USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS BATTLE AT VENTURA SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MAY 31, 2022… The cars and stars of the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Series will battle at Ventura Raceway, this Saturday, June 4th. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the fourth point race will also feature Dwarf Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Mod Lites, and NMRA TQ Midgets, Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California, the Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com. TPs are $25 and Memberships are $150. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held twenty West Coast 360 events and thirteen different drivers have claimed victory. Former track champion, Troy Rutherford topped the May 21st main event and has tied Tristan Guardino and Jake Swanson for the series lead with three Ventura wins. At press time, Guardino holds the 1-lap track record of 11.958 that he set on March 23, 2019. A complete Ventura winner’s list is at the end of the release.

Heading to Saturday’s event, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, California) holds a 39-point lead in the standings. Racing his #41 Physical Medical Consultant / Stensland Racing DRC with a borrowed engine, Lewis ran second to Rutherford on May 21st. To date, the young driver has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led to his credit. Ricky is traveling from the Midwest and will be looking to score the victory at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

After finishing third at Ventura, Trent Carter (Terra Bella, California) has climbed to second in championship points, Piloting the family owned #13 Porterville Lock & Safe / Porterville Collision Center Maxim, Carter has one heat race victory and two top-10 finishes on the year. The three-time Santa Maria Sprint Car Champion will have his sights on his first USAC win this Saturday night.

Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) has risen to third in the point standings. Driving the family owned #39 Safehouse Security / Van Dyne Engineering Triple X, Edwards raced from seventh to fourth at Ventura on May 21st. To date, the veteran driver has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, and two top-10 finishes in the campaign. Kyle will be looking for the first series win of his career at Ventura Raceway.

Tanner Boul (Auberry, California) sits fourth in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned #99T King Racing Products / BR Motorsports Triple X, Boul finished sixteenth in the May 21st main event after an early exit. With two top-10 finishes to his credit, Tanner will have his sights on rebounding with his first win at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Hannah Mayhew (Acton, California) ranks fifth in the West Coast point chase. Piloting the family owned #43 One 11 Ink / C&G Farms Maxim, Mayhew placed twelfth at Ventura after a flip ended her night. The 2017 Perris Young Guns Sprint Car Champion has two top-10 finishes on the year and will be looking for her first win at Ventura.

Travis Buckley (Auckland, New Zealand) has tied Hannah Mayhew for fifth in the championship standings. Driving the Kruseman Motorsports’ #21K Lucas Oil / Kruseman Sprint Car and Midget Driving School Spike, Buckley finished fifteenth in the Ventura feature. This Saturday, the young driver will have his sights on the feature win this Saturday night.

Currently ranked eighth in points, Brent Yarnal (Phoenix, Arizona) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Tyler Hatzikian (Murrieta, California), Joey Bishop (Camarillo, California), and Camie Bell (Bakersfield, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Troy Rutherford, Brody Fuson, James Herrera, Steve Hix, Jacob Tuttle, Cody Majors, Randy Nelson, Rick Hendrix, Elexa Herrera, Justin Kierce, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $22, General Admission Senior (60 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $18. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing.com, High Tech Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Rod End Supply, ROW Signs and Graphics, Saldana Racing Products, Vahlco Wheels, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-D.J. Johnson.

VENTURA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORD: Tristan Guardino – 11.958 (03/23/19)

VENTURA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 3-Tristan Guardino, 3-Troy Rutherford, 3-Jake Swanson, 2-Ryan Bernal, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Tyler Courtney, 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Ryan Timmons.

2022 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Troy Rutherford.

2022 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Ricky Lewis-233, 2. Trent Carter-194, 3. Kyle Edwards-180, 4. Tanner Boul-162, 5. Hannah Mayhew-155, -. Travis Buckley-155, 7. Troy Rutherford-152, 8. Brent Yarnal ®-150, 9. Joey Bishop ®-140, 10. Brody Fuson -136, 11. Tyler Hatzikian ®-135, 12. James Herrera-121, 13. Camie Bell ®-115, 14. Steve Hix-113, 15. Jacob Tuttle-108, 16. Cody Majors-99, 17. Chase Johnson-82, 18. Jarrett Soares-76, 19. Matt Day-74, 20. Ryan Timmons-64, 21. Randy Nelson-63, 22. Ben Worth ®-44, 23. Rick Hendrix-43, 24. Logan Calderwood ®-42, 25. Elexa Herrera ®-36, 26. Tuesday Calderwood ®-13.