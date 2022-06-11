Dietrich Opens Ohio Sprint Speedweek With First Career Attica Victory

From Tyler Altmeyer

ATTICA, Ohio (June 10, 2022) — Danny Dietrich’s decision to join the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 for another edition of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires turned out to be the right move, eventually opening Speedweek competition with a $6,000 victory in Attica Raceway Park’s Bert and Brigitte Emick Classic on Friday, June 10. The triumph, Dietrich’s first All Star win of the season and the 16th of his career, occurred in fantastic fashion, opening the evening with heat race and dash victories, moving on to lead all 35 circuits of the All Star A-Main.

Dietrich’s only real challenge transpired on lap 16 when the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, native slipped off the backstretch in traffic forcing the 2021 Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek champion to take evasive action. Despite the hiccup, which allowed second place running Bill Balog to close in on the leader, Dietrich pulled through.

Even a few early race slide job attempts by Cory Eliason proved no match for Dietrich, powering ahead of the slide by the exit of turn two.

“I had to pitch it sideways to get back on the track,” an elated Danny Dietrich said about his hiccup on lap 16. “I was just glad to save it. I really didn’t have to move off the top tonight. I felt OK on the bottom of one and two, but I didn’t feel as well as I did on the top, especially in clean air. But hats off to this entire team. Everyone has been busting their butts. We have a wild month ahead of us. We could be racing for points back home, but we wanted to come out here and race Speedweek with you guys.”

Cautions on laps six, nine, 23, and 32 helped rid the speedway of any chaos, basically clearing the potential for any pressure from those behind him. Dietrich’s final restart on lap 32, which was executed perfectly by the ace of the Gary Kauffman Racing, Weikert’s Livestock, Sandoe’s Fruit Market, Pace Performance, Big Cove Whitetail Trophy Hunts, Drop Of Ink Tattoo, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, No. 48 sprint car, sealed his $6,000 deal.

“I’m glad the cautions fell when they did,” Dietrich continued. “It was getting pretty tough. All we can do now is regroup and try to do this tomorrow at Fremont.”

Adding to the stat chart, the All Star Attica triumph bumps Dietrich’s overall season win total to seven, five of which accomplished at the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

Bill Balog held on to finish second at Attica Raceway Park to open his Speedweek campaign, followed by Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck, Lane Racing’s Cap Henry, and a hard-charging Zeb Wise, who advanced 18 positions from 23rd, securing his spot through the evening’s B-Main.

Ohio Sprint Speedweek will continue with a doubleheader at the “Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12. Awarding a combined $16,000, Saturday’s visit will award a $10,000 share, with Sunday’s Chuck and Shirley Kear Classic awarding $6,000. Including the Speedweek double, the traveling All Stars will visit Fremont on four occasions in 2022 with the second pair concluding the 2022 schedule on October 7-8.

Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, June 10, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 13-Justin Peck, 12.412[34]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller, 12.430[17]

3. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.443[15]

4. 18-Cole Macedo, 12.519[3]

5. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.637[5]

6. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.647[12]

7. 16-DJ Foos, 12.726[20]

8. 23-Chris Andrews, 12.734[16]

9. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 12.746[4]

10. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 12.752[8]

11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.765[23]

12. 48-Danny Dietrich, 12.785[27]

13. 70-Henry Malcuit, 12.789[7]

14. 4-Cap Henry, 12.814[28]

15. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 12.816[2]

16. 17-Carson Short, 12.842[22]

17. 97-Greg Wilson, 12.858[14]

18. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.893[13]

19. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.901[37]

20. 91T-Cale Thomas, 12.932[11]

21. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 12.962[6]

22. 5T-Travis Philo, 12.978[1]

23. 99-Skylar Gee, 12.991[36]

24. 49X-Ian Madsen, 13.043[25]

25. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.063[21]

26. 49I-John Ivy, 13.088[19]

27. 5-Byron Reed, 13.091[18]

28. 8-Zach Ames, 13.091[32]

29. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.149[26]

30. 14H-Zane Devault, 13.193[30]

31. 19P-Paige Polyak, 13.216[9]

32. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.223[31]

33. 19-Chris Windom, 13.239[33]

34. 7-Scott Bogucki, 13.270[35]

35. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.319[38]

36. 88N-Frank Neill, 13.458[10]

37. 25-Chris Myers, 13.791[39]

38. 4X-Danny Smith, 14.050[29]

39. 20-Danial Burkhart, 14.338[24]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]

2. 28-Brandon Spithaler[2]

3. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

4. 33W-Caleb Griffith[3]

5. 5T-Travis Philo[8]

6. 101-Lachlan McHugh[6]

7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

8. 19P-Paige Polyak[9]

9. 88N-Frank Neill[10]

10. 70-Henry Malcuit[5]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[3]

3. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[7]

5. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

6. 97-Greg Wilson[6]

7. 23-Chris Andrews[5]

8. 5-Byron Reed[10]

9. 91T-Cale Thomas[8]

10. 49I-John Ivy[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 4-Cap Henry[2]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

4. 17-Carson Short[3]

5. 49X-Ian Madsen[5]

6. 10-Zeb Wise[6]

7. 14H-Zane Devault[8]

8. 8M-TJ Michael[7]

9. 4X-Danny Smith[9]

10. 20-Danial Burkhart[10]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

3. 13-Justin Peck[4]

4. 99-Skylar Gee[2]

5. 19-Chris Windom[6]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

7. 8-Zach Ames[3]

8. 25-Chris Myers[9]

9. 7-Scott Bogucki[7]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[6]

5. 18-Cole Macedo[8]

6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

8. 13-Justin Peck[7]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[1]

2. 97-Greg Wilson[4]

3. 10-Zeb Wise[5]

4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]

5. 5-Byron Reed[10]

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

7. 19P-Paige Polyak[12]

8. 8-Zach Ames[8]

9. 14H-Zane Devault[9]

10. 8M-TJ Michael[11]

11. 91T-Cale Thomas[14]

12. 49I-John Ivy[18]

13. 25-Chris Myers[13]

14. 88N-Frank Neill[16]

15. 101-Lachlan McHugh[3]

16. 20-Danial Burkhart[19]

17. 7-Scott Bogucki[15]

18. 4X-Danny Smith[17]

DNS: 70-Henry Malcuit

Tezos A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

3. 13-Justin Peck[8]

4. 4-Cap Henry[11]

5. 10-Zeb Wise[23]

6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[6]

7. 97-Greg Wilson[22]

8. 25R-Jordan Ryan[15]

9. 28-Brandon Spithaler[10]

10. 49X-Ian Madsen[19]

11. 5T-Travis Philo[18]

12. 19-Chris Windom[20]

13. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]

14. 17-Carson Short[14]

15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]

16. 16-DJ Foos[9]

17. 09-Craig Mintz[17]

18. 23-Chris Andrews[21]

19. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

20. 33W-Caleb Griffith[13]

21. 18-Cole Macedo[5]

22. 35-Stuart Brubaker[24]

23. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]

24. 99-Skylar Gee[16]