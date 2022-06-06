Huset’s Speedway Showcasing Frankman Motor Company Night This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 6, 2022) – Huset’s Speedway hosts Frankman Motor Company Night this Sunday when the track resumes action after a violent storm damaged the facility last week.

The event features Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

All three divisions have multiple drivers separated by single digits in the championship standings highlighted by the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks class, which showcases seven competitors within four points of each other. Matt Steuerwald, who was the winner on Opening Day, is the current points leader. Zach Olivier and Cory Yeigh, who are both within the four-point range of Steuerwald, have also been victorious at Huset’s Speedway this season.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series has a trio of drivers within nine points of the top spot with Lee Goos Jr. ahead of Dusty Ballenger by six points with Mike Moore nine away from Goos Jr.

Goos Jr., Brandon Bosma and Trevor Serbus have all visited Victory Lane this year.

Justin Henderson owns a six-point advantage over Austin McCarl in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig standings.

Lynton Jeffery, Parker Price-Miller, Giovanni Scelzi and Ryan Timms each have a win at Huset’s Speedway in 2022.

Also of note, there is a new start time beginning this Sunday when racing kicks off at 8 p.m. The gates still open at 4:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8);Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22); and Ryan Timms – 1 (May 29)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 1 (May 8); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 1 (May 22); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 8); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.