Jordon Mallett “jets” to USCS Speedweek finale victory at Jackson Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

From Pete Walton

Byram, MS – June 4, 2022 – Jordon “the Jet” Mallett from Greenbrier, Arkansas raced from the K&N Filters Pole Position into the USCS Victory Lane on Saturday night at Jackson Motor Speedway to win the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Sprint Car Speedweek finale.

The two-time USCS National Champion (Mallett) put a punctuation mark on a solid night by sweeping the night on his way to the main-event win by winning the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat, then earning the K&N Filters Pole Position by winning the Hoosier Speed Dash for the top-six drivers in passing points after the heat races.

Brad Bowden from Hernando, Mississippi chased Mallett across the line in the runner-up spot driving Tony Higgins #8. It was the second different car Bowden drove to successful runs during the week. It was his third top six or better finish in three starts.

Haughton, Louisiana’s Dustin Gates got the final Podium spot in third place.

Two- time 2022 USCS Speedweek winner and the 2021 Speedweek mini-series Champion, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi finished in fourth place.

The 2017 USCS Mid-South regional series Rookie of the Year, Chase Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi rounded out the top five.

Jan Howard from Marion, Arkansas top the next group past the checkers in sixth place followed byShane Morgan from Gulfport, Mississippi was seventh and Donny Howard from Hernando, Mississippi followed Morgan in eighth place.

USCS veteran driver and past Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi finished ninth and Greg Merritt from Nesbit, Mississippi completed tge top ten finishers.

Heat race winners were Mallett and Dustin Gates who won the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat. Jake Brashier from Denham Springs, Louisiana advanced the most positions in the main event to garner the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters results for the 17th Annual USCS Sprint Car Speedweek finale on 6/4/2022 at Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars results on 6/4/2022 at Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, MS

USCS Outlaw Thunder Sprint Car

Speedweek Round #4:

16-Entries

(30 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]; 2. 8-Brad Bowden[3]; 3. 6-Dustin Gates[2]; 4. 47-Dale Howard[5]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[4]; 6. 121-Jan Howard[7]; 7. 01-Shane Morgan[6]; 8. 55-Donny Howard[9]; 9. 28-Jeff Willingham[10]; 10. 12M-Greg Merritt[11]; 11. 56-Jeff Smith[12]; 12. 13X-Jake Brashier[16]; 13. 4-Scott Baldwin[14]; 14. L37-Scott Craft[15]; 15. 44-Ronny Howard[8]; 16. 16-Steven Howell[13]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]; 2. 6-Dustin Gates[3]; 3. 8-Brad Bowden[2]; 4. 13-Chase Howard[4]; 5. 47-Dale Howard[6]; 6. 01-Shane Morgan[5]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]; 2. 13-Chase Howard[3]; 3. 01-Shane Morgan[7]; 4. 47-Dale Howard[8]; 5. 28-Jeff Willingham[4]; 6. 12M-Greg Merritt[6]; 7. L37-Scott Craft[1]; 8. (DNF) 13X-Jake Brashier[5]

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Gates[1]; 2. 8-Brad Bowden[3]; 3. 121-Jan Howard[5]; 4. 44-Ronny Howard[4]; 5. 55-Donny Howard[8]; 6. 56-Jeff Smith[6]; 7. 16-Steven Howell[2]; 8. 4-Scott Baldwin[7]