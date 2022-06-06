Williams Grove Opens Front Pits For Fan Appreciation Night This Week!

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Friday, June 10 will be Hoseheads.com and Martins Potato Chips Fan Appreciation Night at Williams Grove Speedway offering FREE front pit access before the races for all paying general admission fans.

Racing action will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars in another Yellow Breeches 500 event along with a MacMor Construction Summer Series race for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

The 410 sprints will use time trials in warm-ups to line up their heat races.

However before on-track action gets started, all paid general admission fans will be granted FREE access to the frontstretch pit area from 5:30 to 6:15 pm as they get the chance to get up close and personal with the cars and the drivers.

Courtesy of Martins Potato Chips of Thomasville, fans entering the fronstretch pits will receive FREE bags of Martins snacks while Hoseheads.com hands out FREE boxes of candy.

Fans are encouraged to bring cameras for photos with the cars and drivers while also collecting autographs.

Heat racing action will get underway at 7:30 pm.

The 410 sprints will race in a 25-lap main paying $5,000 to win and $500 just to start while the 358 sprints go 25-laps in the Summer Series race that offers an increased purse.

Adult general admission is set at $15 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Williams Grove Speedway will host the AMSOIL National USAC 410 Sprint Cars as part of the 2022 Eastern Storm tour coming up on Friday, June 17.

The USAC sprints will race in a 30-lap main paying $6,000 to win while the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars also compete.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.