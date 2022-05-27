Limaland Motorsports Park Races – Canceled for May 27, 2022

Mother Nature wins again! Due to storms and rain last evening, along with more rain in the forecast for this afternoon and evening, Limaland Motorsports Park Management is forced to cancel the racing event scheduled for May 27, 2022.

Please join us next week June 3, 2022 for the Keysor Memorial presented by Homeland Technology Group featuring the Bud Thunderstocks going for $2000 to win, Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds, Non-Wing Sprints along with the Tough Trucks. Grandstand Gates open at 5:00 pm, Hot Laps begin at 6:30pm with Racing Action starting at 7:30 pm.