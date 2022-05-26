Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial to award minimum of $3,000-to-win Sunday in Marysville

By Gary Thomas

Marysville, CA…This Sunday’s SCCT event at Marysville Raceway honors the late Mel and Marlyn Hall, who gave so much of their life to motorsports. Thanks to the Hall Family and support of several companies and individuals the show at Marysville Raceway will hand out a minimum of $3,000 to the winner.

Mark Hall, son of the late Mel and Marlyn Hall, wanted to express his gratitude for the people who have stepped up to lend their support.

“I really want to thank everyone who has jumped on board once again for the Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial. We could not do it without the assistance of the many companies and individuals that have offered up money. Right now, we have elevated the SCCT winners share to $3,000 and have additional awards as well. My family and I are really looking forward to Sunday and hope to see a lot of people out there.”

With the additional money it allows full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour competitors the chance to race for $3,500-to-win on Sunday, due to the Shop Kyle Larson Bonus being in play. As always, the 24-car main event is a guaranteed $400-to-start.

Racing was certainly a passion of the Hall family. They epitomized the great strengths of being at the forefront of the sport when it came to on-track racing and off-track promotions. Mel Hall believed in a united Sprint Car traveling organization and in the early 1990’s was one of the founding fathers of the Civil War Series, which is fundamentally what the Sprint Car Challenge Tour continues in the Golden State.

With their unmeasurable work ethic, the Hall’s were heavily involved in the now defunct Ernie Purcell Speedway in Grass Valley, before taking over operation of Twin Cities Speedway (now Marysville Raceway) in late 1994. Hall is credited with bringing professional Sprint Car racing to the Yuba-Sutter facility, which persists to this very day under the current management of Gage Promotions.

The Hall’s left their ego at the door and did the things needed for a successful series and management of Marysville Raceway. They never did this for the fame and glory or pats on the back. They were simple people who had a vision and did the best they could to make it a reality. Mel passed away on May 22, 1999 and we lost Marlyn in August of 2020. The event held in their memory remains a cornerstone on the track schedule.

Adult tickets at Marysville Raceway this Sunday May 29th cost $24 while seniors 62+ and juniors 12-15 cost $20. Kids 6-11 are $8, with five and under being admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2022 or at the gate on race day.

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4:30pm. The pit meeting will take place at 5pm and cars hit the track around 5:30pm with hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying and racing to follow.

The Marysville Raceway is located in Marysville, California. From the Junction of HWY 70 and HWY 20 (12th Street), go a quarter-mile east on HWY 20. Turn south onto Ramirez Road for 1.5 miles. The physical address is 1468 Simpson Ln, Marysville, CA 95901.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Flo Racing, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Bianchi Farms, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Quick Time Energy and Mortgage and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

Additional contributions courtesy of Troy Hennig and Bob Burbach