Reutzel and Rosenboom Victorious at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, MN (May 20, 2022) — Aaron Reutzel and Jody Rosenboom were triumphant on Friday evening during the season opener at Jackson Motorplex.

Reutzel used a late-race pass to score the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series victory while Rosenboom led the distance of the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars main event on Tweeter Contracting and Boji Spudz Night.

Chase Randall was in command throughout the majority of the 25-lap 360ci winged sprint car A Main as he led the first 23 laps. Reutzel closed in the second half of the race and pulled within two tenths of a second with three laps remaining when he threw a slide job entering turn three.

Randall turned back underneath Reutzel to reclaim the lead exiting turn four. He then dove to the bottom entering turn one, but clipped the inside berm and slid up the track. That allowed Reutzel to drive by en route to the $3,000 victory.

“I needed lapped traffic really bad,” he said. “I didn’t think we were going to get enough traffic there. He slid that one guy real hard over here and killed his momentum. Luckily the lapped car got out of my way where I was able to get the run on him and slide him. I think I got a little lucky he got on the berm there because I thought I was going to have another shot at sliding him and he protected so I didn’t get a good run on him. He got on the berm and kinda got over the cushion. We’ll take them any way we can get them.”

Wayne Johnson and Kaleb Johnson also passed Randall at the end to round out the podium, respectively. Randall finished fourth and Riley Goodno rounded out the top five.

Matt Juhl and Kaleb Johnson set quick time during their group’s qualifying session to open the competition. The heat races were won by Randall, Brendan Mullen, Christopher Thram and Justin Henderson. Scott Broty captured the B Main victory.

Rosenboom dominated the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars feature as he lapped up to 10th place. Rosenboom efficiently weaved through traffic to build a lead of approximately three and a half seconds with a handful of laps remaining, but he was stymied trying to lap a driver in the closing circuits. That allowed Brandon Halverson to cut the advantage to under one second on the final lap, but Rosenboom hit his marks and held on to win by 0.963 seconds.

“Steve gives me a really good car,” he said. “It’s a privilege to get to do this. We have a good time. We don’t get to do it a lot, but when we do we seem to have good success.”

Halverson was the runner up with Dusty Ballenger placing third, Brandon Buysse fourth and Trevor Serbus fifth.

Serbus and Jesse Lindberg were the heat race winners.

Jackson Motorplex will be dormant until June 14 when the track hosts the next Bank Midwest IMCA Series round featuring IMCA modifieds, IMCA stock cars, IMCA sport mods, IMCA hobby stocks and IMCA sport compacts.

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Friday, May 20, 2022

Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series

Qualifying

1. 09-Matt Juhl[13]

2. 24M-Terry McCarl[12]

3. 4-Cameron Martin[14]

4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[10]

5. 5X-Javen Ostermann[18]

6. 52-Blake Hahn[11]

7. 9-Chase Randall[7]

8. 11M-Brendan Mullen[17]

9. 33B-Scott Broty[16]

10. 24-Garet Williamson[3]

11. 36-Derrik Lusk[9]

12. 14-Brooke Tatnell[4]

13. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[6]

14. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[2]

15. 48-Taylor Forbes[1]

16. 20-Brant O’Banion[5]

17. 33-James Broty[15]

18. 10-Lincoln Drewis[8]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps)

1. 22-Kaleb Johnson[13]

2. 35-Skylar Prochaska[6]

3. 5-Brady Forbrook[3]

4. 8R-Aaron Reutzel[9]

5. 24T-Christopher Thram[11]

6. 22X-Riley Goodno[14]

7. 44-Chris Martin[12]

8. 83-Justin Henderson[10]

9. 20G-Chris Graf[1]

10. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[8]

11. 12-Troy Schreurs[2]

12. 14R-Jody Rosenboom[7]

13. 4W-Matt Wasmund[4]

14. 8-Jacob Hughes[16]

15. 15C-Carter Chevalier[17]

16. 91-Andrew Sullivan[5]

17. 2-Trevor Casey[15]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[1]

2. 09-Matt Juhl[4]

3. 5X-Javen Ostermann[2]

4. 4-Cameron Martin[3]

5. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[7]

6. 33B-Scott Broty[5]

7. 48-Taylor Forbes[8]

8. 36-Derrik Lusk[6]

DNS: 33-James Broty

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11M-Brendan Mullen[1]

2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

4. 24-Garet Williamson[5]

5. 24M-Terry McCarl[4]

6. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[7]

7. 14-Brooke Tatnell[6]

8. 10-Lincoln Drewis[9]

9. 20-Brant O’Banion[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]

2. 44-Chris Martin[1]

3. 22-Kaleb Johnson[4]

4. 5-Brady Forbrook[3]

5. 20G-Chris Graf[5]

6. 12-Troy Schreurs[6]

7. 15C-Carter Chevalier[8]

8. 4W-Matt Wasmund[7]

9. 2-Trevor Casey[9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Justin Henderson[1]

2. 22X-Riley Goodno[2]

3. 8R-Aaron Reutzel[3]

4. 91-Andrew Sullivan[8]

5. 8-Jacob Hughes[7]

6. 14R-Jody Rosenboom[6]

7. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[5]

8. 35-Skylar Prochaska[4]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 33B-Scott Broty[1]

2. 14-Brooke Tatnell[5]

3. 35-Skylar Prochaska[13]

4. 12-Troy Schreurs[2]

5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[6]

6. 4W-Matt Wasmund[9]

7. 10-Lincoln Drewis[8]

8. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[3]

9. 2-Trevor Casey[11]

10. 20-Brant O’Banion[10]

DNS: 14R-Jody Rosenboom

DNS: 48-Taylor Forbes

DNS: 13MJ-Brandon Halverson

DNS: 36-Derrik Lusk

DNS: 33-James Broty

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 8R-Aaron Reutzel[4]

2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[5]

3. 22-Kaleb Johnson[7]

4. 9-Chase Randall[2]

5. 22X-Riley Goodno[1]

6. 09-Matt Juhl[8]

7. 83-Justin Henderson[11]

8. 44-Chris Martin[14]

9. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]

10. 52-Blake Hahn[15]

11. 24M-Terry McCarl[13]

12. 11M-Brendan Mullen[10]

13. 35-Skylar Prochaska[23]

14. 14-Brooke Tatnell[22]

15. 20G-Chris Graf[17]

16. 4-Cameron Martin[6]

17. 5X-Javen Ostermann[12]

18. 12-Troy Schreurs[24]

19. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[19]

20. 91-Andrew Sullivan[18]

21. 33B-Scott Broty[21]

22. 8-Jacob Hughes[20]

23. 5-Brady Forbrook[9]

24. 24-Garet Williamson[16]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Trevor Serbus[1]

2. 24B-Brandon Buysse[2]

3. 13-Brandon Halverson[4]

4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[6]

5. 30-Matt Johnson[7]

6. 96-Blaine Stegenga[5]

7. 17-Wade Hansen[8]

8. 24G-Chris Graf[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[2]

2. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom[3]

3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[1]

4. 91-Andrew Sullivan[4]

5. 4S-Michael Stien[7]

6. 23C-Ben Crees[6]

7. 33-Trevor Smith[5]

8. 3D-Dan Griep[8]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom[1]

2. 13-Brandon Halverson[3]

3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[5]

4. 24B-Brandon Buysse[4]

5. 10-Trevor Serbus[8]

6. 30-Matt Johnson[6]

7. 91-Andrew Sullivan[9]

8. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[7]

9. 24G-Chris Graf[14]

10. 96-Blaine Stegenga[11]

11. 23C-Ben Crees[12]

12. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[2]

13. 17-Wade Hansen[15]

14. 33-Trevor Smith[13]

DNS: 4S-Michael Stien

DNS: 3D-Dan Griep