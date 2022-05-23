Ryan Turner Wins Victoria Day SOS Feature at Merrittville

THOROLD, Ont. (May 23, 2022) — Ryan Turner won the Southern Ontario Sprints feature on Victory Day Monday at Merrittville Speedway. Turner took the lead from Jacob Dykstra on lap six and held off a late race challenge from Cory Turner for the victory. Jim Huppunen, Travis Cunningham. and Liam Martin rounded out the top five.

Southern Ontario Sprints

Merrittville Speedway

Thorold, Ontario

Monday, May 23, 2022

Heat Race #1:

1. 87x-Shone Evans

2. 5d-Jacob Dykstra

3. 14h-Jim Huppenen

4. 0-Glenn Styres

5. 11-Jamie Turner

6. 21-Kyle Phillips

7. 15n-Dan Nanticoke

8. 9-Liam Martin

Heat Race #2:

1. 10b-Mitch Brown

2. 91-Ryan Turner

3. 71-Shawn Sliter

4. 1-10-Jake Brown

5. 20-Brayden Cooley

6. 70-Bailey Heard

7. 15-Mike Ferrell

Heat Race #3:

1. 94-Todd Hoddick

2. 13-Cory Turner

3. 90-Travis Cunningham

4. 11j-Chris Jones

5. 46-Kevin Pauls

6. 77t-Tyler Powless

Dash:

1. 11-Jamie Turner

2. 20-Brayden Cooley

3. 70-Bailey Heard

4. 46-Kevin Pauls

5. 21-Kyle Phillips

Feature:

1. 91-Ryan Turner

2. 13-Cory Turner

3. 14h-Jim Huppenen

4. 90-Travis Cunningham

5. 9-Liam Martin

6. 10b-Mitch Brown

7. 5d-Jacob Dykstra

8. 20-Brayden Cooley

9. 87x-Shone Evans

10. 11-Jamie Turner

11. 11j-Chris Jones

12. 1-10-Jake Brown

13. 0-Glenn Styres

14. 71-Shawn Sliter

15. 15n-Dan Nanticoke

16. 21-Kyle Phillips

17. 70-Bailey Heard

18. 46-Kevin Pauls

19. 77t-Tyler Powless

20. 15-Mike Ferrell

21. 94-Todd Hoddick.