Ryan Turner Wins Victoria Day SOS Feature at Merrittville

THOROLD, Ont. (May 23, 2022) — Ryan Turner won the Southern Ontario Sprints feature on Victory Day Monday at Merrittville Speedway. Turner took the lead from Jacob Dykstra on lap six and held off a late race challenge from Cory Turner for the victory. Jim Huppunen, Travis Cunningham. and Liam Martin rounded out the top five.
Southern Ontario Sprints
Merrittville Speedway
Thorold, Ontario
Monday, May 23, 2022
Heat Race #1:
1. 87x-Shone Evans
2. 5d-Jacob Dykstra
3. 14h-Jim Huppenen
4. 0-Glenn Styres
5. 11-Jamie Turner
6. 21-Kyle Phillips
7. 15n-Dan Nanticoke
8. 9-Liam Martin
Heat Race #2:
1. 10b-Mitch Brown
2. 91-Ryan Turner
3. 71-Shawn Sliter
4. 1-10-Jake Brown
5. 20-Brayden Cooley
6. 70-Bailey Heard
7. 15-Mike Ferrell
Heat Race #3:
1. 94-Todd Hoddick
2. 13-Cory Turner
3. 90-Travis Cunningham
4. 11j-Chris Jones
5. 46-Kevin Pauls
6. 77t-Tyler Powless
Dash:
1. 11-Jamie Turner
2. 20-Brayden Cooley
3. 70-Bailey Heard
4. 46-Kevin Pauls
5. 21-Kyle Phillips
Feature:
1. 91-Ryan Turner
2. 13-Cory Turner
3. 14h-Jim Huppenen
4. 90-Travis Cunningham
5. 9-Liam Martin
6. 10b-Mitch Brown
7. 5d-Jacob Dykstra
8. 20-Brayden Cooley
9. 87x-Shone Evans
10. 11-Jamie Turner
11. 11j-Chris Jones
12. 1-10-Jake Brown
13. 0-Glenn Styres
14. 71-Shawn Sliter
15. 15n-Dan Nanticoke
16. 21-Kyle Phillips
17. 70-Bailey Heard
18. 46-Kevin Pauls
19. 77t-Tyler Powless
20. 15-Mike Ferrell
21. 94-Todd Hoddick.