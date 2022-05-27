Roahrig Sets New Track Record During Little 500 Qualifying

ANDERSON, IN (May 26, 2022) — Tyler Roahrig claimed the pole position for the 74th Lucas Oil Little 500 presented by UAW Thursday at Anderson Speedway. Roahrig set a new one and four lap track record in route to winning the pole during his qualifying attempt. Vetertan driver Brian Gerster and Kody Swanson will join the defending Little 500 winner Roahrig on the front row for the start of the 500 lap event.

The top fifteen in qualifying are locked into their starting positions including former NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Newman, USAC Sprint Car Series driver Emerson Axsom, and former winner Bobby Santos III.

The rest of the field will try to maintain their starting positions during “Bump Day” qualifying on Friday.

74th Annual Lucas Oil Little 500 presented by UAW

Anderson Speedway

Anderson, Indiana

Thursday, May 26, 2022

First Round Qualifications (Top 15 locked into their starting positions)

1. Tyler Roahrig 43.477

2. Brian Gerster 44.291

3. Kody Swanson 44.333

4. Caleb Armstrong 44.350

5. Dakoda Armstrong 44.381

6. C.J. Leary 44.385

7. Emerson Axsom 44.554

8. Ryan Newman 44.683

9. Derek Bischak 44.697

10. Bobby Santos III 44.724

11. Jacob McElfresh 44.836

12. Shane Hollingsworth 44.851

13. Tanner Swanson 44.951

14. Kyle O’Gara 45.00

15. Jerry Coons Jr. 45.052

16. Isaac Chapple 45.109

17. Davey Hamilton Jr. 45.114

18. L.J. Grimm 45.140

19. Ken Schrader 45.160

20. Brian Tyler 45.296

21. Shane Butler 45.461

22. Aaron Willison 45.543

23. Billy Wease 45.547

24. Eric Gordon 45.581

25. Brady Bacon 45.644

26. Travis Welpott 45.860

27. Bryan Gossel 46.007

28. Tony Main 46.096

29. Larry Kingseed Jr. 46.171

30. Tommy Nichols 46.175

31. Justin Harper 46.271

32. Quintin Saayman 46.929

33. Mike Anderson 47.029

34. Jeff Bloom 47.280

35. Chris Jagger 47.524

36. Doug Fitzwater 48.140

37. Tom Patterson 49.450

38. Scott Hampton (Tech)

39. Dalton Armstrong (Tech)