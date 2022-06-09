Priority Aviation increases support for Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park

By Brian Liskai
ATTICA, Ohio – ATTICA, Ohio – Richard and Jennifer Marshall and their company Priority Aviation will once again support the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 12. Priority Aviation will be the presenting sponsor of the dash for the 34th annual event.
This year will mark the 17th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics and this year the winner will take home $15,000….a $5,000 increase from 2021. There have been 25 different winners in the 31 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). Lebanon Indiana’s Spencer Bayston claimed the 2021 Brad Doty Classic, his first ever World of Outlaws victory as well.
Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.
Not only will the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series drivers fill the air with high flying action, but Priority Aviation LLC will continue their huge support of dirt track racing. The Priority Aviation Dash finish determines how the first several rows of the A-main are lined up.
The Marshalls are co-owners with Tim Clauson of the Clauson-Marshall sprint car team that competes with the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions with driver Tyler Courtney who currently leads the series points, and co-owners with NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car driven by Sheldon Haudenschild. They also spear-headed the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum in Knoxville, Iowa.
“Without hesitation Richard and Jennifer Marshall agreed to stay involved with our event and even increased their support. It’s people like the Marshalls who help our sport grow and thrive,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the Brad Doty Classic.
ABOUT PRIORITY AVIATION
Priority Aviation Services, LLC was founded in 2014 by Richard and Jennifer Marshall. The company provides aircraft management services to the private aviation industry.
For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.
Follow Brad Doty on Twitter @braddoty18
Brad Doty Classic Winners
1989 – Steve Kinser
1990 – Jack Hewitt
1991 – Bobby Allen
1992 – Rained Out
1993 – Mark Keegan
1994 – Danny Smith
1995 – Randy Kinser
1996 – Dale Blaney
1997 – Tyler Walker
1998 – Jeff Shepard
1999 – Butch Schroeder
2000 – Kelly Kinser
2001 – Danny Smith (2)
2002 – Alvin Roepke
2003 – Dean Jacobs
2004 – Greg Wilson
2005 – Stevie Smith
Moved to Limaland
2006 – Joey Saldana
2007 – Jac Haudenschild
2008 – Jason Meyers
2009 – Steve Kinser (2)
2010 – Dale Blaney (2)
2011 – Donny Schatz
2012 – Kerry Madsen
2013 – Donny Schatz (2)
2014 – Paul McMahan
2015 – Rained Out
Moved to Attica
2016 – Donny Schatz (3)
2017 – David Gravel
2018 – Donny Schatz (4)
2019 – Brock Zearfoss
2020 – Kyle Larson
2021- Spencer Bayston