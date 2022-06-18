Danny Dietrich Scores Second Ohio Sprint Speedway Victory

From Tylter Altmeyer

LIMA, Ohio (June 17, 2022) — For the second time this week, “Double-D” Danny Dietrich is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, scoring round eight of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio. Leading every circuit of the 25-lap program, Dietrich was relatively untouchable, utilizing the pole position to jump ahead before sailing off for a $6,000 payday. The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, native and ace of the Gary Kauffman Racing/Weikert’s Livestock/Sweeney Cars/No. 48 sprint car is now a 17-time winner with America’s Series, bumping his individual track list to 13.

“Hats off to everyone here tonight, especially the fans for hanging tough while the Series figured some things out,” Danny Dietrich expressed regarding the dustier than usual track conditions during the preliminary segment of the program. “Regardless, I can’t thank my team enough for their hard work this week. We love coming to Ohio Speedweek. The fans out here have done nothing but treat me like one of their own and I’m incredibly thankful for it. We have a big one tomorrow night at Portsmouth, so our plan is to head back home to Pennsylvania with some more hardware.”

Dietrich’s only real distraction during Lima’s 25-lapper was a run-in with traffic in the closing circuits, forced to check up while slower cars battled two and three wide. Parker Price-Miller, who pressured Dietrich late while maneuvering through traffic, finished second on the Lima quarter-mile, followed by Brent Marks, Tyler Courtney, and Cap Henry.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude the 40th edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek with Portsmouth Raceway Park’s highly sought after Dean Knittel Memorial on Saturday, June 18.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, June 17, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.101[4]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.145[2]

3. 16-DJ Foos, 13.259[9]

4. 5J-Jake Hesson, 13.275[1]

5. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.364[5]

6. 11N-Cale Thomas, 13.506[10]

7. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.518[15]

8. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.578[8]

9. 14-Gary Taylor, 13.585[11]

10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.593[29]

11. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.600[20]

12. 4-Cap Henry, 13.673[14]

13. 29-Logan McCandless, 13.678[3]

14. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.679[24]

15. 13-Justin Peck, 13.719[17]

16. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.748[22]

17. 23-Chris Andrews, 13.765[16]

18. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.786[13]

19. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.789[27]

20. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.823[12]

21. 12G-Corbin Gurley, 13.852[7]

22. 55X-Alex Bowman, 13.881[18]

23. 17-Carson Short, 14.003[19]

24. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.014[28]

25. 25-Chris Myers, 14.034[21]

26. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 14.042[31]

27. 49X-Ian Madsen, 14.058[36]

28. 70-Sammy Swindell, 14.116[6]

29. 19-Chris Windom, 14.130[26]

30. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.165[23]

31. 97-Greg Wilson, 14.180[35]

32. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 14.300[34]

33. 99-Skylar Gee, 14.304[25]

34. 39-Christopher Bell, 14.502[30]

35. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.517[33]

36. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 14.547[32]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Parker Price Miller[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[2]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[4]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

5. 5J-Jake Hesson[3]

6. 25R-Jordan Ryan[6]

7. 70-Sammy Swindell[9]

8. 12G-Corbin Gurley[8]

9. 29-Logan McCandless[7]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[3]

2. 23-Chris Andrews[6]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]

5. 13-Justin Peck[5]

6. 11N-Cale Thomas[4]

7. 55X-Alex Bowman[9]

8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8]

9. 14-Gary Taylor[2]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19M-Brent Marks[1]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

4. 19-Chris Windom[7]

5. 25-Chris Myers[6]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

7. 17-Carson Short[5]

8. 99-Skylar Gee[9]

9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[8]

4. 49X-Ian Madsen[3]

5. 97-Greg Wilson[5]

6. 101-Lachlan McHugh[2]

7. 28-Brandon Spithaler[9]

8. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[6]

9. 39-Christopher Bell[7]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

2. 4-Cap Henry[8]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]

4. 11-Parker Price Miller[6]

5. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

6. 19M-Brent Marks[4]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

8. 5T-Travis Philo[5]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 11N-Cale Thomas[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

3. 70-Sammy Swindell[7]

4. 55X-Alex Bowman[5]

5. 29-Logan McCandless[14]

6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[9]

7. 28-Brandon Spithaler[8]

8. 12G-Corbin Gurley[10]

9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]

10. 99-Skylar Gee[12]

11. 101-Lachlan McHugh[4]

12. 17-Carson Short[6]

13. 14-Gary Taylor[13]

14. 35-Stuart Brubaker[16]

DNS: 39-Christopher Bell

DNS: 19AZ-Mitchel Moles

Tezos A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

3. 19M-Brent Marks[6]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

5. 4-Cap Henry[2]

6. 16-DJ Foos[9]

7. 26-Cory Eliason[5]

8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]

9. 10-Zeb Wise[11]

10. 23-Chris Andrews[10]

11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[14]

12. 13-Justin Peck[18]

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[12]

14. 97-Greg Wilson[20]

15. 17B-Bill Balog[22]

16. 55X-Alex Bowman[24]

17. 5T-Travis Philo[8]

18. 11N-Cale Thomas[21]

19. 1-Nate Dussel[13]

20. 19-Chris Windom[16]

21. 70-Sammy Swindell[23]

22. 25-Chris Myers[19]

23. 49X-Ian Madsen[15]

24. 5J-Jake Hesson[17]

Lap Leaders: Danny Dietrich (1-25)

Contingency Awards/Results:

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires

Night #8 | $6,000

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 36

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Justin Peck | 12.208

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Travis Philo | 13.101

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Parker Price-Miller

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Cap Henry

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Brent Marks

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Danny Dietrich

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Cale Thomas

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Logan McCandless

Tezos A-Main Winner: Danny Dietrich

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Alex Bowman (+8)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Kyle Reinhardt