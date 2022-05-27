USCS Sprint Car Speedweek Round #2 invade Old No. 1 Speedway Sunday

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – May 26, 2022 – The 700+ Horsepower, 100+ mile per hour United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars and the K&N Filters USCS Mini Sprints invade Old No. 1 Speedway for the USCS “Sunday of Speed” on this Sunday night, May 29th at 7pm.

The event is Round #2 of the 17th Annual USCS Sprint Car Speedweek. The USCS double-header event also features Round #2 of the inaugural USCS Mini Sprint Speedweek on Saturday night.

USCS Sprint Car and USCS Mini Sprint drivers and teams from nine states are already entered with additional entries coming in every day ready to compete for the parking spot in the USCS Victory Lane at the end of each of the main events at Old No. 1 Speedway..

The Crate Late Models presented by Mann Farms and the Sign-Tech Modified divisions are also on the action-packed racing program that promises to see plenty of wheel-to-wheel and fender-to-fender racing action on Sunday night..

Old No. 1 Speedway Speedway is located at 20071 Raceway Rd., Harrisburg, AR 72432. The track’s website is www.oldno.1speedway.org Their Facebook page is found at Old No. 1 Speedway and the track phone number is (870)897-7333

For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com USCS also has a Facebook and Twitter page at USCS Racing. The series phone number is (770)865-6097.