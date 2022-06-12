Zeb Wise Wins the Chuck and Shirley Kear Classic at Fremont Speedway

FREMONT, Ohio (June 12, 2022) — Zeb Wise won the third round of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek Sunday night at Fremont Speedway during the Chuck and Shirley Kear Classic for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Wise, from Angola, Indiana, was followed across the line by Cap Henry, Cory Eliason, Justin Peck, and Tyler Courtney.

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek / Chuck and Shirley Kear Classic

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

June 12, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.899[4]

2. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.044[1]

3. 13-Justin Peck, 13.099[18]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.149[7]

5. 4-Cap Henry, 13.170[15]

6. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.175[2]

7. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.233[3]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice, 13.289[6]

9. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.304[9]

10. 16-DJ Foos, 13.344[13]

11. 17-Carson Short, 13.395[5]

12. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.460[12]

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.538[23]

14. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.546[11]

15. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.592[29]

16. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.622[14]

17. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.642[33]

18. 22-Cole Duncan, 13.649[32]

19. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.650[16]

20. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.686[30]

21. 49X-Ian Madsen, 13.694[25]

22. 25-Chris Myers, 13.757[17]

23. 19-Chris Windom, 13.774[27]

24. 11N-Zeth Sabo, 13.808[10]

25. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.817[38]

26. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.833[26]

27. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.854[31]

28. 18-Cole Macedo, 13.899[35]

29. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.005[19]

30. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.013[8]

31. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.028[37]

32. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 14.060[28]

33. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.294[34]

34. 20-Danial Burkhart, 14.347[20]

35. 88N-Frank Neill, 14.348[24]

36. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 14.399[36]

37. 49I-John Ivy, 14.552[21]

38. 23-Chris Andrews, 59.999[22]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 81-Lee Jacobs[3]

4. 97-Greg Wilson[5]

5. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

6. 1-Nate Dussel[7]

7. 17-Carson Short[8]

8. 11N-Zeth Sabo[9]

9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[10]

10. 12-Kyle Capodice[6]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[2]

3. 13-Justin Peck[4]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]

5. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

6. 101-Lachlan McHugh[6]

7. 8M-TJ Michael[7]

8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9]

9. 25-Chris Myers[8]

10. 20-Danial Burkhart[10]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 49X-Ian Madsen[2]

3. 23-Chris Andrews[9]

4. 19-Chris Windom[3]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]

6. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]

7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[6]

8. 49I-John Ivy[8]

9. 88N-Frank Neill[7]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Cole Duncan[1]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

3. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

4. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[7]

6. 2L-Landon Lalonde[5]

7. 18-Cole Macedo[6]

8. 28-Brandon Spithaler[9]

9. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[7]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[1]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[2]

5. 22-Cole Duncan[5]

6. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

7. 13-Justin Peck[6]

8. 99-Skylar Gee[8]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 101-Lachlan McHugh[3]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[2]

3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[4]

4. 18-Cole Macedo[8]

5. 11N-Zeth Sabo[10]

6. 2L-Landon Lalonde[5]

7. 12-Kyle Capodice[1]

8. 8M-TJ Michael[7]

9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]

10. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[15]

11. 28-Brandon Spithaler[12]

12. 25-Chris Myers[14]

13. 49I-John Ivy[13]

14. 17-Carson Short[6]

15. 28M-Conner Morrell[16]

16. 88N-Frank Neill[17]

17. 20-Danial Burkhart[18]

18. 3J-Trey Jacobs[9]

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[2]

2. 4-Cap Henry[1]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

4. 13-Justin Peck[7]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9]

6. 09-Craig Mintz[6]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich[16]

8. 22-Cole Duncan[5]

9. 17B-Bill Balog[20]

10. 16-DJ Foos[10]

11. 99-Skylar Gee[8]

12. 49X-Ian Madsen[12]

13. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[11]

14. 97-Greg Wilson[15]

15. 23-Chris Andrews[14]

16. 19-Chris Windom[17]

17. 11-Parker Price Miller[18]

18. 81-Lee Jacobs[13]

19. 25R-Jordan Ryan[23]

20. 18-Cole Macedo[24]

21. 1-Nate Dussel[22]

22. 101-Lachlan McHugh[21]

23. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]

24. 5T-Travis Philo[19]