Dominic Scelzi Wins at Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (May 21, 2022) — Dominic Scelzi won the Northern Auto Racing Club sprint car series feature Saturday at Petaluma Speedway. Willie Croft, Chase Johnson, Justin Sanders, and Mitchell Faccinto rounded out the top five.

Northern Auto Racing Club

Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, California

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Qualifying:

1. 42x-Tim Kaeding, 12.433

2. 2x-Justin Sanders, 12.439

3. 5v-Landon Brooks, 12.503

4. 2xm-Max Mittry, 12.601

5. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 12.609

6. 56-Ryan Robinson, 12.740

7. 29-Willie Croft, 12.744

8. 83v-Joel Myers, Jr., 12.754

9. 21-Mitch Faccinto, 12.875

10. 24-Chase Johnson, 12.949

11. 69-Bud Kaeding, 12.951

12. 26-Billy Aton, 13.037

13. 12j-John Clark, 13.128

14. 09s-Geoffrey Strole, 13.130

15. 17w-Shane Golobic, 13.156

16. 551-Angelique Bell, 13.786

17. 3m-Adam Kaeding, 13.789

Heat Race #2:

1. 24-Chase Johnson

2. 29-Willie Croft

3. 42x-Tim Kaeding

4. 2xm-Max Mittry

5. 12j-John Clark

6. 551-Angelique Bell

Heat Race #3:

1. 69-Bud Kaeding

2. 2x-Justin Sanders

3. 41-Dominic Scelzi

4. 83v-Joel Myers, Jr.

5. 09s-Geoffrey Strole

6. 3m-Adam Kaeding

1. 21-Mitchell Faccinto

2. 17w-Shane Golobic

3. 56-Ryan Robinson

4. 26-Billy Aton

5. 5v-Landon Brooks

Dash:

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 29-Willie Croft

3. 24-Chase Johnson

4. 42x-Tim Kaeding

5. 2x-Justin Sanders

6. 21-Mitchell Faccinto

Feature:

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 29-Willie Croft

3. 24-Chase Johnson

4. 2x-Justin Sanders

5. 21-Mitchell Faccinto

6. 17w-Shane Golobic

7. 69-Bud Kaeding

8. 83v-Joel Myers, Jr.

9. 5v-Landon Brooks

10. 56-Ryan Robinson

11. 2xm-Max Mittry

12. 12j-John Clark

13. 26-Billy Aton

14. 09s-Geoffrey Strole

15. 42x-Tim Kaeding

16. 551-Angelique Bell

17. 3m-Adam Kaeding