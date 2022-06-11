Jeremy Huish Dominates United Rebel Sprint Series at Oberlin Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

OBERLIN, Kan. (June 10, 2022) – Leading start to finish for this first win of the season, Jeremy Huish Brandt Designs/360 Civil No. 27b to Victory Lane Friday night with the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford at Oberlin Speedway.

Jeremy’s first win of the season, the Jetmore, Kan. racer bolted to the lead over Ty Williams and never looked back. Winning by 2.418-seconds, the No. 27b was trailed to the finish by Zach Blurton, who took the runner-up spot on Lap 3. Ty Williams slipped to third, with Jake Martens and Steven Richardson completing the top five.

Luke Cranston, Shane Sundquist, Jon Freeman, Jordan Knight, and Tyler Knight made up the top ten.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Oberlin Speedway

Oberlin, Kansas

Friday, June 10, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Luke Cranston[2]

2. 911-Ty Williams[1]

3. 8J-Steven Richardson[3]

4. 12X-Darren Berry[4]

5. 17S-Chad Salem[5]

6. 75-Cash Beeson[7]

7. 14-Brady Skrdlant[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17X-Jake Martens[4]

2. 27B-Jeremy Huish[6]

3. 45-Monty Ferriera[2]

4. 10-Jordan Knight[1]

5. 33K-Aaron Ploussard[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]

2. 81-Jon Freeman[1]

3. 7-Shane Sundquist[2]

4. 9-John Webster[5]

5. 11K-Tyler Knight[4]

6. 32-Trefer Waller[6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 27B-Jeremy Huish[1]

2. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]

3. 911-Ty Williams[2]

4. 17X-Jake Martens[4]

5. 8J-Steven Richardson[7]

6. 20-Luke Cranston[6]

7. 7-Shane Sundquist[9]

8. 81-Jon Freeman[5]

9. 10-Jordan Knight[12]

10. 11K-Tyler Knight[14]

11. 9-John Webster[10]

12. 17S-Chad Salem[13]

13. 32-Trefer Waller[17]

14. 33K-Aaron Ploussard[16]

15. 75-Cash Beeson[15]

16. 45-Monty Ferriera[8]

17. 12X-Darren Berry[11]

DNS: 14-Brady Skrdlant

DNS: 12-Bob Schaeffer