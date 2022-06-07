Mallett Sweeps USCS Series Speedweek Finale at Jackson Motor Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

– BYRAM, Miss. (June 7, 2022) – Jordon Mallett earned his first feature victory of the season in style last Saturday when he swept the USCS Series Speedweek finale at Jackson Motor Speedway.

“We were fastest in hot laps and then won the heat, won the dash and won the feature,” he said. “It couldn’t have been a more solid night. We were in our own element just doing our job. It was nice to get that first win behind us and to have the car where I’ve been searching to have it all of this year.

“It was just the perfect storm of a night. We got the car where we were a lot more happy with it the previous night at Hattiesburg. I went through it on Saturday to where I had it more what I was used to last year.”

Mallett kicked off the final weekend of Speedweek on Friday at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Miss., after the previous night at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Ala., rained out. He advanced from third to second place in a heat race and from fourth to third place in the dash.

“I felt like we were pretty good,” he said. “I was still working on the race car a lot. I have been all of the beginning of the season to get it balanced where we want to be. I felt okay in the heat race. We made some big changes for the dash and it really seemed to like that. I went more in that direction for the feature. We had a good car and I ran second for most of the race. As it progressed and the track progressed I got too free and slipped back to third. We hung around for a podium. We were close, just a little too free.”

Mallett’s third-place result in the A Main was his second podium performance of the season until the victory on Saturday when Mallett led every lap of his heat race, the dash and the main event.

“Everything is back to happy,” he said. “I feel good in the car and it was doing what I wanted it to do. You’re always chasing something. We had a good car last year and this year I wanted to see if we could make it even better. All year we were chasing the short run or the long run. It seemed I got it where it was happy with me and I was happy with it on Saturday.”

Mallett finished third in the USCS Series Speedweek championship standings – only six points out of tying for the title.

He plans on racing this Friday at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark., with the ASCS Mid-South Region and Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 3 – Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Miss. – Heat race: 2 (3); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 3 (3).

June 4 – Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss. – Heat race: 1 (2); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

9 races, 1 win, 4 top fives, 7 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 9 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark., with the ASCS Mid-South Region and Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Awakening Events

Awakening Events is a nationwide, full service, live event company that is based in Nashville, Tenn., and Conway, Ark. For more information, http://www.AwakeningEvents.com .

“It’s super exciting to have them back,” Mallett said. “With the pandemic, just like in racing, it slowed all of the live events down. We pressed pause and let everything settle back down. We’re thrilled to welcome them back as the primary partner for our team. I look forward to having a lot of success together. They’ve been a great supporter of us and we’re excited to welcome them back bigger and better than ever.”

Mallett would like to thank Awakening Events, Porter Commercial Refrigeration, Water for Christ, Red River Rack Co., D&K Farms, DHR Suspension, Racing Optics, Triple X Race Co., KSE Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Sinco, Inc., Autometer, Callies Racing Products, Dynotech Race Engines, Hero Graphics, Hilborn Fuel Injection, ISC Racers Tape, K&N Engineering, Lone Star Super Gas (Sunoco), HRP Wings, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Race Products, Smiley’s Racing Products, MetTec Titanium, MotorState Distributing, DMI and Superior Bearing and Supply for their continued support.