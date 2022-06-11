Colby Thornhill Tops ASCS Frontier at Gallatin Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

BELGRADE, Mont. (June 10, 2022) – Getting the lead on Lap 18 and pulling away, Washington’s Colby Thornhill captured Friday night’s Brodix ASCS Frontier Region cash at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont.

The second time the No. 19 has rolled into Victory Lane with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, the opening 17 rotations were spent chasing James Setter.

Closing down quickly on the No. 2j as the leader completed Lap 16, Thornhill made the advance and kept pace by 0.882-seconds at the finish. James Setters held on for second, with Canada’s Kelly Miller moving from seventh to third. Trever Kirkland from 14th was fourth, followed by Joe Perry to make the top five.

ASCS Frontier Region

Gallatin Speedway

Belegrade, Montana

Friday, June 10, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Jordan Milne[1]

2. 2J-James Setters[3]

3. 72-Phil Dietz[4]

4. 2JR-Kelly Miller[5]

5. 9K-Kory Wermling[7]

6. 56-Ross Mathewson[2]

7. 37-Trever Kirkland[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]

2. 28-Joe Perry[1]

3. 33T-Tyler Driever[6]

4. 31-Shane Moore[2]

5. 38B-Bryan Brown[4]

6. 7F-Decklyn Fleming[7]

7. 24M-Ian Myers[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]

2. 2J-James Setters[2]

3. 2JR-Kelly Miller[7]

4. 37-Trever Kirkland[14]

5. 28-Joe Perry[6]

6. 72-Phil Dietz[8]

7. 56-Ross Mathewson[12]

8. 3-Jordan Milne[1]

9. 31-Shane Moore[9]

10. 24M-Ian Myers[13]

11. 33T-Tyler Driever[4]

12. 38B-Bryan Brown[10]

13. 7F-Decklyn Fleming[11]

14. 9K-Kory Wermling[5]