T-Mez Uses Last Lap Heroics to Top BOSS Field at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (May 20, 2022) — Thomas Meseruall won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Meseraull and Kyle Shipley raced for the lead in the closing stages of the feature event. Meseraull utilized the top side of the race track in turns three and four on the final lap pass Shipley for the victory. Shipley, Dave Darland, Scotty Weir, and Issac Chapple rounded out the top five.

Kyle Drager won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series feature.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday, May 20, 2022

Feature:

1. 42-Thomas Meseruall

2. 17gp-Kyle Shipley

3. 36-Dave Darland

4. 4p-Scotty Weir

5. 1h-Korbyn Hayslett

6. 52-Issac Chapple

7. 57-Colten Cottle

8. 57b-Cole Bodine

9. 24p-Tye Mihocko

10. 16k-Koby Barksdale

11. 39-Matt Goodnight

12. 5-Jesse Vermillion

13. 76-JJ Hughes

14. 11-Jack Hoyer

15. 21h-Travis Hery

16. 26w-Cody White

17. 10-Saban Bibent

18. 77fr-Ryan Thomas

19. 49-Brian Ruhlman

20. 87-Paul Dues

21. 41-Ricky Lewis

22. 58-Jamie Fredrickson

USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Feature:

1. 2-Kyle Dager

2. 9p-Wes Pinkerton

3. 74-Drew Rader

4. 71-Stratton Briggs

5. 35-Bryce Massingill

6. 23d-Bryce Dues

7. 49p-Carl Peterson

8. 1fr-Ryan Thomas

9. 5-Josh Yenser

10. 36-Ian Creager

11. 11h-Abby Hohlbein

12. 97-Jim Jones

13. 11t-Chuck Taylor

14. 44jb-Jakeb Boxell

15. 33L-Luke Lemmons

16. 4t-Cody Dye