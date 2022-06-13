Justin Sanders continues Placerville mastery with a $6,000 score Saturday with SCCT

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Aromas, California’s Justin Sanders has been a dominant force at Placerville Speedway over the last several years. On Saturday night he continued that theme by earning his fourth victory in as many Winged 360 Sprint Car starts at the track this season.

The win for Sanders came during the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards portion of the 31st Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial. It marked his 20th career Winged 360 Sprint Car triumph at the Placerville bullring.

The entire staff of Russell Motorsports Inc. would like to give a massive thanks to Elk Grove Ford, High Sierra Industries, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Absolute Auto Glass and the Bradway family for adding over $6,000 to the SCCT purse.

With the extra dough up for grabs Sanders and car owner Dale Miller walked away with a total of $6,600 by way of setting fast time, winning his heat race and the 35-lap feature. Quick time alone paid $500 courtesy of Bianchi Farms, ADCO Driveline, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, the Bradway family and Mancamp Motorsports.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour main event began with Sanders jumping into the lead ahead of Fremont’s Shane Golobic and last year’s tour champ Ryan Robinson. Things got interesting once lapped traffic came into play as the front runners picked their spots wisely. Golobic stalked the tail tank of the Dale Miller Septic No. 4SA Sprinter as the race wore on, forcing Sanders to hit his marks lap after lap.

The entertaining action heated up with less than 10-circuits remaining with heavy duty lapped traffic causing havoc up front. Right when it looked as if the race would be decided in traffic, the caution waved with two laps left. On the restart Golobic gave it a shot by executing a slider in turns three and four, but things got very tight towards the thick cushion, which ultimately saw the MWR No. 17W getting sideways and being contacted by Ryan Robinson, who had nowhere to go.

Sanders then ran the cushion on the final restart and accepted the Ed Entz checkered flag to earn a sweep of the SCCT events at Placerville Speedway for 2022. Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick crossed the stripe in second to record runner up finishes in both main events held during the night. Last season’s runner up in the Placerville standings, Joel Myers of Sebastopol, put together an impressive outing to complete the podium in the 35-lapper.

Tenth starter Chase Johnson from Penngrove and Placerville’s Shane Hopkins rounded out the top-five. It continued an impressive season for Hopkins in the High Sierra Industries No. 21 mount, as he sits top-five in both the weekly points and with the Sprint Car Challenger Tour. The remainder of the top-10 was comprised of 14th starting Dominic Scelzi, 16th starter Tony Gomes, Jodie Robinson, Michael Faccinto and Andy Forsberg. Justin Henry claimed the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award by carving his way from 22nd to 11th.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is right back in action this coming Saturday June 18th at the Petaluma Speedway.

SCCT Results – Placerville Speedway Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial– 35 cars

A Main 35 Laps

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[5]; 3. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[3]; 4. 28-Chase Johnson[10]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[6]; 6. 7C-Dominic Scelzi[14]; 7. 75-Tony Gomes[16]; 8. 4-Jodie Robinson[11]; 9. X1-Michael Faccinto[13]; 10. 92-Andy Forsberg[9]; 11. 34-Justin Henry[22]; 12. 94-Greg Decaires V[15]; 13. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[7]; 14. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[24]; 15. 61-Travis Labat[17]; 16. 21X-Gauge Garcia[21]; 17. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[18]; 18. 33T-Jimmy Trulli[12]; 19. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr[20]; 20. 17W-Shane Golobic[2]; 21. 14W-Ryan Robinson[4]; 22. 7H-Jake Haulot[23]; 23. 31C-Justyn Cox[19]; 24. 1-Chance Grasty[8]

B Main 15 Laps

1. 21X-Gauge Garcia[1]; 2. 34-Justin Henry[5]; 3. 7H-Jake Haulot[9]; 4. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[6]; 5. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]; 6. 93-Stephen Ingraham[8]; 7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[3]; 8. 98-Chris Masters[10]; 9. 77-Ryan Lippincott[14]; 10. 6W-Billy Wallace[11]; 11. 25S-Seth Standley[15]; 12. 39T-Troy DeGaton[7]; 13. 54S-Drake Standley[12]; 14. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[4]; 15. 5H-Willie Croft[13]

Dash 6 Laps

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders[2]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 3. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[4]; 4. 14W-Ryan Robinson[6]; 5. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]; 6. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]; 7. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[7]; 8. 1-Chance Grasty[8]

Heat 1 10 Laps

1. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[2]; 2. 4SA-Justin Sanders[4]; 3. 4-Jodie Robinson[3]; 4. 7C-Dominic Scelzi[6]; 5. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[1]; 6. 88A-Joey Ancona[5]; 7. 39T-Troy DeGaton[9]; 8. 98-Chris Masters[8]; 9. 77-Ryan Lippincott[7]

Heat 2 10 Laps

1. 21-Shane Hopkins[2]; 2. 28-Chase Johnson[1]; 3. 33T-Jimmy Trulli[3]; 4. 75-Tony Gomes[5]; 5. 1-Chance Grasty[4]; 6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[7]; 7. 34-Justin Henry[8]; 8. 7H-Jake Haulot[6]; 9. 25S-Seth Standley[9]

Heat 3 10 Laps

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 4. 94-Greg Decaires V[6]; 5. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr[8]; 6. 21X-Gauge Garcia[1]; 7. 93-Stephen Ingraham[9]; 8. 6W-Billy Wallace[7]; 9. 5H-Willie Croft[5]

Heat 4 10 Laps

1. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 2. 14W-Ryan Robinson[4]; 3. X1-Michael Faccinto[5]; 4. 61-Travis Labat[3]; 5. 31C-Justyn Cox[1]; 6. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[7]; 7. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[6]; 8. 54S-Drake Standley[8]

Qualifying 1

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 00:11.055[5]; 2. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 00:11.080[6]; 3. 7Z-Zane Blanchard, 00:11.272[7]; 4. 4-Jodie Robinson, 00:11.381[3]; 5. 88A-Joey Ancona, 00:11.464[8]; 6. 7C-Dominic Scelzi, 00:11.533[9]; 7. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 00:11.609[4]; 8. 98-Chris Masters, 00:11.741[1]; 9. 39T-Troy DeGaton, 00:11.861[2]

Qualifying 2

1. 1-Chance Grasty, 00:11.309[9]; 2. 28-Chase Johnson, 00:11.460[2]; 3. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:11.476[3]; 4. 33T-Jimmy Trulli, 00:11.509[1]; 5. 75-Tony Gomes, 00:11.571[7]; 6. 7H-Jake Haulot, 00:11.604[8]; 7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 00:11.694[4]; 8. 34-Justin Henry, 00:11.702[6]; 9. 25S-Seth Standley, 00:12.079[5]

Qualifying 3

1. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:11.264[3]; 2. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 00:11.287[9]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:11.343[4]; 4. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:11.430[8]; 5. 5H-Willie Croft, 00:11.501[7]; 6. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:11.565[1]; 7. 6W-Billy Wallace, 00:11.748[2]; 8. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr, 00:12.092[6]; 9. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 00:12.147[5]

Qualifying 4

1. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 00:11.281[1]; 2. 31C-Justyn Cox, 00:11.485[5]; 3. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr, 00:11.619[6]; 4. 61-Travis Labat, 00:11.631[8]; 5. X1-Michael Faccinto, 00:11.706[3]; 6. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:11.786[7]; 7. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 00:12.009[4]; 8. 54S-Drake Standley, 00:12.281[2]