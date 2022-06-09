Priority Aviation increases support for Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – ATTICA, Ohio – Richard and Jennifer Marshall and their company Priority Aviation will once again support the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 12. Priority Aviation will be the presenting sponsor of the dash for the 34th annual event.

This year will mark the 17th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics and this year the winner will take home $15,000….a $5,000 increase from 2021. There have been 25 different winners in the 31 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). Lebanon Indiana’s Spencer Bayston claimed the 2021 Brad Doty Classic, his first ever World of Outlaws victory as well.

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.

Not only will the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series drivers fill the air with high flying action, but Priority Aviation LLC will continue their huge support of dirt track racing. The Priority Aviation Dash finish determines how the first several rows of the A-main are lined up.

The Marshalls are co-owners with Tim Clauson of the Clauson-Marshall sprint car team that competes with the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions with driver Tyler Courtney who currently leads the series points, and co-owners with NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car driven by Sheldon Haudenschild. They also spear-headed the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum in Knoxville, Iowa.

“Without hesitation Richard and Jennifer Marshall agreed to stay involved with our event and even increased their support. It’s people like the Marshalls who help our sport grow and thrive,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the Brad Doty Classic.

ABOUT PRIORITY AVIATION

Priority Aviation Services, LLC was founded in 2014 by Richard and Jennifer Marshall. The company provides aircraft management services to the private aviation industry.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Follow Brad Doty on Twitter @braddoty18

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021- Spencer Bayston