Timms Sweeps the Weekend at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 18, 2022) — Ryan Timms is $5,000 richer and now has his eyes focused on a $10,000 bonus.

Timms and Jake Kouba each earned a feature triumph on Saturday during The Border Battle presented by Livewire Printing & Altenburg Construction hosted by Jackson Motorplex. By virtue of capturing the $5,000-to-win Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association feature on Saturday and garnering the $4,000-to-win main event on Friday Timms only needs a victory on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., to take home the $10,000 Buffalo Wild Wings Triple Crown Bonus for sweeping the weekend.

“I really want that bonus for all three,” he said. “It was pretty nerve-wracking and the race felt like it took forever leading the whole time. The track crew gave us a great track. It was really on the wall in (turns) one and two.”

Timms led the distance of the 25-lap A Main, which was slowed by a red flag and three other cautions during the first half of the race. The final 13 laps went caution-free and Timms took advantage to win by 5.975 seconds.

“We didn’t really see much of him I didn’t feel like,” said Matt Juhl, who made a late-race pass to secure the runner-up result. “I’m happy for the team and hopefully we continue to do this the rest of the week.”

Ayrton Gennetten rounded out the podium.

“I was just pushing so hard trying to stay up with Ryan and made too many mistakes and let Matt get to me,” he said. “I never should have been in a position to lose second. Hats off to Ryan. This was the best we’ve felt here. Hopefully we can build off of this for tomorrow and try to get a little better.”

Brooke Tatnell placed fourth and Austin McCarl hustled from 16th to fifth to earn the Quick Change Rebuilds Hard Charger Award.

The night began with Wade Nygaard and Timms both setting quick time in their qualifying groups. Brian Brown, Riley Goodno, Gennetten and Jake Bubak posted heat race victories before Jade Hastings won the B Main.

Kouba outlasted Johnny Parsons III during an epic Mid-American Renegades Sprint Car Series feature.

The duo raced side by side throughout most of the 12-lap feature with Parsons III leading the first three laps. Kouba took the top spot on Lap 4 before Parsons III regained the lead on Lap 6. Kouba made the race-winning pass on Lap 9 and held on to win by 0.643 seconds.

“That was a lot of fun,” he said. “I love racing with Johnny. Racing side by side with him for that many laps was great. I was hoping he’d disappear out of my view just a little bit sooner.

“I love this place. It’s so much fun coming back here, seeing all these familiar faces.”

Jeff Pellersels finished third with Joshua Hulberg placing fourth and Chuck Schumacher fifth.

Kouba also captured the lone heat race.

Jackson Motorplex returns to action July 15 for Bank Midwest Night presented by Best Western of Fairmont featuring the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series as well as the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

Border Battle

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Northern Sprint Racing Association

Qualifying

1. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 13.392 (14)

2. 09-Matt Juhl, 13.453 (2)

3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 13.483 (11)

4. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 13.550 (16)

5. 21-Brian Brown, 13.577 (4)

6. 14T-Tim Estenson, 13.716 (8)

7. 81-Jack Dover, 13.747 (15)

8. 22X-Riley Goodno, 13.855 (7)

9. 7-Justin Henderson, 13.856 (5)

10. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 13.916 (3)

11. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 13.949 (17)

12. 33-James Broty, 13.998 (9)

13. 55-Nick Ranten, 14.010 (1)

14. 8H-Jade Hastings, 14.010 (10)

15. 26-Blake Egeland, 14.724 (13)

16. 22-Nick Otto, 14.878 (6).

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.459 (14)

2. 2-Lynton Jeffrey, 13.462 (8)

3. 2KS-Tasker Phillips, 13.624 (1)

4. 24T-Christopher Thram, 13.669 (2)

5. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 13.697 (7)

6. 44-Chris Martin, 13.702 (16)

7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.753 (12)

8. 1X-Jake Bubak, 13.770 (3)

9. 88-Austin McCarl, 13.809 (6)

10. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 13.823 (15)

11. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 13.907 (10)

12. 8-Jack Croaker, 14.023 (9)

13. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 14.030 (13)

14. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 14.115 (17)

15. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 14.275 (11)

16. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 14.287 (5)

17. 17-Zach Omdahl, 14.484 (4).

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown (2)

2. 81-Jack Dover (1)

3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (3)

4. 7-Justin Henderson (5)

5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6)

6. 9N-Wade Nygaard (4)

7. 55-Nick Ranten (7)

DNS: 26-Blake Egeland.

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22X-Riley Goodno (1)

2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3)

3. 14T-Tim Estenson (2)

4. 09-Matt Juhl (4)

5. 33-James Broty (6)

6. 8H-Jade Hastings (7)

7. 22-Nick Otto (8)

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle (5).

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (1)

2. 88-Austin McCarl (5)

3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2)

4. 5T-Ryan Timms (4)

5. 2KS-Tasker Phillips (3)

6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (7)

7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (8)

8. 4W-Matt Wasmund (6)

9. 17-Zach Omdahl (9).

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Jake Bubak (1)

2. 2-Lynton Jeffrey (4)

3. 44-Chris Martin (2)

4. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5)

5. 24T-Christopher Thram (3)

6. ACE-Dusty Zomer (8)

7. 97-Alan Gilbertson (7)

8. 8-Jack Croaker (6).

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 8H-Jade Hastings (3)

2. 9N-Wade Nygaard (1)

3. 14-Jody Rosenboom (4)

4. 97-Alan Gilbertson (9)

5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (8)

6. 8-Jack Croaker (12)

7. 55-Nick Ranten (6)

8. 17-Zach Omdahl (11)

9. 2K-Kevin Ingle (10)

10. 26-Blake Egeland (13)

11. 22-Nick Otto (7)

12. 4W-Matt Wasmund (2)

13. ACE-Dusty Zomer (5).

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms (2)

2. 09-Matt Juhl (5)

3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (1)

4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (7)

5. 88-Austin McCarl (16)

6. 21-Brian Brown (4)

7. 13-Mark Dobmeier (8)

8. 1X-Jake Bubak (9)

9. 81-Jack Dover (11)

10. 44-Chris Martin (13)

11. 24T-Christopher Thram (15)

12. 7-Justin Henderson (17)

13. 22X-Riley Goodno (10)

14. 2-Lynton Jeffrey (6)

15. 8H-Jade Hastings (21)

16. 11M-Brendan Mullen (19)

17. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (3)

18. 14T-Tim Estenson (14)

19. 35-Skylar Prochaska (18)

20. 97-Alan Gilbertson (24)

21. 14-Jody Rosenboom (23)

22. 9N-Wade Nygaard (22)

23. 2KS-Tasker Phillips (12)

24. 33-James Broty (20)

Midwest Renegade Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (6 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba (6)

2. 22-Jeff Pellersels (5)

3. 135-Joshua Hulberg (4)

4. 12-Johnny Parsons III (1)

5. 1-Chuck Schumacher (2)

6. C4-Carl Wade (3).

A-Main (12 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba (4)

2. 12-Johnny Parsons III (1)

3. 22-Jeff Pellersels (3)

4. 135-Joshua Hulberg (2)

5. 1-Chuck Schumacher (5)

6. C4-Carl Wade (6)