Dominic Scelzi Wins at Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (May 21, 2022) — Dominic Scelzi won the Northern Auto Racing Club sprint car series feature Saturday at Petaluma Speedway. Willie Croft, Chase Johnson, Justin Sanders, and Mitchell Faccinto rounded out the top five.
Northern Auto Racing Club
Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, California
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Qualifying:
1. 42x-Tim Kaeding, 12.433
2. 2x-Justin Sanders, 12.439
3. 5v-Landon Brooks, 12.503
4. 2xm-Max Mittry, 12.601
5. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 12.609
6. 56-Ryan Robinson, 12.740
7. 29-Willie Croft, 12.744
8. 83v-Joel Myers, Jr., 12.754
9. 21-Mitch Faccinto, 12.875
10. 24-Chase Johnson, 12.949
11. 69-Bud Kaeding, 12.951
12. 26-Billy Aton, 13.037
13. 12j-John Clark, 13.128
14. 09s-Geoffrey Strole, 13.130
15. 17w-Shane Golobic, 13.156
16. 551-Angelique Bell, 13.786
17. 3m-Adam Kaeding, 13.789
Heat Race #2:
1. 24-Chase Johnson
2. 29-Willie Croft
3. 42x-Tim Kaeding
4. 2xm-Max Mittry
5. 12j-John Clark
6. 551-Angelique Bell
Heat Race #3:
1. 69-Bud Kaeding
2. 2x-Justin Sanders
3. 41-Dominic Scelzi
4. 83v-Joel Myers, Jr.
5. 09s-Geoffrey Strole
6. 3m-Adam Kaeding
1. 21-Mitchell Faccinto
2. 17w-Shane Golobic
3. 56-Ryan Robinson
4. 26-Billy Aton
5. 5v-Landon Brooks
Dash:
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 29-Willie Croft
3. 24-Chase Johnson
4. 42x-Tim Kaeding
5. 2x-Justin Sanders
6. 21-Mitchell Faccinto
Feature:
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 29-Willie Croft
3. 24-Chase Johnson
4. 2x-Justin Sanders
5. 21-Mitchell Faccinto
6. 17w-Shane Golobic
7. 69-Bud Kaeding
8. 83v-Joel Myers, Jr.
9. 5v-Landon Brooks
10. 56-Ryan Robinson
11. 2xm-Max Mittry
12. 12j-John Clark
13. 26-Billy Aton
14. 09s-Geoffrey Strole
15. 42x-Tim Kaeding
16. 551-Angelique Bell
17. 3m-Adam Kaeding