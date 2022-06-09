LeJeune Retiring from Attica Raceway Park

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (June 9, 2022) — After over 40 years being involved in racing, Rex LeJeune is stepping down to spend more time with his wife and friends.

LeJeune has been involved in the racing industry for over 40 years, including the past 17 as Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park in Ohio. He will retire at the end of the 2022 racing season at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue.

LeJeune said it is time to step aside while he is still in good health to enjoy life, especially during the summer months.

“I’ve been doing this every weekend for 40 years. It will be nice to have the freedom to do whatever my wife, Barb and I want to do,” said LeJeune, adding Barb is also retiring from her job at the end of 2022.

Being a lifelong race fan along with his two brothers, LeJeune began his career in racing as the flagman at Fremont Speedway in 1983 under promoters Gary Kern and Larry Boos. LeJeune then moved on to Attica Raceway Park as flagman when it opened in 1988 and waved the flags for the next nine years.

From 1994 through 1999 LeJeune was also the flagman at Eldora Speedway thanks to owner Earl Baltes. In 2000 LeJeune was named the Competition Director of the World of Outlaws Gumout Series, working with Ted Johnson and Rick Ferkel. In 2003 LeJeune became the Competition Director for the All Star Circuit of Champions and did held the same position in 2004 and 2005 for the Mid American Sprint Series (MASS).

In 2006 LeJeune would get off the road and work with Promoter John Bores at Attica Raceway Park.

“I have been so blessed to work with so many great promoters at some of the best tracks in the country along with great series, and track workers, but most important the countless number of fans I have met and became lifelong friends with over the years,” said LeJeune.

LeJeune has flagged or worked at 69 different race tracks in 20 states over the past 40 years.

“I’m proud to have been a part of many great drivers’ lives early in their careers such as Craig Dollansky, Paul McMahan, Jason Meyers, Shane Stewart and Kraig Kinser. Plus so many of the local stars at all the local tracks in all the divisions,” added LeJeune.

LeJeune would like to thank John Bores for giving him the opportunity to be part of a great team at Attica Raceway Park for the past 16 years along with “Pork Chop” and all the staff that do such a great job each week.