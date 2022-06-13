Jimmy Sivia Captures WingLess Main at Wilmot

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, June 11, 2022)–Two clean sweeps, two two-time 2022 feature winners, a new winner for this season and three track qualifying records in time trials highlighted the only race track in the Wisconsin area to hold a program on Saturday, June 11 at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis.

Genoa City’s Mike Simons took the lead from early pacesetter Brad McGuire of New Berlin with 13 laps remaining in the 20-lap modified feature. A pair of late cautions kept erasing the 3-time Wilmot track champion’s lead, but M. Simons was up to the challenge as he scored his second main event win in a row. South Milwaukee’s Chris Carlson was second. Malone’s Timothy Warner third. Milwaukee’s David Wirth fourth. Union Grove’s Joel Crowbridge fifth.

In qualifying, M. Simons clocked a :16.054 seconds lap, eclipsing the old track record of :16.209 set by Rob Maule on September 9, 2017. M. Simons also won the first 8-lap heat race to build on his clean sweep for the night.

Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL captured his second 20-lap AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints feature out of three Wilmot starts this season. Sivia used the inside line along the front straightaway to overtake Calyton Rossmann of Wadsworth, IL who had held the front point until five laps were remaining as the pair worked lapped traffic.

One lap later a hard double-flip by Mike Sullivan of Burlington and Tommy Colburn of New Berlin in turn one resulted in a red flag. Neither driver was injured but both cars were severely damaged.

Sivia maintained the lead to the win despite a fast closing Tim Cox of Park City, IL who ended up second. Rossmann took third. Oconomowoc’s Ryan Zielski fourth. C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, IL fifth.

In time trials, Cox posted a track record lap of :14.558 seconds topping the 43-car field, eclipsing the old mark of :14.593 by Doug Schenk set August 11, 2018.

Salem’s James Jaime captured the 12-lap street stock feature for his second career main event win in a row at Wilmot leading wire to wire. Pell Lake’s Cody Potter finished a close second. Craig Mertes of Antioch, IL third. Kenosha’s Blake Kreuser fourth. Cody Erickson of Algonquin fifth.

Josh Gehrig of Pleasant Prairie posted a street stock qualifying record of :17.660 seconds, breaking the mark of :17.883 set by Rob Maule of Hebron, IL two weeks earlier on May 28, 2022.

Salem’s Ryan Johnson became the third different Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car main event winner in as many outings for the class this season. Johnson held the lead from start to finish in the non-stop 15-lap main. Union Grove’s Dale Ehleiter was second. Mt. Pleasant’s Jessica McKellips third. Pleasant Prairie’s Steve Ellis fourth. Salem’s Chris Abel fifth.

Johnson won the third 8-lap heat thus scoring a sweep for the division as passing points are used and not time trials.

Wilmot Raceway hosts two events upcoming this week. On Friday, June 17 will be a truck and tractor pull along with a combine demolition derby in front of the main grandstand.

Grandstands on June 17 open at 4 p.m. with the show getting underway at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission is $10.00 for everyone ages 10 and older, with ages 9 and under admitted free. Pits will open at 3 p.m. with pit passes being $10.00.

A Father’s Day Family Night Special with action back on the one-third mile clay oval on Sunday, June 19 featuring the WingLESS Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with on track activity slated for about 5:30 p.m. and racing at 6:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission on June 19 is $15.00 for everyone ages 12 & over, with ages 11 & under admitted free. Pits open at 3 p.m. with pit passes $27.00.

For the latest updates phone the trackside raceline 262-862-2090. Advance tickets are available via a link located on the track website at wilmotraceway.com. For further information check the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.

Wisconsin wingLESS Sprints 43 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:27:42.173

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia[3]; 2. 40-Tim Cox[4]; 3. 09-Clayton Rossmann[2]; 4. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[10]; 5. 13-CJ Malueg[1]; 6. 0-John

Fahl[5]; 7. 54-Scott Grissom[7]; 8. 7X-Ryan Marshall[9]; 9. 50-Rusty Egan[12]; 10. 70-Chris Klemko[18]; 11. 22-Greg

Alt[11]; 12. 22S-Brian Strane[13]; 13. 99J-Seth Johnson[23]; 14. 52-Craig Lager[6]; 15. 89-Nathan Crane[19]; 16. 38-Allen

Hafford[17]; 17. 52M-David Mikulski[8]; 18. 24-Eric Wilke[20]; 19. 96-Travis Mahoney[22]; 20. 4-Jordan Paulsen[14]; 21.

14AJ-BG Wood[16]; 22. 41-Dennis Spitz[24]; 23. 1-Tommy Colburn[21]; 24. 9X-Mike Sullivan[15]

B Feature 1 12 Laps | 00:08:13.531

1. 70-Chris Klemko[1]; 2. 89-Nathan Crane[3]; 3. 1-Tommy Colburn[5]; 4. 99J-Seth Johnson[4]; 5. 61-Zach Hansen[2]; 6.

69-TJ Smith[7]; 7. 29J-Ralph Johnson[8]; 8. 20-Natalie Klemko[9]; 9. 7-Trinity Uttech[10]; 10. 11D-Daniel Graumenz[13]; 11.

66-Kevin Frederiksen[12]; 12. 7D-Josh Davidson[11]; 13. 11-Austin Hansen[14]; 14. 23Z-Zach Raidart[6]

B Feature 2 12 Laps | 00:03:19.612

1. 38-Allen Hafford[2]; 2. 24-Eric Wilke[3]; 3. 96-Travis Mahoney[8]; 4. 41-Dennis Spitz[4]; 5. 15-Dan Wade[5]; 6. 29OG-

Tom Eller[7]; 7. 39-William Huck[9]; 8. 00-Gary Klamrowski[12]; 9. 13A-Dave Wallace[6]; 10. 7L-Ellie Hensley[10]; 11. 17-

Bryce Andrews[1]; 12. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[13]; 13. 99X-Tom Brown[11]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:05:31.022

1. 40-Tim Cox[4]; 2. 22-Greg Alt[2]; 3. 4-Jordan Paulsen[1]; 4. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[3]; 5. 17-Bryce Andrews[5]; 6. 99J-Seth

Johnson[6]; 7. 23Z-Zach Raidart[8]; 8. 29OG-Tom Eller[7]; 9. 39-William Huck[9]; 10. 66-Kevin Frederiksen[10]; 11. 6B-

Vince Bartolotta[11]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:12.035

1. 54-Scott Grissom[2]; 2. 91-Jimmy Sivia[4]; 3. 9X-Mike Sullivan[1]; 4. 14AJ-BG Wood[6]; 5. 61-Zach Hansen[5]; 6. 1-

Tommy Colburn[11]; 7. 13A-Dave Wallace[8]; 8. 20-Natalie Klemko[9]; 9. 7D-Josh Davidson[10]; 10. 70-Chris Klemko[3]; 11.

11D-Daniel Graumenz[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:02:07.787

1. 0-John Fahl[1]; 2. 7X-Ryan Marshall[3]; 3. 22S-Brian Strane[2]; 4. 09-Clayton Rossmann[4]; 5. 38-Allen Hafford[5]; 6. 41-

Dennis Spitz[6]; 7. 69-TJ Smith[10]; 8. 29J-Ralph Johnson[7]; 9. 7-Trinity Uttech[9]; 10. 99X-Tom Brown[8]; 11. 11-Austin

Hansen[11]

Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:04:55.122

1. 52-Craig Lager[2]; 2. 50-Rusty Egan[1]; 3. 13-CJ Malueg[4]; 4. 52M-David Mikulski[3]; 5. 89-Nathan Crane[6]; 6. 24-Eric

Wilke[5]; 7. 15-Dan Wade[7]; 8. 96-Travis Mahoney[8]; 9. 7L-Ellie Hensley[9]; 10. 00-Gary Klamrowski[10]

Qualifying 1 | 00:00:46.362

1. 40-Tim Cox[33]; 2. 91-Jimmy Sivia[40]; 3. 09-Clayton Rossmann[2]; 4. 13-CJ Malueg[37]; 5. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[29]; 6. 70-

Chris Klemko[9]; 7. 7X-Ryan Marshall[7]; 8. 52M-David Mikulski[15]; 9. 22-Greg Alt[20]; 10. 54-Scott Grissom[13]; 11. 22S-

Brian Strane[25]; 12. 52-Craig Lager[14]; 13. 4-Jordan Paulsen[16]; 14. 9X-Mike Sullivan[28]; 15. 0-John Fahl[41]; 16. 50-

Rusty Egan[43]; 17. 17-Bryce Andrews[24]; 18. 61-Zach Hansen[11]; 19. 38-Allen Hafford[31]; 20. 24-Eric Wilke[3]; 21. 99J-

Seth Johnson[34]; 22. 14AJ-BG Wood[42]; 23. 41-Dennis Spitz[1]; 24. 89-Nathan Crane[5]; 25. 29OG-Tom Eller[12]; 26.

11D-Daniel Graumenz[38]; 27. 29J-Ralph Johnson[19]; 28. 15-Dan Wade[23]; 29. 23Z-Zach Raidart[27]; 30. 13A-Dave

Wallace[10]; 31. 99X-Tom Brown[32]; 32. 96-Travis Mahoney[36]; 33. 39-William Huck[17]; 34. 20-Natalie Klemko[6]; 35. 7-

Trinity Uttech[26]; 36. 7L-Ellie Hensley[4]; 37. 66-Kevin Frederiksen[39]; 38. 7D-Josh Davidson[22]; 39. 69-TJ Smith[30]; 40.

00-Gary Klamrowski[35]; 41. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[8]; 42. 1-Tommy Colburn[18]; 43. 11-Austin Hansen[21