Dewease Wins at Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG< Penn. (May 20, 2022) -- Lance Dewease won his first Williams Grove Speedway sprint car main of the 2022 season on Friday night, scoring $5,000 for the win that was also the 104th of his career at the oval. In the 358 sprint main, the more things change, the more they stay the same as Derek Locke took his 10th win in a row in the division, keeping a streak alive that now spans three seasons – 2020, 2021 and 2022. Dewease started fourth in the 25-lap 410 sprint main and drove into second as the field sped into the first corner on the opening lap. He would let polesitter Robbie Kendall lead on the first circuit before he took control with a move around the inside of the fourth corner. The pace was slowed for the first time on the third lap for a slowing Brent Shearer. Only one more lap was completed before another caution flag bunched the field. When action returned, Devon Border put a move on Kendall for second deep within the first turn and Kendall soon spun his mount as Borden drove away while fourth runner Dylan Norris hopped onto the hood of Kendall's car. Also looping into the scene was Freddie Rahmer. Borden gave it a shot when the green flag reappeared but Dewease soon pulled out to a 1.6 second lead by lap seven and he then pulled up on the rear of the field on lap 11. Seventh starter Chase Dietz drove by Borden with an outside first turn move on lap 12 and began his pursuit of the leader. Dewease took his time in traffic, allowing Dietz to close the gap before another caution flag unfurled with seven laps to go. Dietz stayed close to Dewease on the restart and was flexing his muscle aboard the Trone No. 39 while Borden jockeyed with Danny Dietrich for third. Borden then slowed with a broken rear end with four laps to go. The restart saw Anthony Macri blast around Dietrich for third before a stout Dietz slowed to a stop in turn four with ignition issues. This forced a red flag for fuel in order to finish the final two circuits and although Macri stayed closed to Dewease for the win the Fayetteville flyer took the win by .210 seconds. Dietrich was third followed by Dylan Cisney and Lucas Wolfe. Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Matt Campbell, Mark Smith, Dylan Norris and Kyle Moody. Heats went to Dewease, Kendall and TJ Stutts. Fast time in timed warm-ups was set by Dewease with a lap of 16.493 seconds. Fifth starter Derek Locke raced by leader Frankie Herr on the sixth circuit of the 20-lap 358 sprint main to keep his streak of domination and wins alive into yet another season since beginning in September, 2020. Jayden Wolf took second from Herr on lap 12 before Tyler Brehm raced into third with three laps to go. The front three cars appeared strong during the late going with Locke taking the checkers and Brehm stalking Wolf for the second spot. Steve Owings finished in the fourth spot followed by Herr. Sixth through 10th went to Doug Hammaker, Zach Newlin, Nash Ely, Justin Foster and Kody Hartlaub. Heats went to Ely, Herr and Foster. PA Dyno Hard Chargers were Anthony Macri and Cody Fletcher. Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania Friday, May 20, 2022 Winged 410 Sprint Cars Feature (25 Laps): 1. Lance Dewease, 2. Anthony Macri, 3. Danny Dietrich, 4. Dylan Cisney, 5. Lucas Wolfe, 6. Freddie Rahmer, 7. Matt Campbell, 8. Mark Smith, 9. Dylan Norris, 10. Kyle Moody, 11. Tim Glatfelter, 12. Jeff Halligan, 13. Brandon Rahmer, 14. Tyler Reeser, 15. Steve Buckwalter, 16. Chase Dietz, 17. Devon Borden, 18. TJ Stutts, 19. Justin Whittall, 20. Rick Lafferty, 21. Jordan Givler, 22. Brent Shearer, 23. Robbie Kendall, 24. Aaron Bollinger DNQ: Brett Strickler Winged 358 Sprint Cars Feature (20 Laps): 1. Derek Locke, 2. Jayden Wolf, 3. Tyler Brehm, 4. Steve Owings, 5. Frankie Herr, 6. Doug Hammaker, 7. Zach Newlin, 8. Nash Ely, 9. Justin Foster, 10. Kody Hartlaub, 11. Chris Frank, 12. Chad Criswell, 13. Cody Flether, 14. Jordan Strickler, 15. Steve Wilbur, 16. Matt Findley, 17. Jake Galloway, 18. Andrew Hake, 19. Tyler Templin, 20. Devin Adams, 21. Scott Fisher, 22. Brett Wanner, 23. Tim Stallings DNQ: Brett Rose, Hank Donovan Jr., Kyle Keen, Nat Tuckey