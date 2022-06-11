Caleb Saiz Scores at Aztec Speedway in ASCS Southwest POWRi Desert Showdown

From Bryan Hulbert

AZTEC, N.M. (June 10, 2022) — Getting his first win with the ASCS Southwest Region, Albuquerque’s Caleb Saiz charged through the field Friday night at Aztec Speedway to give the POWRi Desert Sprint Cars their first win in the best of series with the Southwest Region.

Hauling from 11th, Saiz grabbed the win over Don Grable. Traveling from Odessa, Brett Becker landed third, with Logan Calderwood charging through the field from 17th to fourth. Rick Ziehl crossed fifth. Vance Wofford, Jake Helsel, Troy Treharn, Dillon Tanner, and Shane Redline made up the top ten.

Saturday, June 11, moves times to 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. (MDT) at Aztec Speedway. Tickets per night are $20 for Adults, $17 for Senior and Military, $7 for Youth (6-14), and free for Kids five and under. Pit Passes are $35.

Aztec Speedway is the oldest remaining dirt tracks in the southwest. The track is located at 300 Legion Rd. in Aztec, N.M. Information on the track is online at https://www.aztecspeedway.com/ or by calling (505) 258-3978.