Tri-City Speedway’s World of Outlaws Date Officially Canceled

By Brian Walker

GRANITE CITY, IL – July 13, 2022 – After exploring multiple avenues, unfortunately, a new slot on the 2022 calendar could not be found for Tri-City Speedway. The return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series to Granite City, IL – originally scheduled for April 22 – has officially been canceled.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to April’s race at Tri-City Speedway will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until July 13 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com if you have further questions. CLICK HERE for a refund request.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series next races in Wisconsin this weekend with the 12th annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway on Friday & Saturday, June 17-18. The Greatest Show on Dirt still has 50+ races remaining in the 2022 season as an intense championship battle continues to ramp up with many Crown Jewel events waiting ahead this summer.

At this time, three-time and defending Series champion Brad Sweet of Kasey Kahne Racing leads the point standings over a quartet of fierce gassers including David Gravel (-64) of Big Game Motorsports, Carson Macedo (-66) of Jason Johnson Racing, Sheldon Haudenschild (-74) of Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing, and Logan Schuchart (-88) of Shark Racing.

Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE, or stream every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.