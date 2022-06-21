Proud Leads Flag to Flag for First Career Oswego Speedway Checkers

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 18, 2022) – Making what was just his second Oswego Speedway start in close to two decades, veteran driver Tim Proud parked his homebuilt ‘Proud Chassis’ No. 54 in victory lane for the first time in his career this past Saturday after leading from flag to flag in the second CME Electrical Supply Pathfinder Bank SBS Twin 20.

For Proud, who has prior experience in both the Supermodified and SBS divisions, but stepped away for many years to crew chief for son Camden, it was very much an emotional victory, and one he dedicated to his late uncle, Jack Proud.

“This is everything I’ve ever wanted,” Proud said. “I’ve been trying to get one of these since we started in 1994. The last few years with all the health problems have been unbelievable. It has taken a real toll, but we were determined to come back. Camden has been wanting to get this car back out here so I can have some fun, and I’m definitely having fun. It is so special to see my wife and daughter cheering me on so much and to do this for Cam. I have to thank all of the sponsors that have been with me forever. Ken’s Body Shop especially has helped me right from the start, Ontario Accessibility Solutions, East Side Nutrition, Kerrie Proud from Howard Hanna Real Estate, Integrated Marketing Services, Oswego Quality Carpet who has been with Camden since he was about five, and Compass Credit Union. I’m also thinking about my Uncle Jack up in heaven. He passed away a couple years ago and always wanted this for me, so this win is for him.”

With his victory, Proud; who is competing full-time on the new Small Block Super Championship Series this season, now joins younger brother Chris as an Oswego Speedway SBS winner. The Proud’s add their names to the list of brothers; Tom and Andy Jodway, Bob and Mike Bond, and Bryan and Brad Haynes as brotherly pairs to win SBS features at the Steel Palace.

In an exciting finish, winner of the first Twin 20 Dan Kapuscinski nipped Noah Ratcliff in lapped traffic for second at the line while Ratcliff settled for yet another podium finish, bringing the No. 73 home in third.

Proud had taken the race lead from polesitter Greg O’Connor on lap 1 and never looked back, but had to work awfully hard to hold off both Ratcliff and Kapuscinski, who were right on his tail pipes for the last dozen laps.

Ratcliff took a number of looks to the inside of Proud, but was never able to complete the pass.

O’Connor held on for fourth, with Russ Brown picking up his second top five of the night, settling for a fifth place finish filling in for Tony Pisa in the G.O. Racing No. 89.

Jesse Bearup, Andrew Schartner, and Griffin Miller climbed six, nine, and six spots, respectively, to charge to positions six, seven, and eight, with rookies DJ Shuman and Tony DeStevens filling in the top ten.

The Pathfinder Bank SBS will resume their 2022 season on Saturday, July 2, joining the Novelis Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supers, and XMR Sportsman Modifieds for the Independence Weekend Spectacular.

RESULTS

CME Electrical Supply Night

Pathfinder Bank SBS Twin 20’s

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Twin #1 (20-laps): 1. 23 DAN KAPUSCINSKI, 2. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 3. 89 Russ Brown, 4. 54 Tim Proud, 5. 62 ® DJ Shuman, 6. 04 ® Rob Wirth, 7. 24 ® Tony DeStevens, 8. 49 Josh Wallace, 9. 90 Greg O’Connor, 10. 2 ® Jordan Sullivan, 11. 27 ® Jon Carson, 12. 01 ® Greg Richardson, 13. 00 ® Jude Parker, 14. 37 Jesse Bearup, 15. 9 Griffin Miller, 16. 66 Darrick Hilton, 17. 35 AJ Larkin, 18. 72 ® Drew Pascuzzi, 19. 18 Andrew Schartner, 20. 14 Mark Denny Jr. DNS 22 ® Ryan Gunther

Twin #2 (20-laps): 1. 54 TIM PROUD, 2. 23 Dan Kapuscinski, 3. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 4. 90 Greg O’Connor, 5. 89 Russ Brown, 6. 37 Jesse Bearup, 7. 18 Andrew Schartner, 8. 9 Griffin Miller, 9. 62 ® DJ Shuman, 10. 24 ® Tony DeStevens, 11. 00 ® Jude Parker, 12. 72 ® Drew Pascuzzi, 13. 01 ® Greg Richardson, 14. 14 Mark Denny Jr, 15. 22 ® Ryan Gunther, 16. 27 ® Jon Carson, 17. 04 ® Robbie Wirth, 18. 2 ® Jordan Sullivan, 19. 35 AJ Larkin, 20. 49 Josh Wallace DNS 66 Darrick Hilton

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 18 Andrew Schartner, 2. 9 Griffin Miller, 3. 66 Darrick Hilton, 4. 00 ® Jude Parker, 5. 24 ® Tony DeStevens, 6. 01 ® Greg Richardson, 7. 27 ® Jon Carson

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 23 Dan Kapuscinski, 2. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 3. 89 Russ Brown, 4. 62 ® DJ Shuman, 5. 35 AJ Larkin, 6. 49 Josh Wallace, 7. 22 ® Ryan Gunther

Heat 3 (10-laps): 1. 54 Tim Proud, 2. 90 Greg O’Connor, 3. 37 Jesse Bearup, 4. 04 ® Rob Wirth, 5. 72 ® Drew Pascuzzi, 6. 14 Mark Denny Jr, 7. 2 ® Jordan Sullivan

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Twin #1: #27 ® Jon Carson

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer Twin #1: #73 Noah Ratcliff

White’s Car Care 4th Place Finisher Twin #1: #54 Tim Proud

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Twin #2: #18 Andrew Schartner

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer Twin #2: #54 Tim Proud

White’s Car Care 4th Place Finisher Twin #2: #90 Greg O’Connor