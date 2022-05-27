Roahrig Sets New Track Record During Little 500 Qualifying

ANDERSON, IN (May 26, 2022) — Tyler Roahrig claimed the pole position for the 74th Lucas Oil Little 500 presented by UAW Thursday at Anderson Speedway. Roahrig set a new one and four lap track record in route to winning the pole during his qualifying attempt. Vetertan driver Brian Gerster and Kody Swanson will join the defending Little 500 winner Roahrig on the front row for the start of the 500 lap event.
The top fifteen in qualifying are locked into their starting positions including former NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Newman, USAC Sprint Car Series driver Emerson Axsom, and former winner Bobby Santos III.
The rest of the field will try to maintain their starting positions during “Bump Day” qualifying on Friday.
74th Annual Lucas Oil Little 500 presented by UAW
Anderson Speedway
Anderson, Indiana
Thursday, May 26, 2022
First Round Qualifications (Top 15 locked into their starting positions)
1. Tyler Roahrig 43.477
2. Brian Gerster 44.291
3. Kody Swanson 44.333
4. Caleb Armstrong 44.350
5. Dakoda Armstrong 44.381
6. C.J. Leary 44.385
7. Emerson Axsom 44.554
8. Ryan Newman 44.683
9. Derek Bischak 44.697
10. Bobby Santos III 44.724
11. Jacob McElfresh 44.836
12. Shane Hollingsworth 44.851
13. Tanner Swanson 44.951
14. Kyle O’Gara 45.00
15. Jerry Coons Jr. 45.052
16. Isaac Chapple 45.109
17. Davey Hamilton Jr. 45.114
18. L.J. Grimm 45.140
19. Ken Schrader 45.160
20. Brian Tyler 45.296
21. Shane Butler 45.461
22. Aaron Willison 45.543
23. Billy Wease 45.547
24. Eric Gordon 45.581
25. Brady Bacon 45.644
26. Travis Welpott 45.860
27. Bryan Gossel 46.007
28. Tony Main 46.096
29. Larry Kingseed Jr. 46.171
30. Tommy Nichols 46.175
31. Justin Harper 46.271
32. Quintin Saayman 46.929
33. Mike Anderson 47.029
34. Jeff Bloom 47.280
35. Chris Jagger 47.524
36. Doug Fitzwater 48.140
37. Tom Patterson 49.450
38. Scott Hampton (Tech)
39. Dalton Armstrong (Tech)