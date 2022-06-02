Daniel Whitley Dominates at Stockton For Second Consecutive Win with Hunt Series

Peterson Media

Stockton, CA)- After an early miscue cost him dearly on the track, Daniel Whitely recovered well as he would race his way back to the point and pick up his second consecutive win in dominating at fashion on Saturday night in Stockton, CA.

While Shawn Arriaga led the field to green and held on to the early lead, a bobble in turn one by Whitley would see him lose several spots on the track.

Able to gather his machine back up, Whitely began his pursuit to the front before a yellow flew and bunched the field back up. The restart would be just what Whitely needed as he made a couple of swift moves in turns one and two get out front and simply check out.

On this night the only thing that slowed Whitley were caution flags, but with each restart he would waste no time in leaving the field in his wake as he went on to pick up the win over Arriaga, Josh Young, Jake Morgan, and Shawn Jones by over a straight away.

With 28 cars checked in for the Memorial Day Weekend event, Arriaga got things kicked off by earning the Dependable Crane Fast Time Award.

Benic Enterprises Heat No. 1 went to Shane Hopkins, Shawn Jones won Brown and Miller Heat No. 2, Nick Robfogel took top honors in King Racing Products Heat No. 3, while Jake Morgan won Santomauro Race Products Heat No. 4.

Heath Holdsclaw was the Santomauro Race Products Hard Charger, while Jordan Garretson was the unlucky recipient of the Matt Streeter Racing Hard Luck Award.

Mark Hanson finished 15th in the A and took home the BR Motorsports P.15 Award, while Jarrett Soares was awarded the Arbo-Tec Best Presenting Feature Car, Josh Young earned the Vahlco Wheels Cool Move of the Night.

FINISH

Daniel Whitley #3T

Shawn Arriaga #32

Josh Young #7EJ

Jake Morgan #7M

Shawn Jones #14

Jacob Tuttle #3F

Jarrett Soares #12

Heath Holdsclaw #33

Eathon Lanfri #31P

Jacob Williams #13W

George Nielson #23

Jerry Kobza #X

Scott Clough #60

Tony Fedota #151

Mark Hanson #79

Trey Walters #7

Bob Newberry #36

Brian Slubik #121

Nathan Johnson #16

Evan Gularte #17M

Shane Hopkins #51

Nick Robfogel #3

Brent Steck #2STX

Dylan Newberry #63

ON TAP: The Hunt Series returns to action on June 18th at Marysville Raceway.

WINNERS: Bradley Terrell (March 26th Petaluma Speedway), Jake Morgan (April 2nd Placerville Speedway), Daniel Whitley (May 21st Merced Speedway), Daniel Whitley May 28th Stockton Dirt Track).

JOE HUNT MAGNETOS WINGLESS SERIES- Joe Hunt Magnetos’ Roger Gleeson brought the traveling concept to non-wing sprint cars by popular demand in 2010. Over the years, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Sprint Car Series has ran a limited schedule at select tracks around the state. After running under the leadership of Prentice Motorsports Group and Glad Enterprises from 2016-2018, 2019 saw Gleeson come back aboard. 2022 the series will be in action on 12 occasions as they visit five different Northern California venues.