T-Mez Uses Last Lap Heroics to Top BOSS Field at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (May 20, 2022) — Thomas Meseruall won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Meseraull and Kyle Shipley raced for the lead in the closing stages of the feature event. Meseraull utilized the top side of the race track in turns three and four on the final lap pass Shipley for the victory. Shipley, Dave Darland, Scotty Weir, and Issac Chapple rounded out the top five.
Kyle Drager won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series feature.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday, May 20, 2022
Feature:
1. 42-Thomas Meseruall
2. 17gp-Kyle Shipley
3. 36-Dave Darland
4. 4p-Scotty Weir
5. 1h-Korbyn Hayslett
6. 52-Issac Chapple
7. 57-Colten Cottle
8. 57b-Cole Bodine
9. 24p-Tye Mihocko
10. 16k-Koby Barksdale
11. 39-Matt Goodnight
12. 5-Jesse Vermillion
13. 76-JJ Hughes
14. 11-Jack Hoyer
15. 21h-Travis Hery
16. 26w-Cody White
17. 10-Saban Bibent
18. 77fr-Ryan Thomas
19. 49-Brian Ruhlman
20. 87-Paul Dues
21. 41-Ricky Lewis
22. 58-Jamie Fredrickson
USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Feature:
1. 2-Kyle Dager
2. 9p-Wes Pinkerton
3. 74-Drew Rader
4. 71-Stratton Briggs
5. 35-Bryce Massingill
6. 23d-Bryce Dues
7. 49p-Carl Peterson
8. 1fr-Ryan Thomas
9. 5-Josh Yenser
10. 36-Ian Creager
11. 11h-Abby Hohlbein
12. 97-Jim Jones
13. 11t-Chuck Taylor
14. 44jb-Jakeb Boxell
15. 33L-Luke Lemmons
16. 4t-Cody Dye