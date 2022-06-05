Dussel Wins FAST 410 Feature at Full Throttle Nationals

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (June 4, 2022) — Nate Dussel overcame mechanical gremlins to win the FAST on Dirt sprint car feature as part of the Full Throttle Nationals Saturday night at I-96 Speedway. Dussel and his crew had to fix a fuel pickup issue following the dash and a left rear tire that was losing air during the closing stages of the 30-lap main event in route to the victory. Max Stambaugh, Dustin Daggett, Zeth Sabo, and Lee Jacobs rounded out the top five.

Full Throttle Nationals

FAST on Dirt Sprint Car Series

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Qualifying

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.580[6]

2. 7N-Dain Naida, 13.731[1]

3. 23-Chris Andrews, 13.969[7]

4. 17S-Reece Saldana, 14.026[5]

5. 19-Mitch Harble, 14.043[3]

6. 49I-John Ivy, 14.128[2]

7. 14-Sean Rayhall, 14.218[4]

Qualifying 2

1. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.500[5]

2. 25M-Ryan Ruhl, 13.629[3]

3. 12-Corbin Gurley, 13.709[6]

4. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.837[4]

5. 24D-Danny Sams III, 13.867[7]

6. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.886[1]

7. 10-Justin Adams, 14.721[2]

Qualifying 3

1. 29-Zeth Sabo, 13.505[1]

2. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.580[3]

3. 9-Ricky Peterson, 13.658[2]

4. 16C-Tyler Rankin, 13.855[5]

5. 1P-Levi Poortenga, 14.430[4]

DNS: 19M-Jett Mann, 14.430

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4]

2. 17S-Reece Saldana[1]

3. 23-Chris Andrews[2]

4. 7N-Dain Naida[3]

5. 49I-John Ivy[6]

6. 19-Mitch Harble[5]

7. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[1]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]

4. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]

6. 10-Justin Adams[7]

7. 25M-Ryan Ruhl[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 81-Lee Jacobs[3]

2. 9-Ricky Peterson[2]

3. 16C-Tyler Rankin[1]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]

5. 1P-Levi Poortenga[5]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 81-Lee Jacobs[3]

2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[6]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]

5. 7N-Dain Naida[2]

6. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[3]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[14]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]

5. 81-Lee Jacobs[1]

6. 24D-Danny Sams III[10]

7. 12-Corbin Gurley[12]

8. 14-Sean Rayhall[18]

9. 19-Mitch Harble[16]

10. 17S-Reece Saldana[7]

11. 16C-Tyler Rankin[11]

12. 10-Justin Adams[17]

13. 23-Chris Andrews[9]

14. 49I-John Ivy[13]

15. 9-Ricky Peterson[8]

16. 7N-Dain Naida[5]

17. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2]

18. 1P-Levi Poortenga[15]

DNS: 25M-Ryan Ruhl