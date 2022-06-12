Tatnell Wins at Husets

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 12, 2022) — The trend of first-time winners at Huset’s Speedway this season continued on Sunday during Frankman Motor Company Night.

Brooke Tatnell, Colby Klaassen and Sam Henderson each produced their first triumph of the year at the high-banked oval, which has now showcased 14 different winners in 14 main events in 2022.

Tatnell held onto the top spot throughout the 25-lap Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event to garner his first feature triumph at the track since 2006.

A pair of early red flags and two late cautions, which collected a trio of drivers running inside the top four, were the only moments that allowed the other racers to close to the rear bumper of Tatnell. However, on each restart and through traffic Tatnell was nearly flawless en route to the victory by 1.892 seconds.

“It’s pretty cool to have this thing up front,” he said. “The DeWall race team is a family atmosphere. What makes this race team tick is Doug DeWall’s heart. It’s not money. It’s not because he wants to have a race car. It’s because of his heart. You race fans are what give him that heart to keep on going because I know several years ago Doug was ready to quit. Hopefully we keep rejuvenating him.”

Riley Goodno posted a Huset’s Speedway career-best second-place outing.

“On the start I followed (Tatnell),” he said. “I shouldn’t have. I should have went to the top. That’s how he got me and I couldn’t keep up with him. I was trying to get around a lapped car and just couldn’t get by him. (Justin) Henderson and (Jack) Dover got by me. Luckily they crashed and I was back in second.”

Kaleb Johnson also recorded a career-best result at the track with a third-place showing.

“Hats off to Brooke,” he said. “He drove a good race and so did Riley. I kind of got lucky there with Justin and Jack kinda getting together, but we’ll take it however we can get it and try to keep improving from here.”

Ryan Timms finished fourth and Brendan Mullen was fifth.

Tatnell set quick time during qualifying to start the night before Mullen, Mark Dobmeier and Timms each garnered a heat race win.

Klaassen was victorious in one of the closest finishes in track history as he edged Mike Chaney by 0.024 seconds in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks 18-lap A Main.

“Holy cow was that close at the end,” Klaassen exclaimed. “It feels so good to put the Klaassen name back on top of the Late Model Street Stocks. Brady did it for so many years. I’m so happy to keep it going.”

Chaney was the leader for the first five laps before sixth-starting Klaassen made the outside groove work to power into the lead. Chaney stayed within striking distance and the duo was separated by only a couple tenths of a second after the final restart on Lap 15. Chaney, who was committed to the bottom, stuck a nose ahead in turn four on the final lap, but Klaassen’s momentum on the outside propelled him to his first-ever win at Huset’s Speedway.

Tim Dann placed third with Zach Olivier ending fourth and Matt Steuerwald fifth.

The heat races were won by Cory Yeigh, Chaney and Dann.

Logan Kafka led the opening circuit of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature before Henderson took the lead on the bottom in turns three and four. It appeared to be smooth sailing for Henderson until traffic in the closing laps allowed his competitors to close dramatically.

The top three were separated by less than six tenths of a second with two laps remaining, but a driver spun in turn two to bring out a caution. Henderson jumped to a solid lead on the restart and cruised to his first career triumph by 1.541 seconds.

“It’s about time,” he said in Victory Lane while wearing a beaming smile. “I kinda forget what to say, but I’m really happy. It’s really emotional for me. To get my first victory here, this is really cool.”

Jacob Hughes recorded the runner-up result with Trevor Serbus hustling from 14th to third. Brandon Bosma was fourth and Lee Goos Jr. rounded out the top five.

Bosma, Cole Vanderheiden, Blaine Stegenga and Henderson were the heat race winners. Bayley Ballenger won the B Main.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday for The Border Battle presented by Dakota Supply Group featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Sunday, June 12, 2022

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 16-Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. 22-Riley Goodno (2); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 4. 5T-Ryan Timms (10); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (8); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (9); 7. ACE-Dusty Zomer (11); 8. 4-Cody Hansen (14); 9. 101-Chuck McGillivray (15); 10. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 11. 0-Alex Schriever (19); 12. 81-Jack Dover (7); 13. (DNF) 97-Alan Gilbertson (18); 14. (DNF) 7-Justin Henderson (6); 15. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (13); 16. (DNF) 05-Colin Smith (16); 17. (DNF) 13-Mark Dobmeier (3); 18. (DNF) 10J-Justin Jacobsma (17); 19. (DNF) 51A-Elliot Amdahl (12).

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 2. 81-Jack Dover (2); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 4. ACE-Dusty Zomer (1); 5. 101-Chuck McGillivray (6); 6. 05-Colin Smith (7); 7. (DNF) 10J-Justin Jacobsma (5).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 2. 7-Justin Henderson (3); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 4. 47-Brant O’Banion (5); 5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (1); 6. (DNF) 97-Alan Gilbertson (6).

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (1); 2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (2); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (3); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (5); 6. (DNF) 0-Alex Schriever (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.864 (2); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.011 (4); 3. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.023 (7); 4. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.047 (6); 5. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:11.087 (11); 6. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.117 (8); 7. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.134 (13); 8. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.179 (9); 9. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.206 (3); 10. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.273 (17); 11. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:11.277 (14); 12. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:11.278 (18); 13. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.419 (5); 14. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.438 (15); 15. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.465 (16); 16. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.475 (12); 17. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 00:11.553 (10); 18. 0-Alex Schriever, 00:11.655 (1); 19. 05-Colin Smith, 00:11.817 (19).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 35-Sam Henderson (4); 2. 8-Jacob Hughes (8); 3. 10X-Trevor Serbus (14); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (9); 5. 17-Lee Goos Jr (11); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 7. 24G-Chris Graf (12); 8. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (5); 9. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (10); 10. 14-Nick Barger (15); 11. 28-Nicholas Winter (1); 12. 105-Cody Ihlen (20); 13. 6K-Logan Kafka (2); 14. 31-Koby Werkmeister (16); 15. 24B-Brandon Buysse (19); 16. 13-Ty Hanten (18); 17. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (17); 18. (DNF) 1K-Micah Slendy (13); 19. (DNF) 18-Dalton Domagala (3); 20. (DNS) 12L-John Lambertz.

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 2. 13-Ty Hanten (4); 3. 24B-Brandon Buysse (5); 4. 105-Cody Ihlen (2); 5. 36-Chris Shoenrock (7); 6. (DNF) F5-Tim Rustad (3); 7. (DNF) 28G-Gracyn Masur (8); 8. (DNS) 10-Lincoln Drewis.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (5); 2. 18-Dalton Domagala (2); 3. 28-Nicholas Winter (1); 4. 1K-Micah Slendy (4); 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 6. (DNS) 10-Lincoln Drewis.

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (2); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 3. 24G-Chris Graf (5); 4. 10X-Trevor Serbus (4); 5. 105-Cody Ihlen (1); 6. 28G-Gracyn Masur (6).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 96-Blaine Stegenga (3); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 3. 6K-Logan Kafka (1); 4. 14-Nick Barger (4); 5. F5-Tim Rustad (2); 6. 24B-Brandon Buysse (6).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Sam Henderson (2); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 3. 8-Jacob Hughes (4); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (3); 5. 13-Ty Hanten (6); 6. 36-Chris Shoenrock (1).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 34K-Colby Klaassen (6); 2. 12-Mike Chaney (1); 3. 40-Tim Dann (4); 4. 71-Zach Olivier (9); 5. 3-Matt Steuerwald (10); 6. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (8); 7. 29Z-JJ Zebell (16); 8. 15-Brandon Ferguson (13); 9. 7-Matthew Donker (12); 10. 18-Ivan Olivier (3); 11. 55-John Hoing (11); 12. 21-Ron Howe (2); 13. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (18); 14. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (14); 15. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Foote (7); 16. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (5); 17. (DNS) 1M-Eric Moser; 18. (DNS) 71X-Shaun Taylor.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (4); 2. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (5); 3. 18-Ivan Olivier (3); 4. 55-John Hoing (6); 5. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 6. (DNF) 14J-Jayke Glanzer (2).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (1); 2. 21-Ron Howe (2); 3. 34K-Colby Klaassen (4); 4. 71-Zach Olivier (5); 5. 7-Matthew Donker (3); 6. (DNF) 1M-Eric Moser (6).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Tim Dann (3); 2. 1X-Aaron Foote (4); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5); 4. (DNF) 29Z-JJ Zebell (1); 5. (DNS) 71X-Shaun Taylor; 6. (DQ) 65J-Jeff Wittrock (2).