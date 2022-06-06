WESTBROOK, DRYDEN, BAILEY, AND LAFANTAISIE WIN ON FRIDAY NIGHT THUNDER

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 3, 2022) – The third try at getting the 2022 season started was the charm at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday night; Dylan Westbrook, Darren Dryden, Dave Bailey, and Tyler Lafantaisie took the first A-Main wins in the first racing action at the track in nearly 1,000 days.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Ryan Turner and Mack DeMan made up the front row for the 20 lap 360 Sprint Car A-Main, and Turner took the early lead. Three time division champ Dylan Westbrook quickly moved up to take the lead from Turner, and then stayed up front through several restarts as Turner tried to regain the top spot. Westbrook took the 29th Ohsweken 360 Sprint Car win of his career while Turner took the runner-up spot, followed by Glenn Styres, Cory Turner, and row seven starter Aaron Turkey. Heat races for the 24 car field were claimed by Styres, Nick Sheridan, and Mack DeMan. Westbrook has been racing on the American Sprint Car Series National Tour for the last two seasons, and recently took over the top spot in North American 360 Sprint Car driver rankings.

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars

Jesse Costa and Tyler Ward were on the front row for the 20 lap Crate Sprint Car A-Main, but Darren Dryden made his way to the front and went on to take the first Ohsweken Crate Sprint Car win of his career. Costa stalked Dryden for several laps, but had a promising run around the high side negated by a yellow flag. Costa took the runner-up spot, followed by Lucas Smith, Eric Gledhill, and Curtis Gartly. Heat race wins for the 30 car field went to Costa, Brett Stratford, and Ward, while Terry Baker won the B-Main. Everyone at Ohsweken would like to send best wishes to Cam MacKinnon, who suffered an apparent arm injury in a grinding A-Main crash.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Dave Bailey and Ryan Beagle were front row starters for the 20 lap Thunder Stock A-Main, and Bailey was looking to start his pursuit of a sixth consecutive track championship off on the right foot. Beagle kept Bailey honest though, and used the middle groove to nose ahead of Bailey several times as the pair squared off through a spate of restarts. Bailey was trying to stick to the low groove but also used the space Beagle had shown him to lock down the 29th Ohsweken Thunder Stock win of his illustrious career. Beagle settled for the runner-up spot, followed by row ten starter Mike Klazinga, Mark Fawcett, and Chris Hale. Heat race wins for the 31 car field went to Bailey, Beagle, and Fawcett.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

Dusty DeBoer and Eric Yorke had front row starting positions for the 15 lap Mini Stock A-Main, and DeBoer was looking for a strong start in defense of his title of reigning division champion. Tyler Lafantaisie had other ideas though, and was stalking DeBoer for the lead when Joey Wilcox spun in front of the leaders in turn two. DeBoer clipped the Wilcox machine with his right front but suffered minimal damage. The ensuing yellow flag gave Lafantaisie his opportunity to pounce though, and Tyler took advantage to take the lead and eventual win. Matt Nuell crossed the finish line in second, but was later disqualified for a technical infraction. Jeremy Hughes took the final podium spot while DeBoer settled for fourth, and Nick Erskine rounded out the top five. Heat races for the 30 car field were claimed by DeBoer, Yorke, and Nuell.

UP NEXT AT OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY

APC Auto Parts Centres presents presents UMP/CDN Modifieds featuring NASCAR legend Ken Schrader, plus 358 Modifieds, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com for more information.

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY STATISTICAL REPORT

Friday, June 3, 2022

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Fan Blast 500 Night

Presented by Friday Night Thunder TV

Total Entries: 115

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (24 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 2. 91-Ryan Turner[1]; 3. 0-Glenn Styres[6]; 4. 13-Cory Turner[5]; 5. 68-Aaron Turkey[13]; 6. 14H-Jim Huppunen[8]; 7. 88H-Josh Hansen[16]; 8. 17X-Mack DeMan[2]; 9. 20-Brayden Cooley[10]; 10. 9-Liam Martin[17]; 11. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[20]; 12. 1 10-Jake Brown[15]; 13. 87X-Shone Evans[11]; 14. 5-DJ Christie[18]; 15. 45-Nick Sheridan[7]; 16. 81-Derek Jonathan[22]; 17. 11-Jamie Turner[19]; 18. 46-Kevin Pauls[23]; 19. 15-Dan Nanticoke[24]; 20. (DNF) 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[14]; 21. (DNF) 1-Holly Porter[9]; 22. (DNF) 10-Mitch Brown[12]; 23. (DNF) 90-Travis Cunningham[4]; 24. (DNS) 70-Baily Heard

Hard Charger – Josh Hansen +9

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 0-Glenn Styres[3]; 2. 13-Cory Turner[6]; 3. 10-Mitch Brown[1]; 4. 87X-Shone Evans[5]; 5. 68-Aaron Turkey[7]; 6. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[8]; 7. (DNF) 70-Baily Heard[4]; 8. (DNF) 15-Dan Nanticoke[2]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 1:55.894

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]; 3. 1-Holly Porter[3]; 4. 91-Ryan Turner[6]; 5. 88H-Josh Hansen[5]; 6. 11-Jamie Turner[4]; 7. 5-DJ Christie[8]; 8. 46-Kevin Pauls[2]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 17X-Mack DeMan[2]; 2. 14H-Jim Huppunen[1]; 3. 20-Brayden Cooley[3]; 4. 90-Travis Cunningham[6]; 5. 9-Liam Martin[4]; 6. 1 10-Jake Brown[8]; 7. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[7]; 8. 81-Derek Jonathan[5]

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars (30 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]; 2. 4-Jesse Costa[1]; 3. 49L-Lucas Smith[4]; 4. 7-Eric Gledhill[5]; 5. 45-Curtis Gartly[11]; 6. BS39-Brett Stratford[8]; 7. 2M-Steve Murdock[17]; 8. 19D-Allan Downey[9]; 9. 94-Ryan Fraser[10]; 10. 2-Travis Hofstetter[14]; 11. 99-Joshua Hill[6]; 12. 3S-Austin Roes[7]; 13. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[13]; 14. 28-Jordan Hill[22]; 15. 88-Lance Erskine[18]; 16. 74-Rob Neely[16]; 17. 20-Johnny Miller[15]; 18. 29W-Tyler Ward[2]; 19. 5D-Seth Roy[27]; 20. 51-Trevor Young[12]; 21. 77T-Tyeller Powless[23]; 22. 26X-Terry Baker[21]; 23. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[19]; 24. MK8-Matthew Hill[24]; 25. 14-Larry Gledhill[20]; 26. 14T-Noelle Teal[25]; 27. (DNF) 48-Andrew Marshall[26]; 28. (DNF) 85C-Cam MacKinnon[28]

Hard Charger – Steve Murdock +10

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 4-Jesse Costa[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[5]; 3. 49L-Lucas Smith[8]; 4. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[4]; 5. 2-Travis Hofstetter[6]; 6. 2M-Steve Murdock[7]; 7. 88-Lance Erskine[9]; 8. 77T-Tyeller Powless[3]; 9. 69K-Chris Ralph[10]; 10. (DNF) 26X-Terry Baker[2]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[1]; 2. 3S-Austin Roes[6]; 3. 45-Curtis Gartly[3]; 4. 99-Joshua Hill[7]; 5. 20-Johnny Miller[5]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[4]; 7. 5D-Seth Roy[10]; 8. 14T-Noelle Teal[9]; 9. 48-Andrew Marshall[8]; 10. (DNF) 9C-Brian Nanticoke[2]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:07.357

1. 29W-Tyler Ward[1]; 2. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]; 3. 19D-Allan Downey[4]; 4. 51-Trevor Young[5]; 5. 94-Ryan Fraser[8]; 6. 74-Rob Neely[7]; 7. 14-Larry Gledhill[6]; 8. 28-Jordan Hill[2]; 9. MK8-Matthew Hill[9]; 10. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[10]

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – NT

1. 26X-Terry Baker[7]; 2. 28-Jordan Hill[4]; 3. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]; 4. MK8-Matthew Hill[3]; 5. 14T-Noelle Teal[1]; 6. 48-Andrew Marshall[5]; 7. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[9]; 8. (DNF) 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]; 9. (DNF) 69K-Chris Ralph[8]

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (31 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 49-Dave Bailey[1]; 2. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[2]; 3. 93K-Mike Klazinga[19]; 4. 32-Mark Fawcett[3]; 5. 79-Christopher Hale[6]; 6. 23-Trevor DeBoer[5]; 7. 28D-Donny Lampman[16]; 8. 11R-Bryce Richardson[15]; 9. 19-Kyle Wert[11]; 10. 97-Ron Loggie[13]; 11. 11-Gofast Teeple[20]; 12. 13-Casey Hoffman[17]; 13. 28-Jim Lampman[10]; 14. 19T-Trevor Want[28]; 15. 43-Kyle Andress[23]; 16. 75-Ryan Berry[25]; 17. 93-Melissa Miller[21]; 18. 48-Brayden King[29]; 19. 3-Devon Bacher[7]; 20. 38-Frank Turkey[24]; 21. 53-Logan Shwedyk[31]; 22. 427-Tim Phalen[30]; 23. (DNF) 37-Robert Hoskins[9]; 24. (DNF) 96-Steve Shaw Sr[12]; 25. (DNF) 2M-Mark MacDonald[18]; 26. (DNF) 55-Mike Thorne[14]; 27. (DNF) 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[4]; 28. (DNF) 8-Aidan Nigh[26]; 29. (DNF) 41-Adam Plazek[8]; 30. (DNF) 25-Ken Sargent[22]; 31. (DNS) 21-Blake Bomberry Sr

Hard Charger – Mike Klazinga +16

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:39.464

1. 49-Dave Bailey[9]; 2. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[1]; 3. 3-Devon Bacher[6]; 4. 28-Jim Lampman[5]; 5. 97-Ron Loggie[8]; 6. 28D-Donny Lampman[2]; 7. 93K-Mike Klazinga[4]; 8. 25-Ken Sargent[10]; 9. 75-Ryan Berry[7]; 10. (DNS) 19T-Trevor Want

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[2]; 2. 23-Trevor DeBoer[1]; 3. 41-Adam Plazek[4]; 4. 19-Kyle Wert[6]; 5. 55-Mike Thorne[7]; 6. 13-Kacey Huffman[5]; 7. 11-Gofast Teeple[3]; 8. 43-Kyle Andress[10]; 9. 8-Aidan Nigh[8]; 10. 48-Brayden King[9]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 32-Mark Fawcett[6]; 2. 79-Christopher Hale[2]; 3. 37-Robert Hoskins[5]; 4. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[3]; 5. 11R-Bryce Richardson[10]; 6. 2M-Mark MacDonald[11]; 7. 93-Melissa Miller[9]; 8. 38-Frank Turkey[7]; 9. 21-Blake Bomberry Sr[1]; 10. 427-Tim Phalen[4]; 11. (DNF) 53-Logan Shwedyk[8]

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (30 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps – NT

1. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[6]; DQ. 2-Matt Nuell[3]; 3. 10J-Jeremy Hughes[11]; 4. 23-Dusty DeBoer[1]; 5. 64-Nick Erskine[8]; 6. 24-Rodney Rutherford[7]; 7. 1-Jason Tolton[4]; 8. 9-Tim DeBoer[21]; 9. 21H-Ryan Hillar[10]; 10. 10X-Jeremy May[5]; 11. 01-Tristan DaSilva[12]; 12. 16-Fabio Olivieri[17]; 13. 51-Eric Yorke[2]; 14. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[9]; 15. 4-Wayde Thorne[14]; 16. 11E-Jeff Elsliger[15]; 17. 265-Mike Evers[23]; 18. 88-Aidan Nigh[25]; 19. 188-Paul Longboat[18]; 20. 79-Steve Miller[27]; 21. 1A-Ashton Dickie[20]; 22. 11-Mike Giberson[29]; 23. 27-Niko Hansen[22]; 24. 69-Rob Twitchett[13]; 25. 54-Christopher French[19]; 26. 12-Don Deagle[30]; 27. 62-Lyle White[26]; 28. (DNF) 05-Dave Goodacre[24]; 29. (DNF) 5-Joey Wilcox[28]; 30. (DNF) 26-Tim Nuell[16]

A-Main Lap Leaders –

Hard Charger – Tim DeBoer +13

Heat Race 1 [Started] 6 laps – 2:13.264

1. 23-Dusty DeBoer[2]; 2. 1-Jason Tolton[3]; 3. 24-Rodney Rutherford[8]; 4. 21H-Ryan Hillar[10]; 5. 69-Rob Twitchett[1]; 6. 26-Tim Nuell[7]; 7. 54-Christopher French[4]; 8. 27-Niko Hansen[5]; 9. 88-Aidan Nigh[9]; 10. 5-Joey Wilcox[6]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 6 laps – 2:10.391

1. 51-Eric Yorke[2]; 2. 10X-Jeremy May[6]; 3. 64-Nick Erskine[8]; 4. 10J-Jeremy Hughes[5]; 5. 4-Wayde Thorne[3]; 6. 16-Fabio Olivieri[9]; 7. 1A-Ashton Dickie[1]; 8. 265-Mike Evers[10]; 9. 62-Lyle White[7]; 10. 11-Mike Giberson[4]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 6 laps – NT

1. 2-Matt Nuell[1]; 2. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[4]; 3. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[3]; 4. 01-Tristan DaSilva[8]; 5. 11E-Jeff Elsliger[9]; 6. 188-Paul Longboat[2]; 7. 9-Tim DeBoer[5]; 8. 05-Dave Goodacre[6]; 9. 79-Steve Miller[7]; 10. 12-Don Deagle[10]

