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.104[14]

13. 19-Brent Marks, 13.136[16]

14. 16-DJ Foos, 13.191[13]

15. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.206[15]

16. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.267[21]

17. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.399[20]

18. 29-Zeth Sabo, 13.455[9]

19. 7S-Robbie Price, 13.576[17]

20. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.152[7]

21. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 14.152[12]

Qualifying B

1. 2-David Gravel, 12.742[4]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.838[14]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.847[20]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.918[3]

5. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.919[6]

6. 57-Kyle Larson, 12.958[17]

7. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.991[10]

8. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.998[9]

9. 55-Alex Bowman, 13.068[2]

10. 19P-Paige Polyak, 13.076[18]

11. 11-Michael Kofoid, 13.081[12]

12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.093[8]

13. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 13.273[7]

14. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.285[15]

15. 20G-Noah Gass, 13.338[1]

16. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.359[16]

17. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.367[13]

18. 4-Tyler Street, 13.434[11]

19. 6-Bill Rose, 13.449[19]

20. 70-Sammy Swindell, 13.513[5]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

2. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]

3. 18-Cole Macedo[5]

4. 23-Chris Andrews[4]

5. 19-Brent Marks[7]

6. 11K-Kraig Kinser[3]

7. 12-Kyle Capodice[6]

8. 7S-Robbie Price[10]

9. 8M-TJ Michael[8]

10. 9-Kasey Kahne[9]

11. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[11]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

2. 83-James McFadden[1]

3. 49X-Ian Madsen[3]

4. 33W-Caleb Griffith[6]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen[8]

6. 16-DJ Foos[7]

7. 5T-Travis Philo[4]

8. 29-Zeth Sabo[9]

9. 8-Zach Ames[5]

10. 75-Jerry Dahms[10]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]

3. 11-Michael Kofoid[6]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

5. 09-Craig Mintz[3]

6. 55-Alex Bowman[5]

7. 97-Greg Wilson[9]

8. 20G-Noah Gass[8]

9. 70M-Henry Malcuit[7]

10. 6-Bill Rose[10]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[3]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

6. 99-Skylar Gee[7]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

8. 19P-Paige Polyak[5]

9. 70-Sammy Swindell[10]

10. 4-Tyler Street[9]

DIRTVision FAST PASS Dash (8 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[5]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[8]

5. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

7. 2-David Gravel[7]

8. 83-James McFadden[6]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[3]

2. 55-Alex Bowman[2]

3. 97-Greg Wilson[6]

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser[1]

5. 99-Skylar Gee[4]

6. 29-Zeth Sabo[11]

7. 20G-Noah Gass[10]

8. 8M-TJ Michael[13]

9. 7S-Robbie Price[9]

10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

11. 9-Kasey Kahne[17]

12. 70M-Henry Malcuit[14]

13. 70-Sammy Swindell[16]

14. 6-Bill Rose[18]

15. 8-Zach Ames[15]

16. 75-Jerry Dahms[19]

17. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[21]

18. 5T-Travis Philo[7]

19. 4-Tyler Street[20]

20. 12-Kyle Capodice[5]

21. 19P-Paige Polyak[12]

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[2]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

3. 83-James McFadden[8]

4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]

5. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

6. 1A-Jacob Allen[19]

7. 15-Donny Schatz[14]

8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

9. 97-Greg Wilson[23]

10. 19-Brent Marks[17]

11. 09-Craig Mintz[18]

12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[20]

13. 5-Spencer Bayston[5]

14. 3J-Trey Jacobs[16]

15. 24-Rico Abreu[12]

16. 18-Cole Macedo[9]

17. 55-Alex Bowman[22]

18. 2-David Gravel[7]

19. 49X-Ian Madsen[11]

20. 16-DJ Foos[21]

21. 11K-Kraig Kinser[24]

22. 6-Bill Rose[26]

23. 11-Michael Kofoid[10]

24. 9-Kasey Kahne[25]

25. 23-Chris Andrews[13]

26. 33W-Caleb Griffith[15]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.834

2.31-Paul Weaver, 13.868

3.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.009

4.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.041

5.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.056

6.01-Bryan Sebetto, 14.076

7.26-Jamie Miller, 14.132

8.2-Brenden Torok, 14.191

9.12F-Matt Foos, 14.231

10.X-Mike Keegan, 14.302

11.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.318

12.5-Kody Brewer, 14.341

13.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.345

14.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.371

15.36-Seth Schneider, 14.412

16.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.438

17.19R-Steve Rando, 14.463

18.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.525

19.63-Randy Ruble, 14.533

20.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.545

21.5M-Mike Moore, 14.634

22.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.718

23.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.737

24.78-Austin Black, 14.819

25.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.897

26.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.902

27.16-Lee Sommers, 15.052

28.51-Garrett Craine, 15.115

29.98-Robert Robenalt, 15.591;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

2. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]

3. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]

4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1]

5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]

6. 51-Garrett Craine[8]

7. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

8. 16-Lee Sommers[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[2]

2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

3. 31-Paul Weaver[4]

4. 78-Austin Black[6]

5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5]

6. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]

7. 51M-Haldon Miller[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

2. 12F-Matt Foos[1]

3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]

4. 2-Brenden Torok[2]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]

6. 5M-Mike Moore[6]

7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1]

2. 19R-Steve Rando[5]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[3]

4. 7M-Brandon Moore[4]

5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

6. 34-Jud Dickerson[6]

7. 98-Robert Robenalt[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]

2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]

3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2]

4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[4]

5. 13-Jeremy Duposki[6]

6. 34-Jud Dickerson[8]

7. 5M-Mike Moore[7]

8. 51-Garrett Craine[5]

9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[11]

10. 63-Randy Ruble[9]

11. 16-Lee Sommers[13]

12. 98-Robert Robenalt[12]

13. 51M-Haldon Miller[10]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2]

2. 12F-Matt Foos[1]

3. 31-Paul Weaver[6]

4. 26-Jamie Miller[7]

5. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

6. 36-Seth Schneider[5]

7. 9R-Logan Riehl[11]

8. X-Mike Keegan[9]

9. 19R-Steve Rando[8]

10. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]

11. 7M-Brandon Moore[16]

12. 15K-Creed Kemenah[17]

13. 3X-Brandon Riehl[13]

14. 2-Brenden Torok[15]

15. X15-Kasey Ziebold[18]

16. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[10]

17. 34-Jud Dickerson[22]

18. 13-Jeremy Duposki[21]

19. 5-Kody Brewer[12]

20. 78-Austin Black[14]

21. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[19]

22. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[20]